Jackson shines bright for Homecomers

Editorial

This is a big week for the folks in Jackson. It's Homecomers week.

There are rides and games to enjoy, booths to visit, and carnival food to consume. There's also a variety of music entertainment.

For many folks, going to Homecomers is about running into old friends. It's about tradition. One that's been taking place now in Jackson for many years.

"[Homecomers] is a tradition that so many people from Jackson and the surrounding areas look forward to every year," David Hitt, a member of the Homecomers Committee, told the Southeast Missourian. "It's almost like a reunion for a lot of people, like they're coming home."

There's plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the week. Hopefully we'll see you there. And make sure to check out our Homecomers photo galleries online at semissourian.com.