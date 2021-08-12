Semissourian.com will change; we want you to know well in advance
In December we lost a good friend and cherished colleague: James Baughn, webmaster for the Southeast Missourian and Rust Communications. James was a remarkable individual history writer and hiking blogger, satirist and bridge chronicler who for 20 years designed and evolved the digital architecture for more than 30 Rust newspaper websites in eight states. While maintaining the system that James built, we have been deliberating whether to continue to support it, contract with a full-service third party or assemble and develop our own new, cutting-edge tech stack.
As most will intrinsically understand, this is a big decision, as it impacts the newspaper's ability to serve the community in what is more and more a digital world. One decision path represents lower immediate risk, but certain drawbacks. The other path: higher risk, but in our vision, a better product and improved experience for you.
Thanks in part to a grant from social media giant Facebook (which has been seeking ways to encourage local news providers with targeted support), we decided to build as much of the tech stack ourselves, employing the latest, best code.
For you, this means a new, faster, smarter website and enhanced, intuitive mobile experience are coming. The target launch date is November.
At this point, I don't want to share too much about the platform itself. It still will go through many changes, and it's the underlying architecture (rather than the "skin") that we're finalizing now. Instead, I want to invite any of you who want to be part of the process to join us in this redesign. We are looking for caring and curious individuals who want to have access to prototypes of the site early: to give feedback and to make suggestions. If you are interested, please sign up at www.semissourian.com/thefuture, and we will be in touch.
In the meantime, we understand that a technology platform is vital to our future. But even more important is for us to continue to provide (and to enhance) the quality local journalism and the connections via births and deaths, weddings, commerce, events, sports, food and so much more that helps this community thrive. We take that responsibility seriously. We're proud to serve you every day. And we thank you for your support.
Over the next few months, I look forward to updating you about the development of the Southeast Missourian's new platform. In addition, if you are a service club or any organization that wants a presentation about the site from its business model and strategy behind its design to how best to use it please contact Jamie at jphillips@rustmedia.com. Assistant publisher Lucas Presson and I are starting to schedule talks, kicking off in October.
Again, thank you for your support. We are excited to build something special, and we welcome your prayers and well wishes.
Jon K. Rust is publisher of the Southeast Missourian.
- Cape Girardeau: A place of visionaries and volunteers (3/16/21)
- Dishonor, disgrace and tragedy: May we never see anything like this again (1/9/21)
- A prayer for our nation (1/7/21)
- In Memoriam: Larry Payne and others who made a difference (12/22/20)
- Questions and Answers about COVID vaccine process in Cape Girardeau and Southeast Missouri (12/17/20)
- James Baughn: History and bridge lover, friend to many (12/12/20)
- The day I watched Diego Maradona play (12/1/20)
Comments
-
Editorial (8/11/21)Joe Bill Davis wraps up 40 years of umpiring area baseballBaseball season has come to a close for several area teams. But a story caught our eye last week that didnt feature a particular player or local team, though the individual involved has played a big role in Americas pastime. Longtime umpire Joe...
-
Column (8/11/21)Biden joins other presidents in violating oath of officePresident Joe Biden has already violated his oath of office. The good news for him: He's in fine company. In 2002, George W. Bush signed the McCain-Feingold campaign finance bill into law. At the ceremony, he expressed his "concerns" that the law he...
-
Column (8/11/21)The Biden blowout is just beginningA trillion dollars used to be a lot of money, even in Washington. Now, a trillion-dollar spending bill is a trifle barely worth arguing over and the stuff of bipartisan consensus. Oscar Wilde famously said that nothing succeeds like excess, but even...
-
Letter (8/10/21)Listen to scientists, get vaccineIn a recent article in the Southeast Missourian, Marc Thiessen sends a message to President Biden and fellow Democrats telling them to "Stop harassing the unvaccinated," that is those who have decided not to be vaccinated against COVID-19 and its...
