Prayer 8-3-21
Lord Jesus, we praise you, our loving God full of grace and truth. Amen.
Local investor group identified as mall's new ownerThe new owner of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has been identified as a group of area investors calling themselves River City Centre LLC. The mall was sold in late June in an online auction for nearly $9.8 million. Transaction fees charged by...
Cape, Jackson, Scott City all to ask for internet sales 'use' tax on November ballotVoters in at least three local municipalities should expect to see a referendum Nov. 2 asking for approval of an internet sales tax, formally a "use" tax. At Monday's Cape Girardeau City Council meeting, at which a final vote was taken to inform the...
'I was very fortunate': Wallingford at home recovering from COVID-191State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147) is resting at home in Cape Girardeau after a six-day hospital stay at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19. Wallingford, 75, was admitted to SLU on July...
Parson visits Fort D for Bicentennial TourGov. Mike Parson visited and toured Fort D Historic Site on Monday in Cape Girardeau as part of his statewide Bicentennial Tour celebrating the 200th anniversary of Missouris statehood. Also in attendance were Judge Stephen Limbaugh Jr. and Cape...
Cape Council denies liquor license, too close to church; ARP funds earmarkedBy a narrow 4-3 vote and following significant discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to uphold a decision by the citys Board of Adjustment to deny a liquor license to Phi Hospitality at 531 Broadway, citing its closeness to a...
Jackson Aldermen discuss proposed roundabout near Civic CenterA cost-sharing agreement between the City of Jackson and the Missouri Department of Transportation could clear the way for a roundabout at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Deerwood Drive near the Jackson Civic Center. Members of the Jackson Board of...
Jackson city attorney announces retirementJackson lawyer Tom Ludwig, who has served as city attorney for both Jackson and Perryville, Missouri, since 2001, plans to retire at the end of the year or shortly thereafter. Ludwig announced his retirement plans during Monday night's meeting of...
Signal improvements at U.S. 61 and Cape Rock/Kiwanis drives; U.S. 61 in Ste. Genevieve, Perry counties reduced for pavement workAfter analyzing traffic flow, the Missouri Department of Transportation plans to install flashing yellow arrows at the intersection of U.S. 61 and Cape Rock/Kiwanis drives in Cape Girardeau. ...
Missouri bicentennial: State played central role in ProhibitionThis is the 23rd in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
Cape city attorney wins state legal award2Eric Cunningham, longtime city attorney for the City of Cape Girardeau, was recently honored by his peers with the Lou Czech Award at a meeting in Osage Beach, Missouri. Cunningham, who has been the official legal specialist of Missouris 16th...
2 people struck by lightning Saturday in Carter County3Carter County, Missouri, officials reported two people were struck by lightning following a line of strong storms Saturday. "At 7:10 p.m., Carter County Emergency Management reported a couple of people were struck by lightning while recreating on...
Photo Gallery 8/2/21Cape County Youth Prospect Show 2021Cape County Youth held the Prospect Steer and Heifer Show at Arena Park in the livestock show arena on Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Cape Girardeau. The show was open to all youth under 21 in Cape Girardeau, Bollinger, Stoddard, Scott and Perry...
VA pushing for increased health care enrollments2About seven in 10 veterans in and around Southeast Missouri who are eligible to access Department of Veterans Affairs health care do not use those benefits, VA officials said. James Gebelhardt, enrollment supervisor at John J. Pershing VA Medical...
Local schools do not plan on teaching Critical Race Theory18As parents and educators across the country debate Critical Race Theory, leaders of area schools have one consensus -- it will not be taught in their classrooms. According to Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public...
Reward offered for leads on stolen off-road vehiclesDexter, Missouri, police are investigating the theft of two off-road vehicles stolen from M2 Outdoors early Wednesday morning. M2 Outdoors is offering a $2,000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two vehicles. "We're going to...
Memorial Plaza envisioned on site of old courthouse5The Cape Girardeau County Commission, upon the suggestion of 2nd District Commissioner Charlie Herbst, voted Thursday to form an advisory committee to look into creating a memorial plaza or a reflection garden on the site of the former 1908-era...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 8-2-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 7/19/2021 Financial affairs n Monthly bills Action items Power, Light, and Water Committee n Motion...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for Aug. 2Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations n Recognition of City Attorney, Eric Cunningham, recipient of the 2021 Missouri Municipal...
Police searching for missing Sikeston womanA Sikeston woman missing since February is still being sought. Shyann Brooke Morrison, 21, was last seen at Quick Chek II in Sikeston on Feb. 6, 2021. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with fur, black pants and brown boots. According to the...
Delta variant cases confirmed at Advance nursing facility29Five people have died in two Stoddard County, Missouri, nursing facilities in the past month because of COVID-19. Recent tests from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services have confirmed cases of the Delta variant at a skilled nursing...
Jackson homecomers in High GearPeople flock to High Street on Thursday during the annual Jackson Homecomers in Jackson. The five-day festival began Tuesday and runs through Saturday featuring carnival rides, food tents, entertainment and beer gardens. More photos from the first...
Cape County says mass fatality trailer ready to deploy, if needed5Cape Girardeau County is the caretaker of a trailer housed next to the coroner's office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau with a demonstrated purpose to be used whenever disasters take many lives. The "mass fatality trailer" is...
One City Work Life has its 10th graduating class1Five Work Life program graduates walked and danced down the aisle at the start of the program's 10th graduation ceremony at One City on Thursday. The class includes Rhiannon Christie, Patty Kreiter, Nicole Kirk, Miriah Hodges and Diana Whitaker. The...
SEMO, Discovery Playhouse join forces to host Horizons Summer CampsWith the help of Discovery Playhouse, Southeast Missouri State University brought Horizons Summer Camps back this week after a year off because of the coronavirus pandemic. Horizons Summer Camps returned with Jr. Dino Dig from Monday to today at...
Spectrum outage affecting Cape, Jackson17A Spectrum outage in Cape Girardeau and Jackson affected internet and telephone service Wednesday. It was unclear how many customers were affected. Spectrum initially indicated the outage would be fixed by 12:30 p.m., later extending the outage...
Cape County health board addresses vaccine concerns90The agenda for Tuesdays meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees appeared simple enough. Review minutes, hear routine reports and review the centers monthly revenue and expenses. But a standing-room-only crowd...
My COVID experience and thoughts on the vaccine17It's not uncommon for me to experience a sinus infection or two each year. Eleven days before Christmas, I felt one coming on, or so I thought and this time with chest congestion. Though not terribly concerned, I decided to go to a local urgent...
Cape School Board OKs new baseball/softball field15By a unanimous vote, with two members absent, the Cape Girardeau School Board voted Monday to authorize superintendent Neil Glass to negotiate a contract "not to exceed $1.25 million" for synthetic turf installation and stadium upgrades to the...
Peachy Keen: Southeast alumna finds career, self through motherhood; opens clothing boutique in DexterDEXTER, Mo. As Southeast Missouri State University alumna Grace Sammarco walked across the stage in the Show Me Center in 2019 to receive her diploma, she said she never felt more lost in her life. Sammarco was eight months pregnant at the time...
Plans are percolating for barista businesses2Coffee connoisseurs rejoice. Two new drive-through coffee outlets are set to open in Cape Girardeau this fall, augmenting the city's growing list of coffee shops, beverage franchises and breakfast eateries. As I've previously reported, a new...