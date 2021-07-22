News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-22-21
Lord Jesus, give us wisdom that we may clearly see your direction for our lives. Amen.
More to explore
-
Governor announces vaccine incentive program7Gov. Mike Parson announced Wednesday a $9 million program to encourage Missouri residents age 12 and older to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. We understand that some Missourians are hesitant towards getting the vaccine, but we must all take personal...
-
Brothers catch 101-pound catfish in Mississippi River near Ste. Genevieve1Brothers Carey and Greg Branham have fished since childhood. They didnt know when they set out last week on the Mississippi River theyd reel in the largest catch of their lives. During a drift fishing expedition on the Mississippi River near Ste....
-
Walmart Wellness Day returns to stores throughout areaWalmart will have free health screenings and wellness resources, including immunizations, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday as part of its Wellness Day nationwide. Locations in Southeast Missouri will participate. The goal of Walmart Wellness Day is...
-
-
Perryville man sentenced to prisonA Perryville, Missouri, man received a 15-year-prison sentence Wednesday after pleading guilty to second-degree child molestation. Timothy Brandes, 50, was sentenced in the courtroom of Judge Scott Lipke in Perryville. According to a release from...
-
Cape man arrested in Bollinger CountyA Cape Girardeau man was arrested Wednesday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated in Bollinger County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Austin Larose, 18, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and speeding...
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/22/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 19 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Cape Girardeau County goes a year without a murder14Tuesday marked one year since the last murder in Cape Girardeau County. The number of murder cases filed by the Cape Girardeau County Prosecutor's Office have decreased slightly over the last several years, according to Cape Girardeau County...
-
Jackson police investigating complaint against city employee9Jackson police are investigating an alleged incident Sunday in which a woman was reportedly assaulted by a Jackson Fire Rescue employee while responding to the woman's request for medical assistance. "We did receive a report, but it's still under...
-
Rufus Red Hots hosting local hot dog eating contest SaturdayThe new hot dog restaurant in town, Rufus Red Hots, is hosting its first hot dog eating contest, which it plans to make an annual event, Saturday at its restaurant at 600 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Owner Yolanda Cawthon said the event was created...
-
Cape patrolman honored with statewide award3The Missouri Law Enforcement Traffic Safety Advisory Council (LETSAC) named Cape Girardeau patrolman William Sammut a "LETSAC Officer of the Year" last week. Sammut received the award along with four other officers from around the state. The award...
-
Island life: PB native finds work/life balance in one of world's most isolated places1Editor's note: this is the first part of a two-part story. Poplar Bluff, Missouri, native Lara Christy spent many years trying to find the right balance between work and life. Now it looks like she may have found it in the middle of the south...
-
-
Bill designates SEMO with mission for arts, computer science, cybersecurity3Last week, Gov. Mike Parson signed into law House Bill 297, which designates Southeast Missouri State University as a higher education institution with a statewide mission in the areas of computer science, cybersecurity and visual and performing...
-
Jackson board asked to rescind Old McKendree landmark designation2Although it is one of the most historic sites in Cape Girardeau County, Old McKendree Chapel in Jackson will no longer have a "historic landmark designation" if the city's Board of Aldermen approves a request next month to rescind the designation....
-
Area residents will likely be asked to vote on use tax30It appears residents of several area communities including Cape Girardeau and Jackson will be asked to vote on local use tax issues in November, allowing those municipalities to collect sales tax on purchases made through online retailers. The...
-
Cape Council members urge residents to get vaccinated9Cape Girardeau Mayor Bob Fox and City Council member Dan Presson encouraged residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during Monday night's council meeting. "The delta variant seems to be getting pretty tenuous and tough out there, so please,...
-
-
Most read 7/19/21Local Facebook group for Blackstone griddle enthusiasts attracts international followingSocial media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and Twitter are often sources for good story ideas. On average, I probably find one or two news "tips" every week on social media based on things people post. But every now and then, a social media...
-
COVID cases on rise in S. Illinois13With the delta variant of the COVID-19 virus spreading in Southwest Missouri and surrounding areas, the state has the second highest new case rate in the nation per 100,000 people as of Friday, right behind Arkansas. While the Southeast Missouri...
-
MHDC promotes federal pandemic relief, stimulus program for renters, landlords, enlists help of not-for-profits1A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, and millions of people across the U.S. fear they will face eviction in the upcoming months. As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they...
-
FGR Mechanical donates less-lethal weapons to Cape Police Department3FGR Mechanical donated three Byrna HD non-lethal launchers to Cape Girardeau Police Department recently. The launchers use compressed air to shoot .68 caliber rounds of chemical irritant projectiles that can disable a threat from up to 60 feet...
-
-
Two dead in interstate crash2Two people died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near the 119 mile marker early Saturday morning. A state Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred about 2 a.m. when a 2003 Mazda 6, which was disabled from a crash and blocking both lanes...
-
KFVS reporter Hanson wins Miss Illinois crown6After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the...
-
Volunteers come together to help after Dexter stormDEXTER, Mo. -- In the wake of the EF-2 tornado that struck Dexter Saturday evening, many are stepping up to help those affected. Tuesday evening, SEMO Food Bank teamed up with the Lighthouse Church and Hope International to provide food for not only...
-
Governor signs measure to enhance penalties for precious metals theft3Governor signs bill regarding copper theft sponsored by region's legislators A bill targeting copper theft sponsored by Southeast Missouri senator and representative was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The goal of the bill is to make it...
-
COVID-19 cases in Mo. reach highest level since January9O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's health department on Thursday reported the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state's hospital is warning the health care system is potentially on the...
-
Meet Scott Smith, Jackson School District's new superintendentScott Smith took the reins as superintendent of Jackson School District July 1. Smith said he couldn't be more excited about the new role. "Jackson has always been a district I've held in high regard," Smith said. "I feel like it has always had a...
-
Cape woman arrested for alleged DWI3A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sydney Casey, 20, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half...
-
Most read 7/15/21After long battle to find workers, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina will close Friday20The Grippo family has dished their signature Italian eats at Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina to hungry Southeast Missourians for more than seven years. However, this Friday, the restaurant will permanently close its doors. Doris Grippo co-runs the...
-
Most read 7/14/21McDonald's holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Cape Girardeau location8McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau. For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is the 18th...
-
Most read 7/14/21Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape9A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop. Patrick Bond of Cape Girardeau, along with his wife, Meri, was at Rude Dog Pub participating...