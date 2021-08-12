*Menu
Scholarship presentation

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Tim Beussink
Thursday, August 12, 2021

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary presented two five hundred-dollar scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The ladys auxiliary is proud to present scholarships every year to area high school graduates and help to further their education. Pictured here are this years scholarship recipients.

From left to right:

Donna Wikel Ladies Auxiliary president

Emma Higgins  Daughter of Brian and Crystal Higgins. Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Baleigh Arnzen  Daughter of William and Julie Arnzen. Graduate of Jackson High School

Ruth Ann Dickerson  Scholarship Chairperson

