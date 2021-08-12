*Menu
Southeast Missourian

Scholarship presentation

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Tim Beussink
Thursday, August 12, 2021

Recently the Jackson Knights of Columbus presented six five hundred-dollar scholarships to area graduating seniors at their annual banquet. The Jackson Knights of Columbus Council is proud to present scholarships every year to the four area high schools and help to further the education of students. Pictured here are this years scholarship recipients.

From left to right:

Danny Watkins  Deputy Grand Knight, Jackson Knights of Columbus

Henry Kennedy - Son of Eric Kennedy and Courtney Lingo. Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Abby Ruehling  Daughter of Stuart and Becky Ruehling. Graduate of Saxony Lutheran High School

Victor Thomas  Son of Donald and Sherry Thomas. Graduate of Notre Dame High School

Lauryn Leine  Daughter of Dalon Leine and the late Daryl Leine. Graduate of Jackson High School

Dick Knaup  Grand Knight Jackson Knights of Columbus

Not available for the picture:

Randol McDowell  Son of Reagan McDowell and Bill and Sara Bonnie. Graduate of Jackson High School

Bailey Urhahn  Daughter of Tim and Kerri Urhahn. Graduate of Oak Ridge High School

