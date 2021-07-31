*Menu
Saxony students take air

Saturday, July 31, 2021
Keith LeGrand presents a check from Whitetails Unlimited to Amy Birk of Saxony Lutheran High School for archery equipment.
Keith LeGrand, local Whitetails Unlimited representative, presented Amy Birk, teacher at Saxony Lutheran High School, with a check from WTU. Birk has been certified and teaching the National Archery in the Schools Program for 13 years. WTU has been very supportive in helping her continue to teach archery by donating funds to cover the cost of replacing equipment such as arrows, targets and bows. This year WTU has graciously donated $750 towards NASP at Saxony Lutheran High School.

Students at Saxony Lutheran High School participate in an archery unit.
