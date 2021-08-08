Today in History
Today is Sunday, Aug. 8, the 220th day of 2021. There are 145 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On August 8, 1974, President Richard Nixon, facing damaging new revelations in the Watergate scandal, announced he would resign the following day.
On this date:
In 1814, during the War of 1812, peace talks between the United States and Britain began in Ghent, Belgium.
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte set sail for St. Helena to spend the remainder of his days in exile.
In 1937, during the Second Sino-Japanese War, Japan completed its occupation of Beijing.
In 1942, during World War II, six Nazi saboteurs who were captured after landing in the U.S. were executed in Washington, D.C.; two others who cooperated with authorities were spared.
In 1945, President Harry S. Truman signed the U.S. instrument of ratification for the United Nations Charter. The Soviet Union declared war against Japan during World War II.
In 1963, Britain's "Great Train Robbery" took place as thieves made off with 2.6 million pounds in banknotes.
In 1973, Vice President Spiro T. Agnew branded as "damned lies" reports he had taken kickbacks from government contracts in Maryland, and vowed not to resign -- which he ended up doing.
In 1994, Israel and Jordan opened the first road link between the two once-warring countries.
In 2000, the wreckage of the Confederate submarine H.L. Hunley, which sank in 1864 after attacking the Union ship Housatonic, was recovered off the South Carolina coast and returned to port.
In 2003, the Boston Roman Catholic archdiocese offered $55 million to settle more than 500 lawsuits stemming from alleged sex abuse by priests. (The archdiocese later settled for $85 million.)
In 2009, Sonia Sotomayor was sworn in as the U.S. Supreme Court's first Hispanic and third female justice.
In 2017, singer Glen Campbell died in Nashville, Tennessee, at the age of 81; he had announced in 2011 that he'd been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease.
Ten years ago: Eager to calm a nervous nation, President Barack Obama dismissed an unprecedented downgrade by Standard & Poor's of the U.S. credit rating from AAA to AA-plus, declaring: "No matter what some agency may say, we've always been and always will be a triple-A country."
Five years ago: A fire and power outage at a Delta Air Lines data center in Atlanta resulted in the cancellation of 2,300 flights over a four-day period. At the Rio Olympics, Ryan Murphy gave the Americans their sixth straight gold medal in the men's 100-meter backstroke, winning with a time of 51.97 seconds; Lilly King of the United States won gold in the women's 100-meter breaststroke in 1 minute, 4.93 seconds.
One year ago: A fire inside a police union building led authorities in Portland, Oregon, to declare a riot and force protesters away from the office as violent demonstrations continued in the city. The Mid-American Conference became the first of the conferences competing at college football's highest level to cancel its fall schedule because of the coronavirus. (The conference later became the last to reverse course, scheduling a six-game regular football season.)
Today's Birthdays: Actor Nita Talbot is 91. Actor Dustin Hoffman is 84. Actor Connie Stevens is 83. Country singer Phil Balsley (The Statler Brothers) is 82. Actor Larry Wilcox is 74. Actor Keith Carradine is 72. Movie director Martin Brest is 70. Radio-TV personality Robin Quivers is 69. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is 68. Percussionist Anton Fig is 68. Actor Donny Most is 68. Rock musician Dennis Drew (10,000 Maniacs) is 64. TV personality Deborah Norville is 63. Rock musician The Edge (U2) is 60. Rock musician Rikki Rockett (Poison) is 60. Rapper Kool Moe Dee is 59. Middle distance runner Suzy Favor Hamilton is 53. Rock singer Scott Stapp is 48. Country singer Mark Wills is 48. Actor Kohl Sudduth is 47. Rock musician Tom Linton (Jimmy Eat World) is 46. Singer JC Chasez ('N Sync) is 45. Actor Tawny Cypress is 45. R&B singer Drew Lachey (98 Degrees) is 45. R&B singer Marsha Ambrosius is 44. Actor Lindsay Sloane is 44. Actor Countess Vaughn is 43. Actor Michael Urie is 41. Tennis player Roger Federer is 40. Actor Meagan Good is 40. Rock musician Eric Howk (Portugal. The Man) is 40. Actor Jackie Cruz (TV: "Orange is the New Black") is 37. Britain's Princess Beatrice of York is 33. Actor Ken Baumann is 32. Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo is 32. Pop singer Shawn Mendes is 23. Actor Bebe Wood (TV: "The Real O'Neals") is 20.
-
Cape First provides fun, outreach at annual Family DayCape First Church partnered with more than a dozen vendors to provide the Cape Girardeau community with free services, food and supplies Friday, Aug. 6, at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau. The event also offered fun festivities for children and...
-
One of the best: John Heisserer remembered for law, relationships2In his last conversation with lifelong friend and fellow lawyer Diane Howard, John Heisserer said he was very comfortable with his life and decisions and had no regrets as to how his life had gone. Heisserer died at age 64 after a courageous...
-
Hartzler: Top priority is facing down threats3Last month, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler became the first congressional official in Missouri to jump into the 2022 U.S. Senate Race. In the month since, Hartzler has already outlined several key issues she'd like to tackle if she's elected. Hartzler...
-
Center Junction completion in sight, contractor says9The diverging diamond interchange at Center Junction along U.S. 61 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson could be complete and open to traffic by early October, according to the project contractor. "That's the game plan, if we can keep the weather...
-
Bicentennial digest: ice cream socials mark Missouri's 200th birthdayTuesday marks the bicentennial of Missouri becoming America's 24th state, the first of the states entirely west of the Mississippi River, to become part of the Union. The State Historical Society of Missouri has asked all Show Me State communities...
