Scholarship presentation

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus Ladies’ Auxiliary presented two five hundred-dollar scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The lady’s auxiliary is proud to present scholarships every year to area high school graduates and help to further their education. Pictured here are this year’s scholarship recipients.

From left to right:

Donna Wikel Ladies Auxiliary president

Emma Higgins – Daughter of Brian and Crystal Higgins. Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Baleigh Arnzen – Daughter of William and Julie Arnzen. Graduate of Jackson High School

Ruth Ann Dickerson – Scholarship Chairperson