Prayer 8-18-21
Lord Jesus, we sing your praises, for you are our salvation. Amen.
More to explore
Scott City 911 Center to switch internet providers after outages block emergency callsIn Scott City, callers with a 911 emergency may find their calls go unanswered during a power outage. Scott City's emergency manager Dan King brought the issue to the Scott City Council on Monday night. According to King, the 911 Center's internet...
Fox to seek second mayoral term in Cape1Following a half-century trend among Cape Girardeau's most recent mayors, Bob Fox will seek a second term in 2022. Since the administration of Howard C. Tooke, first elected in 1970 and then reelected four years later, his successors at City Hall...
David Limbaugh steps away from columns to focus on books, legal work3After 22 years of writing columns, David Limbaugh said it's time for a break. Limbaugh has authored 10 books and written weekly (sometimes biweekly) columns while maintaining his legal practice in entertainment law. It's time, Limbaugh said, to stop...
Scott City remembers former police chiefDavid J. Beck, former police chief of Scott City in the late 1980s and early 1990s, is being remembered fondly in the wake of his passing Saturday because of colon cancer at the age of 63. Beck, a one-time U.S. Army military police officer, was in...
Cape City Council advances airport terminal projectBy a unanimous vote of Cape Girardeau City Council this week, a new 18,300-square-foot passenger terminal at Cape Girardeau Regional Airport came a step closer to reality. Burns and McDonnell Engineering, with offices in St. Louis, was approved as...
Cape County hires new website vendorThe redesign of Cape Girardeau County's webpages will be done by a local firm, as the county's commission this week awarded B&B Media of Cape Girardeau the $29,677 contract to makeover the 11-year old website. Austin Bollinger, B&B's owner, said...
Jackson announces Labor Day holiday trash scheduleBecause of the upcoming Labor Day holiday, residential trash normally collected on Mondays by the Jackson Sanitation Department will not be collected Sept. 6, but will instead be picked up the following day, Sept. 7. The schedule modification will...
SEMO issues temporary face-covering requirement, announces COVID-19 vaccine events23As Southeast Missouri State University edges closer to its back-to-school date Aug. 23, president Carlos Vargas updated the schools COVID-19 guidelines Monday. Effective today, SEMO will reinstate a temporary face-covering requirement while in...
World War II veteran Kenneth Haas celebrates 100th birthday11Its Sunday in Kiwanis Park. Cape Girardeau-native Kenneth Haas sits on a lawn chair under Shelter No. 1 as generations of his family, from grandchildren to great-grandchildren, come and take photos with him, shake hands and give him good...
Jackson Board of Aldermen considers upgrades to fire department buildingA possible renovation of the Jackson Fire Rescue headquarters was one of the major subjects discussed Monday night during the Jackson Board of Aldermen's study session. "The space we occupy was built in 1981 and the fire department has changed a lot...
Smith offers help, terms rapid fall of Afghan capital 'unacceptable'28Southeast Missouris congressman, U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8), has issued a statement on Sundays takeover of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, by the Taliban. The situation in Afghanistan is heartbreaking, and I pray for the American troops and...
Prodigy raises 2nd yurt on campus5Russell Grammer believes in connecting children with nature and with the outdoors. He really is sold on the merits of being outside with kids as they learn. To that end, the co-founder and co-director of Prodigy Leadership Academy, a K-12 school on...
Cape native credits support system for her thriving with rare condition10Cape Girardeau native Emily Hendricks Jensen was not expected to survive past infancy. Next month, she will celebrate her 35th birthday. Hendricks Jensen has VACTERL, originally called VATER, the exact cause of which has not been determined. Each...
Cape man sentenced to 60 years for wife's murderA Cape Girardeau man was sentenced last week to 60 years in prison for the murder of his wife in 2019. Timothy Edward Corrigan, 71, entered guilty pleas June 23 to one count of murder in the second degree and one count of armed criminal action. His...
Cairo, Ill., water system undergoes annual flushing over next few weeksThe water system in Cairo, Illinois, will be "flushed" over the next few weeks as part of the system's annual water-treatment process. According to Illinois American Water, the utility company that manages Cairo's water system, the process will...
Kentucky man charged in Miner shooting deathMINER, Mo. A Kentucky man faces charges after the early Friday shooting death of an individual at a hotel in Miner. According to Miner Police Chief James Buckley, early Friday, officers with the Miner Police Department discovered a 19-year-old...
Poplar Bluff man gets 18 years for murderPOPLAR BLUFF, Mo. A Poplar Bluff man will spend the next 18 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections after his guilty plea last week in the Circuit Court of Wayne County. Ricky Hurt pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of...
Humane Society, Mac's Mission struggle to house animals as need for foster homes grows2When the COVID-19 pandemic began last year, long-time Humane Society volunteer Ruth Powers didn't know what to do. She usually spent hours at the shelter helping any scared dogs cope with life in the shelter. So, when the pandemic hit and the...
Year serving as Rodeo general chairman was rewarding for Quick3SIKESTON, Mo. -- First-generation Sikeston Jaycee Jeremiah Quick described the annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo, now in its 69th year, as a fun-filled reunion with 10,000 of one's closest friends. "It's like reuniting a family," Quick said of...
EF-0 tornado struck Butler Co. Sunday, according to NWSAn EF-0 tornado was part of a severe thunderstorm that blew through southern Butler County Sunday evening, damaging a house on Highway 53 northwest of Qulin and a grain bin on Highway 51. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 7:16...
Fox, Haskin, cite looming public safety crisis, pitch internet sales tax24Wes Blair has been chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department since 2013 and said "attrition" among city patrol officers and jailers is becoming worrisome and might balloon into a crisis "pretty quickly" unless steps are made to hike departmental...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 16Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Beautiful Business Property of the Month n Recovery Month Proclamation n Recognition of Debbie...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/9/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 9 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Local News 8/13/21Cape city and county offices coming open in 20221This story is updated. Voters will have many choices to make next year in both Cape Girardeau city and county. In the City of Cape Girardeau, the position of mayor will come open in 2022 as will seats in wards 1, 2 and 6. Mayor Bob Fox, first...
Local News 8/13/21Hospital officials urge getting COVID vaccinations41An emotional plea from health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center: Please, get vaccinated against COVID-19. Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese -- trained as a nurse and working as a nurse Thursday -- said the...
Most read 8/13/21One in custody, no further leads in large fight at Cape Walmart11The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m....
Semissourian.com will change; we want you to know well in advance19In December we lost a good friend and cherished colleague: James Baughn, webmaster for the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications. James was a remarkable individual history writer and hiking blogger, satirist and bridge chronicler who for...
Taxes separate dying Illinois from thriving Missouri28CAIRO, Ill. On the I-57 highway through Illinois, time seems to go backward with each southbound mile. The houses and cars in the yards get older. As years pass, town populations shrink. Eventually, homes turn back into piles of disconnected wood...
Stoddard County man faces felonies charges for alleged sexual assaultRyan C. Brown of Stoddard County, Missouri, has been charged with several felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Wednesday. Brown is facing charges of first-degree forcible...
Most read 8/11/21Updated: Region's hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients; case numbers rising41Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
Most read 8/10/21Hospitals admitting unvaccinated COVID patients from several states16People with COVID-19 are coming to Cape Girardeau for their hospital care from coronavirus hot spots in several states because hospital beds are not available elsewhere. And almost all of them are unvaccinated. We are admitting patients from as...
Most read 8/10/21Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia Jones2Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma. Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12...