National radio host Rick Burgess to headline event at Cape church
Rick Burgess is known for being half of "The Rick and Bubba Show," a popular morning program covering everything from current events to faith to sports.
On Saturday, Burgess will be in Cape Girardeau as part of the Lynwood Baptist Church Catalyst Weekend.
Recently, Burgess shared with me how he got started in the radio business and why men's ministry has become a focus for him.
As a child, Burgess would tape a microphone to the end of a plastic baseball bat and record his own show on a cassette tape. His love for radio continued at Jacksonville State University in the mid '80s, followed by several radio jobs before "The Rick and Bubba Show" got its start.
Bubba, whose name is Bill Bussey, was an engineer Burgess knew from college. The two worked at an FM station in Alabama, and Burgess suggested an idea for the duo's show.
"I was in there doing the morning show and had him come in and cut up with me on the air," Burgess said. "And I told the boss, 'I think I'd like for him to be my partner.'"
The show worked, and in 1994 the show launched. It's now heard on more than 60 stations across the country. The show also has a video component broadcast on TV and streamed online.
Unlike many programs, the show doesn't solely focus only on a specific topic. Every day -- every segment -- is different.
"I think the best description I've ever heard of the show, because it is very unique, is where Seinfeld was a show about nothing, 'The Rick and Bubba Show' is literally a show about anything. And it's true, and I think that's been key to our longevity."
Outside of radio, Burgess, a vocal Christian, has used his platform to encourage men's ministry. It's something that was influenced in part by the death of his 2-year-old son, Bronner, who tragically drowned in the family swimming pool.
At the time of the accident, Burgess was speaking in another state and was on his way home. Though family and friends, including the family's pastor, tried to provide comfort, there was something distinctly important about the role of a husband and father.
"She [Rick's wife Sherri] said, 'Everybody kind of knew the same thing. And that was that they couldn't be my husband. You know, they could not be the children's father. And so we waited on him because no one could replace him,'" Burgess recalled his wife saying at the time. "What I learned then is that my role in the family as the spiritual leader of the home, no matter how godly my wife is, and how devoted to her faith she is, there is a distinct job and skill set that God has given a man that no one else can replace. And same thing with my wife, there's distinct things about her that are distinctively woman. That we are equal, but we are distinct."
Burgess said for years he had farmed out spiritual responsibilities to his wife that he should have been doing. He made excuses. But ultimately he realized that he was an expert in the things he wanted to be an expert in: hunting, fishing, sports, radio. Why should matters of faith be treated otherwise?
Burgess said a popular statistic shared at churches on Father's Day helped cement his belief in the importance of pursuing men's ministry. That statistic indicates that if a father in the home is a Christian the likelihood his children will follow increases dramatically. But in reality, Burgess said churches were challenging men but not providing the ongoing support to help them develop in their faith.
"I'm not good with cars at all," he said. "It would be like somebody screaming to me and quoting verses that I need to be the mechanic of my house. 'You need to be a mechanic. God's called you to be a mechanic. God clearly says you're the mechanic.' You know what, I would eventually say, 'Is anyone going to show me how to be a mechanic?' If not, I would just sit there frustrated all the time. I know, I'm supposed to be a mechanic. And nobody showed me how to do it."
Burgess uses the same idea with men's ministry. Not only will his talk on Saturday be a one-day seminar, but it's a starting point for men to continue through a biblical curriculum designed for them.
The Lynwood Catalyst Weekend kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday night with a concert by Christian group Shane and Shane. Tickets are $15.
The men's conference will be held from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday. Along with Burgess, former University of Alabama and Green Bay Packers player Rich Wingo will speak. A separate event for women is scheduled from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynwood with author Trillia Newbell. Tickets to each event are $5.
Lucas Presson is assistant publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- My COVID experience and thoughts on the vaccine (7/27/21)
- Health care in Southeast Missouri: Big ideas in a small town (7/6/21)
- Former Cardinal Matt Holliday and wife Leslee talk life after baseball (6/22/21)
- How a traveling exhibit helped my father grieve the loss of his brother (5/29/21)
- A podcast, missed opportunity and tribute to Rush Limbaugh (5/25/21)
- Despite a difficult year progress was still made in Southeast Missouri (4/24/21)
- Development through the prism of entrepreneurship (4/6/21)
Comments
-
Column (8/20/21)When government's foolish errands turn into fiascoesAnother government failure, another outrage. This time the scandal is brought on by the less-than-orderly withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan and the realization that 20 years of military presence in the country achieved nothing but death and...
