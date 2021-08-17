Trust and Covid

Letter to the Editor

I've been listening to people for several months trying to understand why so many won't wear masks or get the Covid vaccination. I know none of us like being told what to do, but I think it goes well beyond that. I have come to the conclusion that it's a matter of trust. I think many people just don't trust our government. And many don't trust the national media either.

These people are not ignorant rednecks. They are not obstinate, or trouble makers, or anything of the sort. They are just fearful that the government and the media are misleading them. Most have been vaccinated in the past for various diseases. Most are intelligent and wouldn't knowingly endanger themselves or others. But they have become skeptical, and they refuse to accept what they are being told about the Covid virus.

It's understandable. The government is self-serving and political. We know from past experience that government officials will distort the truth if they think it will further their agenda. We also know that the big media outlets spin, exaggerate, mislead, etc., all the time. The government wants more control, and the media wants higher ratings. These priorities often get in the way of truth.

Credibility is fragile and our willingness to believe what we are told has been eroding for several years. Unless government and mega-media regain some credibility, there will be a lot of people who just won't trust them.

Gary L. Gaines, Cape Girardeau