Remembering our history as we celebrate Missouri's bicentennial

Editorial

Missouri turns 200 this year, and the celebration culminates this week with Statehood Day at the Capitol and various gatherings across the Show Me State.

Since the beginning of the year, Southeast Missourian reporter Jeff Long has interviewed historian Frank Nickell about key events over the last 200 years  including some that had a specific connection to Cape Girardeau and other Southeast Missouri communities.

Stories ranged from Prohibition to the state flag to the St. Louis Browns visit to Cape Girardeau during World War II and so much more. The 24-part series is fascinating, providing rare insight into Missouri's rich history. If you missed the stories in print or simply want to read them again, visit www.semissourian.com/bicentennial.

Sign up for Daily Headlines Get each day's latest first thing in the morning.

Another special aspect of the bicentennial celebration is the mural that will be on display in Jefferson City. The 12-by-30-feet piece of art is the brain child of local artists Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau. The two worked for two years soliciting 16,116 individuals to help paint the mural. It's simply wonderful and we commend Horrell and Bailey for their efforts.

And then there's the ice cream cone, the state's official dessert. Across the state Tuesday, Missourians will celebrate the bicentennial with ice cream socials. That seams fitting for a hot summer day in August.

Gov. Mike Parson stopped at Fort D in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 2 as part of his Bicentennial Tour. The governor, following remarks by Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr., spoke about the importance of commemorating this milestone in history.

"The one thing the bicentennial represents, why I have been out here trying to promote it across the state, is because the bicentennial reflects all of us that are here today. It's about our past -- good, bad or indifferent," Parson said. "We all need to know where we came from, where we've been, and why we're here today ... and to be able to really emphasize why Missouri values are so important."

The governor is correct. Knowing our past is vital for our present and our future. Some of the history is inspiring. Other parts less so. But there are lessons learned both from the events and the leaders who charted a path. This bicentennial is a milestone for the Show Me State, a special point in history we can all come together to celebrate.