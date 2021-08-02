Everyone won at Grappling 4 Good
If there is a good reason to do something, do it. If there are two good reasons, thats a bonus. If there are three, we must be talking about last months Grappling 4 Good event, put on by Cape Girardeaus police and fire departments.
The grappling event served as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Missouri, and thanks to the 400 people who attended to show their support, that worthy cause will receive $8,000. Special Olympics has long been a favorite cause for the police and fire departments. COVID-19 had canceled some of their fundraising efforts in the past year, and so it was especially gratifying to the officers and firefighters to put on the event to benefit the organization.
Training leading up to the event and the matches themselves provided opportunities for those charged with serving and protecting the public to work on non-lethal personal-control methods. This type of training is nothing new to Cape, though, as these men and women have participated in several programs designed to help them de-escalate potentially dangerous situations and use techniques including jiujitsu to control a situation without relying on a firearm. Couple this with the recent acceptance of non-lethal weapons donated to the police department, and its clear our local men and women in uniform are working hard not only on the serving part of the slogan, but the protecting part, too.
Finally, the competition served as a team-building exercise. Police Sgt. Joey Hann, organizer of the event, explained its significance:
We had fun, and we all competed very seriously, but the second that match was over, we were shaking hands and hugging. Were friends, brothers and sisters in law enforcement; so we were able to compete, take it seriously, but then go back to being family again.
There is no doubt police and firefighters work together to handle whatever situations they roll up to 24 hours a day, every day of the year. They must do so quickly and effectively as lives can hang in the balance. This type of bonding experience can only enhance their interpersonal and professional relationships and improve their already impressive response in the field.
Check out a gallery of photos from the event below.
Who won, you ask?
Everyone involved and Special Olympics Missouri.
Comments
-
Masks not needed if people are vaccinatedThe CDC wants us to go back to wearing masks indoors, even if you've been vaccinated. This is where I get off. If you'll forgive a little testifying, I've tried hard to be reasonable throughout the pandemic. I've bent over backward to give public...
-
What is American wokeness really about?Most Americans were as indifferent to the U.S. women's soccer team's recent loss to Sweden in the Olympics as they were excited about the team's World Cup win in 2019. In between was the team's nonstop politicking, from whining about compensation to...
-
Ben & Jerry's takes liberal distortions globalBen & Jerry's, noted for its ice cream made from "contented cows," has produced not such contented consumers in many circles following its announcement to stop selling its ice cream in Israel's West Bank and in East Jerusalem. Although the...
-
Editorial (7/30/21)Welcome to new Jackson superintendent Scott SmithAs the calendar turns to August, the start of school nears for local students. And in Jackson, a new superintendent is settling in to lead the district. Veteran educator and administrator Scott Smith told the Southeast Missourian recently that...
-
Column (7/29/21)No, we don't need women to register for the draftIf you wonder what Republicans are accomplishing in Washington, look no further than the Senate Armed Services Committee, where a majority of them voted to create the predicate for drafting women into the military. Astonishingly, only five of the...
-
Editorial (7/29/21)Jackson shines bright for HomecomersThis is a big week for the folks in Jackson. It's Homecomers week. There are rides and games to enjoy, booths to visit, and carnival food to consume. There's also a variety of music entertainment. For many folks, going to Homecomers is about running...
-
Editorial (7/28/21)Agriculture: Feeding and clothing the worldDrive any direction out of Cape Girardeau, and the region's agriculture sector quickly becomes apparent. From the corn fields of Southern Illinois to the cattle operations north of the city to the row crops grown to the west and south, agriculture...
-
My COVID experience and thoughts on the vaccineIt's not uncommon for me to experience a sinus infection or two each year. Eleven days before Christmas, I felt one coming on, or so I thought and this time with chest congestion. Though not terribly concerned, I decided to go to a local urgent...
-
Accepting defeat in Afghanistan is a terrible choiceTalking to reporters on July 2, President Biden was pressed about the sudden, embarrassing evacuation of our air base in Afghanistan and widespread predictions the Afghan government would fall quickly to the Taliban. The president testily replied:...
-
Editorial (7/27/21)American agriculture: Feeding, clothing the worldDrive any direction out of Cape Girardeau, and the regions agriculture sector quickly becomes apparent. From the corn fields of Southern Illinois to the cattle operations north of the city to the row crops grown to the west and south, agriculture...
-
Guest column: This is my plea -- get vaccinated!It is my privilege to lead the largest health care system between Memphis and St. Louis. Entrusted to me are nearly 3,000 employees and their families' livelihoods. My responsibility as a healthcare CEO extends beyond the walls of our hospital and...
-
-
Editorial (7/26/21)Drury Hotels recognized (again) for being a leader in guest satisfactionDrury Hotels was recently recognized with its 16th consecutive J.D. Power Award. Southeast Missourian business editor Jay Wolz recently reported the award was based on J.D. Powers 2021 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study and Drury...
-
-
-
Editorial (7/23/21)Editorial: If you've been hesitating, now is the time to get COVID vaccineAfter months of declining COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, both are on the rise. According to health officials, more than 97% of people getting hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. And according to surgeon general Dr. Vivek H. Murthy,...
-
Editorial (7/21/21)Semoball Awards celebrates the best in high school sportsSoutheast Missouri has no shortage of talented student-athletes -- both on the field and in the classroom. Earlier this month the eighth annual Semoball Awards, presented by SoutheastHEALTH, were held at the Rock N' Roll Drive-In. Nearly 200...
-
Editorial (7/19/21)Bicentennial mural an impressive piece of artAn individual with an idea and the drive to make it happen is a powerful thing. Just ask Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey. The two artists, owners of Painted Wren Art Gallery in Cape Girardeau, came up with a concept more than two years ago to take...
-
-
Editorial (7/16/21)Cape VA medical center set for Feb. 1 openingWork continues on the Department of Veteran Affairs Cape Girardeau Health Care Center at 711 South Mount Auburn Road. Officials expect the 45,000-square-feet facility to be complete in early November, and the doors are set to open Feb. 1. The center...
-
-
Editorial (7/14/21)Doctors' Park celebrates 50 yearsAn important medical complex in Cape Girardeau recently marked its 50th anniversary. Doctors' Park opened on the west side of town in June 1971. A group of local doctors pioneered the idea for the multi-disciplinary care complex on 20 acres of...
-
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.