JMS 2021/2022 Back To School Open House for 6th Graders
Hospital officials urge getting COVID vaccinations7An emotional plea from health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center: Please, get vaccinated against COVID-19. Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese -- trained as a nurse and working as a nurse Thursday -- said the...
Jackson fuels 8% growth in Cape County's populationCape Girardeau County's population grew at a rate nearly three times faster than most other parts of the state over the past decade, according to data released Thursday afternoon by the U.S. Census Bureau. Census data is used by states, counties and...
New literary magazine to showcase young Southeast Missouri artists' workSoutheast Missouri is full of creative talent and potential, according to writer and editor Mia Pohlman. So much so, she created a magazine for young Southeast Missourians to see the same potential too. The first edition of Here. Magazine will...
Cape Girardeau announces mask requirement for city-owned facilities1The City of Cape Girardeau announced Thursday it will begin requiring masks to be worn in city-owned facilities. "Cases here still continue to rise, and until they begin to go down again, it's probably just a necessary precaution," Cape Girardeau...
Cape city and county offices coming open in 20221Voters will have many choices to make next year in both Cape Girardeau city and county. In the City of Cape Girardeau, the position of mayor will come open in 2022 as will seats in wards 1, 2 and 6. Mayor Bob Fox, first elected in 2018, told the...
One in custody, no further leads in large fight at Cape Walmart4The Cape Girardeau Police Department is looking for information regarding a large fight Wednesday night at Walmart Supercenter in Cape Girardeau. According to CGPD Sgt. Joey Hann, police officers responded to an assault-in-progress around 9:15 p.m....
Route P in Scott, Cape counties closed for pavement work; U.S. 61 at Center Junction to close overnightRoute P in Scott, Cape Girardeau counties closed for pavement work Route P in Scott and Cape Girardeau Counties -- between Route W near Perkins, Missouri, and Highway 25 in Delta -- will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews make...
Jackson strongly recommends masks but will not mandate for upcoming school year38Jackson School District administrators will not require students or staff to wear face masks or coverings this upcoming school year. The district will instead strongly recommend students and staff to wear masks, Scott Smith, the districts new...
Taxes separate dying Illinois from thriving Missouri24CAIRO, Ill. On the I-57 highway through Illinois, time seems to go backward with each southbound mile. The houses and cars in the yards get older. As years pass, town populations shrink. Eventually, homes turn back into piles of disconnected wood...
Demand remains strong for residential pools; lingering pandemic boosting sales7Demand for residential pools has continued to surge locally in the second year of the pandemic, as sales figures for both in-ground and above-ground products remain strong. Canceled vacations because of lingering fears of COVID have translated, at...
Smith appears a 'no' vote when Senate-passed infrastructure bill reaches U.S. House23Southeast Missouri congressman Rep. Jason Smith does not figure to be among those GOP House members planning to vote for the $1 trillion infrastructure package once the measure reaches the lower chamber. With 19 Republicans in support including...
Stoddard County man faces felonies charges for alleged sexual assaultRyan C. Brown of Stoddard County, Missouri, has been charged with several felonies in connection with an alleged sexual assault, Stoddard County Prosecuting Attorney Russ Oliver announced Wednesday. Brown is facing charges of first-degree forcible...
No injuries in Cape shooting incident; gunfire strikes vehicle3A vehicle was struck by gunfire near Emerald and Fountain streets in Cape Girardeau, but no one was injured in the incident Wednesday evening, Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann said. Hann said officers were dispatched to Broadway and...
Updated: Region's hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients; case numbers rising39Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
St. Vincent de Paul Parish 'does not believe' ransomware attack leaked personal or financial informationA ransomware attack against St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, has caused minimal damage, according to a representative of the parish's diocese. Maria Lemakis, multimedia manager of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, said the parish...
Pandemic sends patients to regions only free health care clinic5When Gwen Maloney first heard of COVID-19, she knew it would only be a matter of time until it came to Southeast Missouri. Maloney, a former nurse at Southeast Hospital, runs Samaritan Regional Health Clinic in downtown Cape Girardeau. As she...
Happy 200th Birthday MissouriDieter Jedan serves fellow museum board member Charlotte Slinkard a scoop of ice cream -- Missouri's state dessert -- at the Cape River Heritage Museum during its Missouri bicentennial celebration Tuesday. On Aug. 10, 1821, Missouri became the 24th...
SEMO pilot program ready to kick offThe debut of the Southeast Missouri State University's professional pilot program is less than two weeks away with the start of fall classes Aug. 23. Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG), which will be providing the instruction plus the aircraft...
Door access upgrades sought for Cape County JailThe Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a request by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to advertise for proposals to upgrade the way 14 doors in the county jail in Jackson are accessed. "The (Information Technology) department has been assisting...
Fire damages house on Jefferson Street in Cape1A firefighter uses a hose to put out any remaining flames during a house fire Tuesday on Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the first alarm fire at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. The house suffered extensive...
Local author publishes end of life plannerGraphic designer, author and Oran, Missouri, local Tiffany Schaefer recently published an end-of-life planner called the "Peace of Mind Life Planner." Schaefer is an avid planner herself and said the only thing she doesn't have a plan for is the...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed20COLUMBIA, Mo. A Missouri judge on Tuesday ruled Gov. Mike Parson no longer can deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem in his order said Parsons administration must give Medicaid coverage...
Photo Gallery 8/11/21DCI's Drums Along the MississippiDrums Corps International visited Cape Girardeau Tuesday evening, Aug. 10, 2021 as their last stop on the Drums Along the Mississippi tour. The event was hosted by different highs schools from the region. The lineup included bands by the name of...
Local News 8/10/21No mandated masks for new year in Cape Schools20The first day of classes in the Cape Girardeau School District begins in two weeks Aug. 25. No masks will be required for the district's 4,326 students but that could change if absenteeism reaches a certain level. In a specially called meeting...
Local News 8/10/21Hospitals admitting unvaccinated COVID patients from several states16People with COVID-19 are coming to Cape Girardeau for their hospital care from coronavirus hot spots in several states because hospital beds are not available elsewhere. And almost all of them are unvaccinated. We are admitting patients from as...
Most read 8/10/21Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia Jones2Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma. Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12...
One of the best: John Heisserer remembered for law, relationships2In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone. Heisserer died at age 64 after a courageous...
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo is big business, and thats no bull2SIKESTON, Mo. Country music superstar Garth Brooks probably wasn't thinking about Southeast Missouri when he recorded "Rodeo" 30 years ago because most people don't associate bull riding, calf roping and bronco busting with this region. But this...
'We're in a crisis,' retiring nurse says of pandemic24A friend of mine I'll call her "Jane" is a nurse at an area hospital. She has devoted more than 40 years of her life to the health care profession, caring for a wide range of patients orthopedic, neuro, emergency, surgical and many others. One...
Photo Gallery 8/9/21Great Big Family Reunion at the Cross 2021Bald Knob Cross hosted a sunset concert Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with nationally recognized, award-winning Christian band Sidewalk Prophets as a part of their Great Big Family Reunion Tour. The outdoor concert brought more than 2,000 people from...
Most read 8/7/21Center Junction completion in sight, contractor says12The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor. "That's the game plan, if we can keep the weather...
Most read 8/6/21Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD11In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake. A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600...
