Stuff the Bus is back!

On August 6 and 7, United Way is partnering with Saint Francis Healthcare, KFVS12, Withers Broadcasting, Salvation Army, and Walmart to collect basic school supplies to help an estimated 1,000 families during their annual Stuff the Bus campaign.

School buses will be parked in front of participating Walmart stores on August 7th from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during Missouris tax-free weekend. Athletic groups, student clubs, faculty, and staff from participating schools will be out gathering thousands of school supplies donated by community members across the entire Southeast Missouri region during Missouris tax-free weekend.

Join United Way of Southeast Missouri at these participating Walmart locations as we help children in need begin this academic year confidently:

Cape Girardeau, Dexter, Fredericktown, Farmington, Jackson, Kennett, Malden, Perryville, Poplar Bluff, Sikeston

Each student and classroom have different needs. Here are the top ten items requested by local school districts.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

TOP TEN ITEMS TO BUY:

Single Subject Notebooks

Mechanical Pencils

Filler Paper

2 Pocket Folders

Ink Pens

Crayola 24 count Crayon

2 pack Pink Eraser

Bottled School Glue

Scissors

3 pack Glue Stick