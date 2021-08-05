News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
They Made Education No. 1
Aaron Eisenhauer
When John Barber attended Brazeau School from 1950 to 1958, the school at Seventy-Six, Mo., an unincorporated community in the Brazeau Township of Perry County that depopulated in the 1950s, had just closed. Although there were eight grades represented at Brazeau School, the teacher only taught six grades each year, and John started school during a year that got skipped, going from fourth grade to sixth grade to fifth grade to eighth grade to seventh grade throughout his time there. His familys history with the school runs deep: his father was a teacher there, as were his aunt and grandmother. When John attended, there were 20 students at the school, and he says he enjoyed being there as much as you do when one is a child and doesnt think about experiences while living them.
Aaron Eisenhauer
Now, its a part of his history that matters to him.
Its something that you dont want to forget, John says. You want to have memories of it, and the best way to do that is to preserve the written part.
Aaron Eisenhauer
Thats what he, his wife Linda Barber and other members of the Brazeau Historical Society do through the Brazeau School Museum, which began in the 1980s when the Brazeau Presbyterian Church allowed the Brazeau Historical Society to utilize the building for a museum and locals began donating objects from their family history to put on display. Today, there is a wide variety of items to view throughout the two school rooms, including books of Brazeau families photos and genealogy; memorabilia from the 1904 Worlds Fair in St. Louis, which Brazeau residents brought back after traveling to the fair by train as well as boat on the Mississippi River; and a nearly-200-year-old autoharp that was used by the founding members of the church when they didnt have an organ. The bell also still works, and visitors can pull the rope to ring it.
Aaron Eisenhauer
Linda says even in the 1800s, the people who settled Brazeau had a school called The Academy. The adults in the community were professionals such as draftsmen, doctors and lawyers who influenced the early growth of Perry County. In addition, when the Lutheran settlers from Germany came to the area and founded Altenburg, Mo., and Frohna, Mo., the Brazeau community who was already established in the area helped the new settlers make it through the first few winters.
The school that today houses the museum was built in 1879. For a brief period of time, high school students attended school in a second, adjoined room. The high school no longer functioned when John attended; then, students could study in the second room, and they also ate lunch there, the likes of fried chicken and chicken and dumplings cooked each day in the same room by one of the women in town. In 1965, the school was consolidated, and students began attending the public school in Perryville, Mo.
Aaron Eisenhauer
The town, too, is home to buildings that speak of Brazeaus history. The blacksmith shop still stands, as does the bank and post office. The Cody House, the oldest house in the town, and the Tea House Bed and Breakfast, a private home the telephone operator and the postman lived in, are also maintained by the Brazeau Historical Society. All of these buildings were built before the turn of the 20th Century. A winery makes its residence in the building that was once the grocery store.
Tradition is very important here, says Brazeau Historical Society vice-president Louella Barber. When the letters go out for membership in the historic society, around 50 go to other states. The people that grew up here and have ancestors here, they support us. Its the small town and the people who lived here they have good memories growing up in the country.
Aaron Eisenhauer
Linda has directed the Brazeau School Museum for the past 10 years. Her love of history began when she was a child listening to her grandfather who owned land in what is now Trail of Tears State Park tell her about the plants in the woods, where his traps were located and the history of the area. She says he made me appreciate what we had; she wrote this history down, beginning when she was 14 years old.
It is this appreciation for the past that she hopes to pass along to her own grandchildren and to others who visit the Brazeau School Museum.
Aaron Eisenhauer
I love history. I love the printed word, that somebody wrote it down for somebody else to read. And I read, Linda says. I want my children and grandchildren to know and appreciate that the people who came here form North Carolina were educated, and that they made education No. 1.
More to explore
-
Damage to water main puts areas of Jackson under boil-water advisoryA precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued in Annwood Estates in Jackson and surrounding addresses until further notice. City officials were notified of damage caused to a water main Wednesday, located at the intersection of Brittany Drive...
-
Cape city officials asked to enforce deer feeding ban1The City of Cape Girardeau, which has authorized a Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 archery hunt for deer on five designated public parcels, now is being asked anew to crack down on people feeding deer, a violation of city statutes for the last nine years. At...
-
Cape County passes 10,000 virus cases6Cape Girardeau County passed a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as county health officials reported total cases in the county surpassed 10,000. According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county has tallied 10,013 cases of the...
-
Local forester travels to Wyoming to lend fire suppression aidAs a forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Jennifer Behnken typically works with community groups and governments in the region to promote the advocacy and care of trees. Recently, however, Behnkens job has taken her much farther...
-
-
Cape Junior High to implement intervention and enrichment timeTerry W. Kitchen Junior High School is changing its schedule this upcoming school year to focus specific instruction and enrichment time on English language arts and math. What I Need time WIN time will be 35 minutes, four days each week. The...
-
Cape Schools schedule groundbreaking at Jefferson3Groundbreaking is set for Aug. 12 at Jefferson Elementary to mark the start of construction of the Jefferson Civic Center project, the Cape Girardeau School District announced Tuesday. The scheduled 3:30 p.m. ceremony at the school at 520 Minnesota...