-
Editorial (8/20/21)Miss Brenda left her mark on manyAnyone who has helped a child learn something, anything, recognizes that moment when the light bulb comes on -- that eye-widening instant when the world becomes a little more understood. Brenda Renner has been part of those moments for more than...
-
Column (8/18/21)Afghanistan withdrawal shows allies that U.S. isn't a reliable partnerWhen Joe Biden came into office, we were told that the "adults are back in charge" because he immediately set to work undoing as much of Donald Trump's legacy as he could. "The new president in his first week issued more than three dozen executive...
-
Editorial (8/18/21)Vaccination is simple step we can take to fight pandemicThere continues to be much deliberation around the topic of masks as we navigate choppy waters of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recently, the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Public School districts announced they would not mandate masks for the upcoming school...
-
Column (8/17/21)Cuomo's misdeeds reflect larger problemAs you've likely heard by now, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is resigning in the wake of allegations of utter disrespect, to put it mildly, of women on his staff. He should have resigned much earlier for his cover-up of how the state handled nursing...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/16/21)Congratulations to local city attorneys Cunningham and LudwigWe don't often talk about the city attorneys for Cape Girardeau and Jackson, except when their expertise is needed on a particular issue. But make no mistake, the gentlemen representing each city play important roles -- and they have served our...
-
Cancel culture and wokeness will destroy our countryThe enabling tool of what we call "cancel culture" or "wokeness" is language. People are put in categories to which names are assigned, and this supposedly captures who they are and what should be done with them politically. Unfortunately, the whole...
-
Woke nonsense is warping everyday lifeAmericans are growing angrier by the day, but in a way different from prior sagebrush revolts such as the 1960s Silent Majority or the tea party movement over a decade ago. The rage this time is not just fueled by conservatives. For the first time...
-
The United Federal Administrative Units of America?Warnings that state and local governments faced a fiscal calamity were predictably plentiful when it became clear in early 2020 that COVID-19 would cause major social and economic disruptions. Predictable because it has become gospel that the...
-
Editorial (8/13/21)Veterans should consider VA health careDiscounts at some stores and restaurants, burial in a military cemetery and the G.I. Bill to pursue higher education are some of the benefits military veterans accrue because of their service in defense of the nation. Rightly so. Another benefit,...
-
Column (8/12/21)Semissourian.com will change; we want you to know well in advanceIn December we lost a good friend and cherished colleague: James Baughn, webmaster for the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications. James was a remarkable individual history writer and hiking blogger, satirist and bridge chronicler who for...
-
Editorial (8/11/21)Joe Bill Davis wraps up 40 years of umpiring area baseballBaseball season has come to a close for several area teams. But a story caught our eye last week that didnt feature a particular player or local team, though the individual involved has played a big role in Americas pastime. Longtime umpire Joe...
-
Column (8/11/21)Biden joins other presidents in violating oath of officePresident Joe Biden has already violated his oath of office. The good news for him: He's in fine company. In 2002, George W. Bush signed the McCain-Feingold campaign finance bill into law. At the ceremony, he expressed his "concerns" that the law he...
-
Column (8/11/21)The Biden blowout is just beginningA trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even...
-
Letter (8/10/21)Listen to scientists, get vaccineIn a recent article in the Southeast Missourian, Marc Thiessen sends a message to President Biden and fellow Democrats telling them to "Stop harassing the unvaccinated," that is those who have decided not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and its...
-
-
Editorial (8/9/21)Remembering our history as we celebrate Missouri's bicentennialMissouri turns 200 this year, and the celebration culminates this week with Statehood Day at the Capitol and various gatherings across the Show Me State. Since the beginning of the year, Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long has interviewed...
-
Editorial (8/6/21)Save money this weekend with the sales tax holidayThis weekend is the "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday" in Missouri. Starting today and continuing through Sunday, many qualifying items will be exempt from state and some local sales tax. On the state side, that's 4.225%. The savings increase when...
-
Editorial (8/4/21)Church outreach, quilt exhibit headline weekend eventsOn Friday, a Cape Girardeau church will host a major event at Arena Park geared toward families; and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will kick off a promising exhibit featuring impressive quilts. For years Cape First Church held a Family Day...
-
-
Editorial (8/2/21)Everyone won at Grappling 4 GoodIf there is a good reason to do something, do it. If there are two good reasons, thats a bonus. If there are three, we must be talking about last months Grappling 4 Good event, put on by Cape Girardeaus police and fire departments. The grappling...
-
Editorial (7/30/21)Welcome to new Jackson superintendent Scott SmithAs the calendar turns to August, the start of school nears for local students. And in Jackson, a new superintendent is settling in to lead the district. Veteran educator and administrator Scott Smith told the Southeast Missourian recently that...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.