-
-
Editorial (8/9/21)Remembering our history as we celebrate Missouri's bicentennialMissouri turns 200 this year, and the celebration culminates this week with Statehood Day at the Capitol and various gatherings across the Show Me State. Since the beginning of the year, Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long has interviewed...
-
Column (8/9/21)Democrats applaud Biden's unconstitutional actIs a president of the United States flagrantly defying the Constitution an authoritarian act? A threat to democracy? Something that at least should be discouraged or frowned upon? Judging by the reaction of Democrats and center-left commentators to...
-
Editorial (8/6/21)Save money this weekend with the sales tax holidayThis weekend is the "Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday" in Missouri. Starting today and continuing through Sunday, many qualifying items will be exempt from state and some local sales tax. On the state side, that's 4.225%. The savings increase when...
-
Column (8/6/21)Policymakers disregard their own COVID mandatesThere's a handy device for determining status in American society -- whether someone feels obligated to abide by his or her own COVID rules or not. The true masters of the universe, the people who imagine themselves the great and good without which...
-
Editorial (8/4/21)Church outreach, quilt exhibit headline weekend eventsOn Friday, a Cape Girardeau church will host a major event at Arena Park geared toward families; and the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will kick off a promising exhibit featuring impressive quilts. For years Cape First Church held a Family Day...
-
Column (8/4/21)Is Trump losing control of the GOP? Don't bet on itDonald Trump has had a very bad summer. This has given some people hope that the end of the Trumpian captivity of the Republican Party is within sight. I wish I could share their optimism. It's certainly true that his post-presidency isn't going...
-
-
-
Editorial (8/2/21)Everyone won at Grappling 4 GoodIf there is a good reason to do something, do it. If there are two good reasons, thats a bonus. If there are three, we must be talking about last months Grappling 4 Good event, put on by Cape Girardeaus police and fire departments. The grappling...
-
Masks not needed if people are vaccinatedThe CDC wants us to go back to wearing masks indoors, even if you've been vaccinated. This is where I get off. If you'll forgive a little testifying, I've tried hard to be reasonable throughout the pandemic. I've bent over backward to give public...
-
What is American wokeness really about?Most Americans were as indifferent to the U.S. women's soccer team's recent loss to Sweden in the Olympics as they were excited about the team's World Cup win in 2019. In between was the team's nonstop politicking, from whining about compensation to...
-
Ben & Jerry's takes liberal distortions globalBen & Jerry's, noted for its ice cream made from "contented cows," has produced not such contented consumers in many circles following its announcement to stop selling its ice cream in Israel's West Bank and in East Jerusalem. Although the...
-
Editorial (7/30/21)Welcome to new Jackson superintendent Scott SmithAs the calendar turns to August, the start of school nears for local students. And in Jackson, a new superintendent is settling in to lead the district. Veteran educator and administrator Scott Smith told the Southeast Missourian recently that...
-
Editorial (7/29/21)Jackson shines bright for HomecomersThis is a big week for the folks in Jackson. It's Homecomers week. There are rides and games to enjoy, booths to visit, and carnival food to consume. There's also a variety of music entertainment. For many folks, going to Homecomers is about running...
-
Editorial (7/28/21)Agriculture: Feeding and clothing the worldDrive any direction out of Cape Girardeau, and the region's agriculture sector quickly becomes apparent. From the corn fields of Southern Illinois to the cattle operations north of the city to the row crops grown to the west and south, agriculture...
-
Editorial (7/27/21)American agriculture: Feeding, clothing the worldDrive any direction out of Cape Girardeau, and the regions agriculture sector quickly becomes apparent. From the corn fields of Southern Illinois to the cattle operations north of the city to the row crops grown to the west and south, agriculture...
-
Editorial (7/26/21)Drury Hotels recognized (again) for being a leader in guest satisfactionDrury Hotels was recently recognized with its 16th consecutive J.D. Power Award. Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz recently reported the award was based on J.D. Powers 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study and Drury...
-
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.