Stuff the Bus is back!
On August 6 and 7, United Way is partnering with Saint Francis Healthcare, KFVS12, Withers Broadcasting, Salvation Army, and Walmart to collect basic school supplies to help an estimated 1,000 families during their annual Stuff the Bus campaign.
School buses will be parked in front of participating Walmart stores on August 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Missouris tax-free weekend. Athletic groups, student clubs, faculty, and staff from participating schools will be out gathering thousands of school supplies donated by community members across the entire Southeast Missouri region during Missouris tax-free weekend.
Join United Way of Southeast Missouri at these participating Walmart locations as we help children in need begin this academic year confidently:
Cape Girardeau, Dexter, Fredericktown, Farmington, Jackson, Kennett, Malden, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston
Each student and classroom have different needs. Here are the top ten items requested by local school districts.
TOP TEN ITEMS TO BUY:
Single Subject Notebooks
Mechanical Pencils
Filler Paper
2 Pocket Folders
Ink Pens
Crayola 24 count Crayon
2 pack Pink Eraser
Bottled School Glue
Scissors
3 pack Glue Stick
