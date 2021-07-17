Letter to the Editor

This past Friday, we buried our long-time friend and fellow bandmate (Alex Riffle & The Stiff-Riffs), Larry Light of Sullivan, Missouri. He died from the delta variant virus. Before he was infected, he was a robust, energetic 57-year-old family man and one of the best flat-picking guitarist in the country.

If you love your family and your friends, take the vaccine. The delta variant is here. It is much swifter and deadlier than the original 2020 virus. 99.5% of all hospital COVID deaths are unvaccinated corpses. Vaccines work and they save lives.

If you love your family and your friends, get vaccinated!

STEPHEN E. WALSH AND DOUGLAS KENNEDY, Poplar Bluff, Missouri