-
-
Scott City Council votes to extend hours of use for utility task vehicles1Scott City Council voted to amend the citys ordinance on utility task vehicles (UTV) Monday night. The amendment would allow drivers of UTVs to drive the vehicles from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. as long as the UTVs have turn signals. The ordinance...
-
Tornado-damaged health facility reopens in DexterSoutheastHEALTH has reopened portions of its Dexter, Missouri, health care facility, which was damaged in a tornado July 10. The emergency services, behavioral health and inpatient units at Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County reopened...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/5/21 meetingApproval of minutes n Minutes from July 29 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, Emergency Management...
-
Scott County Central ranked among state's 'most equitable' school districts2A new study of all 516 public school districts in Missouri has ranked the Scott County Central School District in Sikeston, Missouri, as one of the state's "most equitable" in terms of its expenditures per student. The study, released Tuesday by...
-
Fall opening projected for new pet shelter in Cape3The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri is planning to open its new 12,000-square-foot shelter, formally an adoption and humane education center, in October or November -- a facility that will be nearly five times the size of the 2,600-square-foot...
-
Long-time librarian 'Ms. Brenda' to retire after 35 years at Cape library2After decades of dedication, Brenda Renner, known affectionately as "Ms. Brenda," will retire from Cape Girardeau Public Library at the end of the month. Renner has worked in the library's youth services department for 35 years. "Aside from the...
-
No charges in connection with assault complaintNo charges will be filed in connection with an alleged incident last month in which a Jackson woman, Tabitha Grossman, complained she had been assaulted by Jackson Fire Rescue employee who was responding to a possible medical emergency at Grossman's...
-
-
Cape woman arrested in Douglas CountyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Cape Girardeau woman for alleged misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on the right half of the roadway. A patrol report said Sarah Johnson, 53, was arrested in Douglas County at...
-
Sikeston man arrested for alleged DWIA Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested Friday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Kevin Duty, 51, was arrested in Scott County for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to wear a seatbelt....
-
Marble Hill man injured in crashA Marble Hill, Missouri, man suffered serious injuries in a one-vehicle crash Sunday. Brandon Swindell, 48, was south of Marble Hill southbound on Highway 51 when the 2008 Cadillac CTS he was driving left the roadway and struck and fence and tree,...
-
Local investor group identified as mall's new owner1The new owner of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has been identified as a group of area investors calling themselves River City Centre LLC. The mall was sold in late June in an online auction for nearly $9.8 million. Transaction fees charged by...
-
Cape, Jackson, Scott City all to ask for internet sales 'use' tax on November ballot12Voters in at least three local municipalities should expect to see a referendum Nov. 2 asking for approval of an internet sales tax, formally a "use" tax. At Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, at which a final vote was taken to inform the...
-
'I was very fortunate': Wallingford at home recovering from COVID-1932State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147) is resting at home in Cape Girardeau after a six-day hospital stay at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19. Wallingford, 75, was admitted to SLU on July...
-
Parson visits Fort D for Bicentennial Tour10Gov. Mike Parson visited and toured Fort D Historic Site on Monday in Cape Girardeau as part of his statewide Bicentennial Tour celebrating the 200th anniversary of Missouris statehood. Also in attendance were Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. and Cape...
-
Cape Council denies liquor license, too close to church; ARP funds earmarked8By a narrow 4-3 vote and following significant discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to uphold a decision by the citys Board of Adjustment to deny a liquor license to Phi Hospitality at 531 Broadway, citing its closeness to a...
-
Jackson Aldermen discuss proposed roundabout near Civic Center2A cost-sharing agreement between the City of Jackson and the Missouri Department of Transportation could clear the way for a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near the Jackson Civic Center. Members of the Jackson Board of...
-
-
Photo Gallery 8/2/21Cape County Youth Prospect Show 2021Cape County Youth held the Prospect Steer and Heifer Show at Arena Park in the livestock show arena on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. The show was open to all youth under 21 in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard, Scott and Perry...
-
Most read 7/31/21Local schools do not plan on teaching Critical Race Theory18As parents and educators across the country debate Critical Race Theory, leaders of area schools have one consensus -- it will not be taught in their classrooms. According to Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public...
-
-
Police searching for missing Sikeston womanA Sikeston woman missing since February is still being sought. Shyann Brooke Morrison, 21, was last seen at Quick Chek II in Sikeston on Feb. 6, 2021. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with fur, black pants and brown boots. According to the...
-
Delta variant cases confirmed at Advance nursing facility39Five people have died in two Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing facilities in the past month because of COVID-19. Recent tests from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have confirmed cases of the Delta variant at a skilled nursing...
-
-
Most read 7/29/21Spectrum outage affecting Cape, Jackson17A Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau and Jackson affected internet and telephone service Wednesday. It was unclear how many customers were affected. Spectrum initially indicated the outage would be fixed by 12:30 p.m., later extending the outage...
-
Most read 7/28/21Cape County health board addresses vaccine concerns97The agenda for Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees appeared simple enough. Review minutes, hear routine reports and review the centers monthly revenue and expenses. But a standing-room-only crowd...