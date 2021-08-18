Vaccination is simple step we can take to fight pandemic
There continues to be much deliberation around the topic of masks as we navigate choppy waters of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Recently, the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Public School districts announced they would not mandate masks for the upcoming school year -- at least not yet.
In Cape Girardeau, superintendent Neil Glass said if attendance drops below 90% -- the low mark in the previous five years -- masks would be reinstituted. In Jackson, a specific attendance figure wasn't given as a trigger for masking, but new superintendent Scott Smith said masks will be encouraged even if not required at this time.
Southeast Missouri State University, meanwhile, has reinstituted its mask requirement for those inside university buildings, though masks will not be required outside on campus.
In all these cases, you have thoughtful individuals trying to make the best decisions for their schools and the safety of their faculty, staff and students.
While there continues to be much consternation about whether to mask, there's one step folks can take to help protect themselves from COVID. Local health care workers continue to plead with area residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the best method of protection against the virus and its spread.
Matt Janzow, SoutheastHEALTH vice president and chief medical officer, told the Southeast Missourian that the hospital staff has vaccinated more than 34,000 individuals and there have been no reported adverse reactions.
Gretchen Price, critical care hospitalist at Saint Francis Healthcare, said it's possible vaccinated individuals can still get COVID but the symptoms are typically mild as opposed to those who haven't been vaccinated. Meanwhile, the overwhelming majority of patients hospitalized for COVID have not been vaccinated and almost all of the Saint Francis COVID patients in ICU were not vaccinated.
The numbers have also been trending younger, with healthy individuals in their 20s and 30s now finding themselves hospitalized because of COVID.
Statewide, the death toll due to COVID has topped 10,000. While every life lost is tragic, it's especially frustrating to see individuals perish at this point when safe and effective vaccines are available.
"We are saddened to have lost so many Missourians over the last 18 months to COVID-19," Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a recent statement. "We have a way out of this global pandemic. This milestone underscores the importance of vaccination and personal responsibility across the state."
We offer our encouragement to those not yet vaccinated to consider doing so. It's a simple step that can save your life and the lives of those around you.
Comments
-
Column (8/18/21)Afghanistan withdrawal shows allies that U.S. isn't a reliable partnerWhen Joe Biden came into office, we were told that the "adults are back in charge" because he immediately set to work undoing as much of Donald Trump's legacy as he could. "The new president in his first week issued more than three dozen executive...
-
Column (8/17/21)Cuomo's misdeeds reflect larger problemAs you've likely heard by now, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is resigning in the wake of allegations of utter disrespect, to put it mildly, of women on his staff. He should have resigned much earlier for his cover-up of how the state handled nursing...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/16/21)Congratulations to local city attorneys Cunningham and LudwigWe don't often talk about the city attorneys for Cape Girardeau and Jackson, except when their expertise is needed on a particular issue. But make no mistake, the gentlemen representing each city play important roles -- and they have served our...
-
Cancel culture and wokeness will destroy our countryThe enabling tool of what we call "cancel culture" or "wokeness" is language. People are put in categories to which names are assigned, and this supposedly captures who they are and what should be done with them politically. Unfortunately, the whole...
-
Woke nonsense is warping everyday lifeAmericans are growing angrier by the day, but in a way different from prior sagebrush revolts such as the 1960s Silent Majority or the tea party movement over a decade ago. The rage this time is not just fueled by conservatives. For the first time...
-
The United Federal Administrative Units of America?Warnings that state and local governments faced a fiscal calamity were predictably plentiful when it became clear in early 2020 that COVID-19 would cause major social and economic disruptions. Predictable because it has become gospel that the...
-
Editorial (8/13/21)Veterans should consider VA health careDiscounts at some stores and restaurants, burial in a military cemetery and the G.I. Bill to pursue higher education are some of the benefits military veterans accrue because of their service in defense of the nation. Rightly so. Another benefit,...
-
Column (8/12/21)Semissourian.com will change; we want you to know well in advanceIn December we lost a good friend and cherished colleague: James Baughn, webmaster for the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications. James was a remarkable individual history writer and hiking blogger, satirist and bridge chronicler who for...
-
Editorial (8/11/21)Joe Bill Davis wraps up 40 years of umpiring area baseballBaseball season has come to a close for several area teams. But a story caught our eye last week that didnt feature a particular player or local team, though the individual involved has played a big role in Americas pastime. Longtime umpire Joe...
-
Column (8/11/21)Biden joins other presidents in violating oath of officePresident Joe Biden has already violated his oath of office. The good news for him: He's in fine company. In 2002, George W. Bush signed the McCain-Feingold campaign finance bill into law. At the ceremony, he expressed his "concerns" that the law he...
-
Column (8/11/21)The Biden blowout is just beginningA trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even...
-
Letter (8/10/21)Listen to scientists, get vaccineIn a recent article in the Southeast Missourian, Marc Thiessen sends a message to President Biden and fellow Democrats telling them to "Stop harassing the unvaccinated," that is those who have decided not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and its...
-
-
Editorial (8/9/21)Remembering our history as we celebrate Missouri's bicentennialMissouri turns 200 this year, and the celebration culminates this week with Statehood Day at the Capitol and various gatherings across the Show Me State. Since the beginning of the year, Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long has interviewed...
-
Column (8/9/21)Democrats applaud Biden's unconstitutional actIs a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon? Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to...
-
Editorial (8/6/21)Save money this weekend with the sales tax holidayThis weekend is the "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday" in Missouri. Starting today and continuing through Sunday, many qualifying items will be exempt from state and some local sales tax. On the state side, that's 4.225%. The savings increase when...
-
Editorial (8/4/21)Church outreach, quilt exhibit headline weekend eventsOn Friday, a Cape Girardeau church will host a major event at Arena Park geared toward families; and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will kick off a promising exhibit featuring impressive quilts. For years Cape First Church held a Family Day...
-
-
Editorial (8/2/21)Everyone won at Grappling 4 GoodIf there is a good reason to do something, do it. If there are two good reasons, thats a bonus. If there are three, we must be talking about last months Grappling 4 Good event, put on by Cape Girardeaus police and fire departments. The grappling...
-
Editorial (7/30/21)Welcome to new Jackson superintendent Scott SmithAs the calendar turns to August, the start of school nears for local students. And in Jackson, a new superintendent is settling in to lead the district. Veteran educator and administrator Scott Smith told the Southeast Missourian recently that...
-
Editorial (7/29/21)Jackson shines bright for HomecomersThis is a big week for the folks in Jackson. It's Homecomers week. There are rides and games to enjoy, booths to visit, and carnival food to consume. There's also a variety of music entertainment. For many folks, going to Homecomers is about running...
-
Editorial (7/28/21)Agriculture: Feeding and clothing the worldDrive any direction out of Cape Girardeau, and the region's agriculture sector quickly becomes apparent. From the corn fields of Southern Illinois to the cattle operations north of the city to the row crops grown to the west and south, agriculture...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.