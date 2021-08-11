News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 8-11-21
Lord God, may we extend mercy and forgiveness to others as you have to us. Amen.
More to explore
Region's hospitals filling up with COVID-19 patients; case numbers rising2Fewer than one in five of Southeast Missouri hospitals' inpatient beds were available Tuesday, as hospitalizations involving COVID-19 continued to climb toward pandemic peak levels. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services,...
St. Vincent de Paul Parish 'does not believe' ransomware attack leaked personal or financial informationA ransomware attack against St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, has caused minimal damage, according to a representative of the parish's diocese. Maria Lemakis, multimedia manager of the Archdiocese of St. Louis, said the parish...
Pandemic sends patients to regions only free health care clinicWhen Gwen Maloney first heard of COVID-19, she knew it would only be a matter of time until it came to Southeast Missouri. Maloney, a former nurse at Southeast Hospital, runs Samaritan Regional Health Clinic in downtown Cape Girardeau. As she...
Happy 200th Birthday MissouriDieter Jedan serves fellow museum board member Charlotte Slinkard a scoop of ice cream -- Missouri's state dessert -- at the Cape River Heritage Museum during its Missouri bicentennial celebration Tuesday. On Aug. 10, 1821, Missouri became the 24th...
SEMO pilot program ready to kick offThe debut of the Southeast Missouri State University's professional pilot program is less than two weeks away with the start of fall classes Aug. 23. Texas-based U.S. Aviation Group (USAG), which will be providing the instruction plus the aircraft...
Door access upgrades sought for Cape County JailThe Cape Girardeau County Commission has approved a request by Sheriff Ruth Ann Dickerson to advertise for proposals to upgrade the way 14 doors in the county jail in Jackson are accessed. "The (Information Technology) department has been assisting...
Fire damages house on Jefferson Street in CapeA firefighter uses a hose to put out any remaining flames during a house fire Tuesday on Jefferson Street in Cape Girardeau. The Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to the first alarm fire at 2:19 p.m. Tuesday. The house suffered extensive...
Local author publishes end of life plannerGraphic designer, author and Oran, Missouri, local Tiffany Schaefer recently published an end-of-life planner called the "Peace of Mind Life Planner." Schaefer is an avid planner herself and said the only thing she doesn't have a plan for is the...
Missouri judge says Medicaid expansion must be allowed1COLUMBIA, Mo. A Missouri judge on Tuesday ruled Gov. Mike Parson no longer can deny Medicaid health care to thousands more newly eligible adults. Cole County Judge Jon Beetem in his order said Parsons administration must give Medicaid coverage...
No mandated masks for new year in Cape Schools17The first day of classes in the Cape Girardeau School District begins in two weeks Aug. 25. No masks will be required for the district's 4,326 students but that could change if absenteeism reaches a certain level. In a specially called meeting...
Hospitals admitting unvaccinated COVID patients from several states15People with COVID-19 are coming to Cape Girardeau for their hospital care from coronavirus hot spots in several states because hospital beds are not available elsewhere. And almost all of them are unvaccinated. We are admitting patients from as...
Shock, sadness following death of former Cape city official Julia Jones2Julia Jones, the former director of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department, died Monday at age 62. Family members confirmed to the Southeast Missourian that Jones succumbed to melanoma. Jones formally retired four weeks ago on July 12...
New downtown Cape floodwall mural set to complete by end of September3A new mural on the east side of Cape Girardeaus floodwall will be completed by the end of September, according to Old Town Cape board member Danny Essner. The new mural would replace a 30-year-old painting currently spanning from the floodwalls...
St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville faces ransomware attack1St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Perryville, Missouri, was recently a victim of a ransomware attack, sources confirmed to the Southeast Missourian on Monday. A representative of the Perryville Police Department said an investigation into the...
Perryville health system names new CEO1The Perry County Health System Board of Directors has named Chris Wibbenmeyer to be the systems new chief executive officer. Wibbenmeyer, who has been with Perry County Memorial Hospital (PCMH) since 1996, served as interim CEO for nearly a year...
Local News 8/9/21Missouri bicentennial: Gateway Arch 'the most definitive definition of Missouri'"(The Gateway Arch) may be the biggest thing that ever happened to Missouri after gaining statehood," said Nickell, referring to the 1965 completion of the stainless-steel monument at the St. Louis riverfront. It's quite a statement from the...
Local News 8/9/21One of the best: John Heisserer remembered for law, relationships2In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone. Heisserer died at age 64 after a courageous...
Most read 8/9/21'We're in a crisis,' retiring nurse says of pandemic24A friend of mine I'll call her "Jane" is a nurse at an area hospital. She has devoted more than 40 years of her life to the health care profession, caring for a wide range of patients orthopedic, neuro, emergency, surgical and many others. One...
Photo Gallery 8/9/21Great Big Family Reunion at the Cross 2021Bald Knob Cross hosted a sunset concert Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, with nationally recognized, award-winning Christian band Sidewalk Prophets as a part of their Great Big Family Reunion Tour. The outdoor concert brought more than 2,000 people from...
Cape First provides fun, outreach at annual Family DayCape First Church partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The event also offered fun festivities for children and...
Hartzler: Top priority is facing down threats3Last month, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler became the first congressional official in Missouri to jump into the 2022 U.S. Senate Race. In the month since, Hartzler has already outlined several key issues she'd like to tackle if she's elected. Hartzler...
Center Junction completion in sight, contractor says12The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor. "That's the game plan, if we can keep the weather...
Bicentennial digest: ice cream socials mark Missouri's 200th birthdayTuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union. The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities...
69th annual rodeo to kick off Wednesday in Sikeston5SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo officially kicks off Wednesday but there are plenty of events before and during to celebrate the annual event. On Saturday (Aug. 7) morning, the annual rodeo parade begins at 10 a.m....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/9/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 5 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Local News 8/6/21Vargas urges vaccinations as Southeast students return nears4This story is updated. Joining Gov. Mike Parson and a chorus of other public officials advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas has added his voice as the school prepares to receive students...
Most read 8/6/21Hovis, Burger react to call for special session on vaccine mandates59Two Southeast Missouri legislators reaffirmed Thursday their opposition to vaccine mandates in the wake of a new letter signed this week by six GOP state senators, including Holly Rehder (R-27-Scott City), asking Gov. Mike Parson to call a special...
Most read 8/6/21Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD11In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake. A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600...
Most read 8/5/21Cape city officials asked to enforce deer feeding ban18The City of Cape Girardeau, which has authorized a Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 archery hunt for deer on five designated public parcels, now is being asked anew to crack down on people feeding deer, a violation of city statutes for the last nine years. At...
Most read 8/5/21Cape County passes 10,000 virus cases25Cape Girardeau County passed a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as county health officials reported total cases in the county surpassed 10,000. According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county has tallied 10,013 cases of the...
Most read 8/3/21Local investor group identified as mall's new owner1The new owner of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has been identified as a group of area investors calling themselves River City Centre LLC. The mall was sold in late June in an online auction for nearly $9.8 million. Transaction fees charged by...
Most read 8/3/21'I was very fortunate': Wallingford at home recovering from COVID-1936State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147) is resting at home in Cape Girardeau after a six-day hospital stay at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19. Wallingford, 75, was admitted to SLU on July...