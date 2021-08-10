George Jones First Guitar: The Discovery I was Lost, Now Im Found!

Clifford Rolwing of CTR Marketing of Charleston, MO, announces the release of the new book about the discovery of George Jones First Guitar hanging on a friends wall in the hills of West Kentucky. The title of the new release is "I Was Lost, Now Im Found! George Jones in an interview for Country Weekly magazine in 1999 said of this guitar: It was a brand new Gene Autry guitar with a horse and lariat on the front George recalls. I took it home and it hardly ever left my hands. Note by note, I learned to play it. Ive owned countless expensive guitars in my life, but none of them ever meant any more to me than that little Gene Autry model. The guitar was so treasured, that George Jones signed it on the back.

The journey of more than 10,000 miles of the authentication of George Jones First Guitar is told in this new book I Was Lost, Now Im Found! The guitar was a Gene Autry Cowboy Guitar built in the late thirties by the Harmony Company. The book is available thru Amazon Books. It was given to George Jones by his father and George learned to play and walked the streets of Beaumont, Texas during the depression, playing for tips. Soon George's father had George playing and singing those streets for family income. After my dad got me my first little guitar, I wouldnt lay it down, hardly, Mr. Jones told The Tennessean. I took it to school with me. Id hide it in the woods and cover it with leaves, and if a big rain came and it got wet, Id pour the water out of it. Them guitars never warped. The water stains are still visible inside the guitar, today.

By 15, Mr. Jones was playing and singing on the streets of Beaumont, Texas. George recalled in an interview, "With his initial earnings, I went to a penny arcade, bought candy and played pinball. And At 16, I ran away to Jasper, Texas, where I sang at a local radio station. I later worked the Honky Tonk Circuit of East Texas to hone my craft." It all started with George Jones First Guitar!

Upon discovering the importance of a decorative guitar hanging on the friends wall, Clifford Rolwing arranged to purchase the guitar from the friend in Kevil, KY. Clifford offered to purchase the guitar but thought best to think about the offer for an evening before making a cash offer. I thought on it all night and the following day, I made him an offer he couldn't refuse". That was in Jun of 2012. Clifford is now in negotiations with the Heritage Auctions of Dallas, Texas to auction the guitar in the proper venue. Clifford said There is nothing that George Jones has ever owned in his life that is more significant to his becoming "The King of Country Music" than this Historic Gene Autry Cowboy Guitar! It shaped George Jones's destiny to become the most famous country singer in modern history.

"I believe that it is of such great value that everyone should have the opportunity to view this piece of history since "The King" has past. Clifford said. The Heritage Auction Company, with world-class experts and connections with offices in Beverly Hills, New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, Hong Kong, London, Berlin, and Paris would be the perfect venue to offer a true appreciation for the King of Country Music. For more information regarding this guitar and the history contact Clifford Rolwing thru www.GeorgeJonesFirstGuitar.com

Clifford Rolwing, who was in Dallas, TX recently to meet with the professionals of Heritage Auctions regarding an upcoming auction of famous guitars in November said. " I am have tracked down all of the history of the guitar and authenticated the history behind this unique and famous guitar. George Jones himself even held the guitar and proclaimed that it indeed was his first guitar.