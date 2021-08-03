*Menu
93 year old Marie Nowell Attends Dancing with the ShowMe Stars Event

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Patricia l Silman
Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Marie Nowell 93 dressed up for the Dancing with the Show Me Stars.

Marie Nowell, 93 thought she was just going to dinner when she got dressed up on Saturday July 31st, 2021. Dinner was only half of the event. She was at the table with 8 other friend and family to watch the entertainment present by locals and TV dancers. Earlier this year, Marie had commented about the prom dresses that lined the walls of a Memphis shopping mall. When my Mother said she guessed she would never wear one of those, I thought about this event and then, made it happen. Mother said she had never seen anything like it. It was a great evening with friends and family coming from Mt. Olive, IL.

Left to Right, daughter, Patricia Silman, Cape; Grand Daughter in law, Robin Nowell, Daughter in law, Dee Nowell, Grandson, Donnie Nowell and Son, Don Nowell, Mount Olive, IL.
Marie Nowell and Dwana Mills-Leible.