-
69th annual rodeo to kick off Wednesday in Sikeston2SIKESTON, Mo. -- The 69th Annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo officially kicks off Wednesday but there are plenty of events before and during to celebrate the annual event. On Saturday (Aug. 7) morning, the annual rodeo parade begins at 10 a.m....
-
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 8/9/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from Aug. 5 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Vargas urges vaccinations as Southeast students return nears4This story is updated. Joining Gov. Mike Parson and a chorus of other public officials advocating for COVID-19 vaccinations, Southeast Missouri State University president Carlos Vargas has added his voice as the school prepares to receive students...
-
Cape County looking at website redesign2This story is updated.>/em> Cape Girardeau County's web pages, hosted at capecounty.us, will soon be getting a new look. Commissioners Charlie Herbst and Paul Koeper said Thursday five bids were received by a July 30 deadline to redesign the...
-
Hovis, Burger react to call for special session on vaccine mandates58Two Southeast Missouri legislators reaffirmed Thursday their opposition to vaccine mandates in the wake of a new letter signed this week by six GOP state senators, including Holly Rehder (R-27-Scott City), asking Gov. Mike Parson to call a special...
-
Cape Central, Southeast Missouri State partner for cybersecurity campSoutheast Missouri State University and Cape Girardeau Central High School are partnering to conduct a cybersecurity camp this week to teach the basics of the subject and recruit potential talent for the university's program. The weeklong class,...
-
Perryville County Tourism to unveil Charles Lindbergh historical marker Saturday1A hundred years after aviator Charles Lindbergh first stunned Perryville, Missouri, residents with the power of flight, a historical marker will be installed to commemorate his influence. A ribbon-cutting for the historical marker, called "Field to...
-
Driver of stolen truck wreaks havoc during car chase with Cape PD8In an attempt to avoid arrest, the driver of a stolen truck took the Cape Girardeau Police Department on a wild car chase Thursday leaving a trail of damages in its wake. A Cape Girardeau police officer observed a white truck traveling near the 1600...
-
Sikeston man arrested for alleged sex violationA Sikeston, Missouri, man was taken into custody Tuesday evening for a number of alleged violations, including felony failure to register as a sex offender. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report stated Jerry Graham, 60, was arrested in Mississippi...
-
-
Man injured in Perry County crashA Springfield, Missouri, man sustained serious injuries Wednesday in a one-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 in Perry County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Aldred Berry, 33, was southbound at the 136-mile marker when the 2006 Ford...
-
U.S. 61 reduced for bridge repairs, pavement workU.S. 61 in Perry County reduced for bridge repairs U.S. in Perry County, from County Road 411 to Main Street in Old Appleton, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. According to a...
-
-
-
Boil-water advisory for Jackson liftedA precautionary boil-water advisory has been lifted for the Annwood Estates area and surrounding addresses in Jackson. City officials were notified of damage caused to a water main Wednesday, located at the intersection of Brittany Drive and East...
-
Damage to water main puts areas of Jackson under boil-water advisoryA precautionary boil-water advisory has been issued in Annwood Estates in Jackson and surrounding addresses until further notice. City officials were notified of damage caused to a water main Wednesday, located at the intersection of Brittany Drive...
-
Cape city officials asked to enforce deer feeding ban18The City of Cape Girardeau, which has authorized a Nov. 1 to Dec. 5 archery hunt for deer on five designated public parcels, now is being asked anew to crack down on people feeding deer, a violation of city statutes for the last nine years. At...
-
Cape County passes 10,000 virus cases22Cape Girardeau County passed a COVID-19 milestone Wednesday, as county health officials reported total cases in the county surpassed 10,000. According to the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, the county has tallied 10,013 cases of the...
-
Local forester travels to Wyoming to lend fire suppression aidAs a forester with the Missouri Department of Conservation, Jennifer Behnken typically works with community groups and governments in the region to promote the advocacy and care of trees. Recently, however, Behnkens job has taken her much farther...
-
-
Cape Junior High to implement intervention and enrichment time1Terry W. Kitchen Junior High School is changing its schedule this upcoming school year to focus specific instruction and enrichment time on English language arts and math. What I Need time WIN time will be 35 minutes, four days each week. The...
-
Most read 8/4/21No charges in connection with assault complaintNo charges will be filed in connection with an alleged incident last month in which a Jackson woman, Tabitha Grossman, complained she had been assaulted by Jackson Fire Rescue employee who was responding to a possible medical emergency at Grossman's...
-
Local investor group identified as mall's new owner1The new owner of West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau has been identified as a group of area investors calling themselves River City Centre LLC. The mall was sold in late June in an online auction for nearly $9.8 million. Transaction fees charged by...
-
'I was very fortunate': Wallingford at home recovering from COVID-1936State Rep. Wayne Wallingford (R-147) is resting at home in Cape Girardeau after a six-day hospital stay at Saint Louis University Health Sciences Center after contracting the delta variant of COVID-19. Wallingford, 75, was admitted to SLU on July...
-
Cape Council denies liquor license, too close to church; ARP funds earmarked8By a narrow 4-3 vote and following significant discussion, the Cape Girardeau City Council voted Monday to uphold a decision by the citys Board of Adjustment to deny a liquor license to Phi Hospitality at 531 Broadway, citing its closeness to a...
-
Most read 7/31/21Local schools do not plan on teaching Critical Race Theory18As parents and educators across the country debate Critical Race Theory, leaders of area schools have one consensus -- it will not be taught in their classrooms. According to Kristin Tallent, communications director for Cape Girardeau Public...
-