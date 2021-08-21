News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-22-21
O Lord Jesus, give us wisdom that we may help others and glorify you. Amen.
More to explore
-
Jackson foundation awards $37K in grantsMore than 50 Jackson R-2 School District teachers received a surprise Thursday at the district's back-to-school breakfast. Fifty-three teachers from received teaching and learning grants. An overall total of $37,898 was given by the Jackson R-2...
-
Kinder announces planned bid for mayor of Cape5Stacy Blakeslee Kinder, current Ward 6 city councilwoman and former member of the Cape Girardeau School Board, will challenge incumbent Mayor Bob Fox in next year's April election in a bid to become the first-ever woman mayor of Missouri's...
-
Virus cases, vaccinations tick up in Cape County1COVID-19 case numbers continued to rise in Cape Girardeau County this week, but vaccination numbers also rose somewhat. According to the county public health center's report Friday, 118 new confirmed and probable cases were added to the county's...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/23/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 16 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Southeast Missouri State University Spring 2021 graduationThe following students graduated with academic distinction or specialized degrees during the Spring semester from Southeast Missouri State University Tammy Moore graduated Associate's Honors with a Associate of Arts in Child Care and Guidance with a...
-
Cape hospitals dealing with rising COVID numbers17The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized at Southeast Hospital and Saint Francis Medical Center has increased by more than 50% in the last week and a half, according to data released Thursday by both facilities. Saint Francis, which reopened its...
-
-
Missouri's highest court to hear Cape 'slip and fall' case from 20135The Supreme Court of Missouri is expected to hear oral arguments in Jefferson City on Sept. 14 in an 8-year- old case in which a jury awarded a $475,000 judgment to a local woman who slipped and fell on the basement stairs of the former Cape...
-
Scott City mayor and state lawmaker Burger back internet sales tax8Count Scott City's Norman Brant, mayor since April 2018, as foursquare behind the internet sales tax referendum, which goes before the municipality's voters Nov. 2 for approval -- now that the Missouri Legislature cleared the way this spring for...
-
Manifolds on Main returns Sept. 19 for 43rd annual car show in Cape4Next month, show cars will once again rev up Cape Girardeau's historic downtown. On Sept. 19, River City Rodders Car Club and Old Town Cape will host the 43rd annual Manifolds on Main Street Car Show. Over 250 cars and trucks will line Main Street...
-
-
U.S. 61 to close for culvert replacement; Seal coat work to impact U.S. 61 traffic**U.S. 61 in Cape, Perry counties close for culvert replacement U.S. 61 in Cape Girardeau and Perry counties will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, this...
-
Cape city manager calls continuing employee loss 'a full-blown crisis'38Using a basketball metaphor, Cape Girardeau city officials are engaged this week in a full-court press to persuade residents to pass an internet sales tax on the Nov. 2 ballot. The rhetoric has ramped up in recent days as Police Chief Wes Blair...
-
Area health officials updating virus numbers more regularly18As COVID-19 cases have again begun to rise in Southeast Missouri, county health departments are updating their virus statistics more frequently. Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center officials announced they will be updating the county's number...
-
Rain delays last major concrete pour at Center Junction projectRain on Wednesday, along with a forecast of ongoing precipitation through the weekend, has forced delay of the last major concrete pours at the Center Junction highway construction project until next week. The project's general contractor, Penzel...
-
Search for Jones' successor at Cape Parks and Rec underway1Cape Girardeau city officials are moving quickly to find a successor to the late Julia Jones, who retired in July after a decade as the city's Parks and Recreation director and who died Aug. 9 at the age of 62. "We've received close to 20...
-
U.S. Senate hopeful to headline 9/11 event in Scott CountyThe Bootheel Conservative Republicans group plans to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks upon the U.S. with a Sept. 11 dinner at the Miner Convention Center in Miner, Missouri. The event will feature Missouri Attorney General Eric...
-
A glance into history of Cardiac Hill7Legend goes that back in the day, Southeast Missouri State University football players ran up and down a steep hill on campus as training to get ready for a big game legs aching, palms sweaty and hearts beating rapidly. With all that climbing,...
-
Fox to seek second mayoral term in Cape10Following a half-century trend among Cape Girardeau's most recent mayors, Bob Fox will seek a second term in 2022. Since the administration of Howard C. Tooke, first elected in 1970 and then reelected four years later, his successors at City Hall...
-
Scott City 911 Center to switch internet providers after outages block emergency callsIn Scott City, callers with a 911 emergency may find their calls go unanswered during a power outage. Scott City's emergency manager Dan King brought the issue to the Scott City Council on Monday night. According to King, the 911 Center's internet...
-
David Limbaugh steps away from columns to focus on books, legal work8After 22 years of writing columns, David Limbaugh said it's time for a break. Limbaugh has authored 10 books and written weekly (sometimes biweekly) columns while maintaining his legal practice in entertainment law. It's time, Limbaugh said, to stop...
-
Scott City remembers former police chiefDavid J. Beck, former police chief of Scott City in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is being remembered fondly in the wake of his passing Saturday because of colon cancer at the age of 63. Beck, a one-time U.S. Army military police officer, was in...
-
Cape City Council advances airport terminal project6By a unanimous vote of Cape Girardeau City Council this week, a new 18,300-square-foot passenger terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport came a step closer to reality. Burns and McDonnell Engineering, with offices in St. Louis, was approved as...
-
Cape County hires new website vendorThe redesign of Cape Girardeau County's webpages will be done by a local firm, as the county's commission this week awarded B&B Media of Cape Girardeau the $29,677 contract to makeover the 11-year old website. Austin Bollinger, B&B's owner, said...
-
Jackson announces Labor Day holiday trash scheduleBecause of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, residential trash normally collected on Mondays by the Jackson Sanitation Department will not be collected Sept. 6, but will instead be picked up the following day, Sept. 7. The schedule modification will...
-
Most read 8/17/21SEMO issues temporary face-covering requirement, announces COVID-19 vaccine events23As Southeast Missouri State University edges closer to its back-to-school date Aug. 23, president Carlos Vargas updated the schools COVID-19 guidelines Monday. Effective today, SEMO will reinstate a temporary face-covering requirement while in...
-
Prodigy raises 2nd yurt on campus5Russell Grammer believes in connecting children with nature and with the outdoors. He really is sold on the merits of being outside with kids as they learn. To that end, the co-founder and co-director of Prodigy Leadership Academy, a K-12 school on...
-
Cape native credits support system for her thriving with rare condition11Cape Girardeau native Emily Hendricks Jensen was not expected to survive past infancy. Next month, she will celebrate her 35th birthday. Hendricks Jensen has VACTERL, originally called VATER, the exact cause of which has not been determined. Each...
-
Rural population losses are Cape County's gain2It was a little more than a century ago, in the waning days of World War I, when a song titled "How Ya Gonna Keep 'em Down on the Farm (After They've Seen Paree?)" rose to popularity. The song expressed a concern American soldiers wouldn't want to...
-
Cape man sentenced to 60 years for wife's murderA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced last week to 60 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019. Timothy Edward Corrigan, 71, entered guilty pleas June 23 to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of armed criminal action. His...
-
Most read 8/14/21Fox, Haskin, cite looming public safety crisis, pitch internet sales tax24Wes Blair has been chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2013 and said "attrition" among city patrol officers and jailers is becoming worrisome and might balloon into a crisis "pretty quickly" unless steps are made to hike departmental...
-
Most read 8/13/21Hospital officials urge getting COVID vaccinations42An emotional plea from health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center: Please, get vaccinated against COVID-19. Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese -- trained as a nurse and working as a nurse Thursday -- said the...