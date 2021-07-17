News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-18-21
Lord Jesus, may we be good stewards of the things you have entrusted to us. Amen.
More to explore
KFVS reporter Hanson wins Miss Illinois crown1After getting first runner-up in 2018 and the 2020 competition being postponed, Miss Northern Suburbs Isabelle Hanson was anxiously awaiting to hear her rank at the end of the Miss Illinois 2021 Scholarship Organization competition last month at the...
Volunteers come together to help after Dexter stormDEXTER, Mo. -- In the wake of the EF-2 tornado that struck Dexter Saturday evening, many are stepping up to help those affected. Tuesday evening, SEMO Food Bank teamed up with the Lighthouse Church and Hope International to provide food for not only...
Governor signs measure to enhance penalties for precious metals theftGovernor signs bill regarding copper theft sponsored by region's legislators A bill targeting copper theft sponsored by Southeast Missouri senator and representative was signed into law Tuesday by Gov. Mike Parson. The goal of the bill is to make it...
Chaffee receives grant for foodChaffee will be receiving much needed help from the Southeast Missouri Food Bank after it was awarded a $5,000 grant from the BNSF Railway Foundation to serve the Scott County town specifically. "Strong community relationships are so important in...
Of a feather: Birding community chronicles populations for entertainment, conservationThe sun has barely risen above the horizon line at Miller Reserve in Scott City, but biologist Mike Taylor has been up for hours. The reserve is peaceful, yet alive with noise. Grass crunches under Taylor's muck boots. Cicadas sound their low hum. A...
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda for July 19Cape Girardeau City Council 5 p.m. Monday City Hall 401 Independence St. Study session n No action will be taken during the study session Presentations Communications/reports n City Council staff Items for discussion n Appearances by Advisory Board...
Jackson Board of Aldermen meeting for 7-19-21City of Jackson mayor and Board of Aldermen Regular meeting 6 p.m. Monday Public hearings Approval of minutes n Minutes of Regular Meeting of 7/7/2021 Financial affairs n City collector's report n Cit clerk's and treasurer's report Action items...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/19/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 15 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Tunes at Twilight fall series begins Aug. 61Don't act too quick and pack away your lawn chairs and picnic blankets at the end of summer. Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twilight series will return for its fall series Aug. 6. Since 2007, musicians have captivated Tunes at Twilight audiences with...
COVID-19 cases in Mo. reach highest level since January9O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri's health department on Thursday reported the highest daily count of new COVID-19 cases since the dead of winter, and the association representing the state's hospital is warning the health care system is potentially on the...
Meet Scott Smith, Jackson School District's new superintendentScott Smith took the reins as superintendent of Jackson School District July 1. Smith said he couldn't be more excited about the new role. "Jackson has always been a district I've held in high regard," Smith said. "I feel like it has always had a...
Cape County commissioners hold brief meeting, touch on topics from COVID-19 to ice cream2Cape Girardeau County commissioners dealt with topics ranging from COVID-19 to ice cream during their 10-minute public meeting Thursday morning. In comparison to a week ago, Presiding Commissioner Clint Tracy said the county recorded 36 more...
Zion UMC current pastor is ordained while serving the churchThe current pastor of Gordonville's 174 year-old Zion United Methodist Church, Scott Griffin, is part of the few in the church's history to be ordained while already serving as pastor in what the congregation believes is about 100 years. Griffin...
Jackson Middle School to host mobile food bank SaturdayFor families or individuals in need of food, Jackson School District will host a mobile food pantry Saturday at Jackson Middle School, 1651 W. Independence. Food will be offered free of cost from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Merideth Pobst, director of...
Cape woman arrested for alleged DWI3A Cape Girardeau woman was arrested Thursday morning for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sydney Casey, 20, was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated and failure to drive on right half...
Photo Gallery 7/16/21Jackson Municipal Band - Summer Concert SeriesWhitewater Bluegrass Band joined the Jackson Municipal Band for a Summer Concert Series performance at the Nick Leist Memorial Bandshell in Jackson City Park on Thursday, July 15, 2021, in Jackson. Several Southeast Missouri residents brought their...
After long battle to find workers, Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina will close Friday19The Grippo family has dished their signature Italian eats at Mario and Angela's Italian Cucina to hungry Southeast Missourians for more than seven years. However, this Friday, the restaurant will permanently close its doors. Doris Grippo co-runs the...
COVID-19 cases rise in Stoddard County; governor encourages state-wide vaccinations29As COVID-19 rates rise across Southwest Missouri, active cases continue to climb in Stoddard County. The Southeast Missourian reported July 3 that Stoddard County had 33 active cases. There are now 59, according to data released Wednesday from...
Cape VA health care center work progressing, set for Feb. 1 opening5About 3,000 more military veterans from the region may receive health care through the Department of Veteran Affairs once the Cape Girardeau Health Care Center opens its doors early next year. Libby Johnson, administrator, guided a tour of the...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/15/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from July 8 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Fate of Broadway Theatre hangs on public hearing, future of building unclear4The Broadway Theatre building has sat stagnant on Broadway for years. Even after a fire burned much of its interior and roof earlier this year, minimal repairs were done. Cape Girardeau city officials are doing what they can to get the ball...
NB I-55 in Scott Co. reduced for pavement work; Highway 51 overpass in Perry Co. reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 66 to mile marker 80, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. According to a...
McDonald's holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Cape Girardeau location8McDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau. For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is the 18th...
Most read 7/14/21Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape8A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop. Patrick Bond of Cape Girardeau, along with his wife, Meri, was at Rude Dog Pub participating...
Photo Gallery 7/14/21Cape Girardeau Municipal Band - Summer Concert SeriesThe Cape Girardeau Municipal Band played songs part of their "Time Travel" theme during the Summer Concert Series at the Kinder Performance Hall at Cape Central High School on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. It included special guests "Those Two."
Most read 7/13/21Jackson woman advances in national Ms. Health and Fitness competitionVictoria Busche of Jackson stands to win much more than just muscle poundage by staying in shape. Last month, Busche entered Muscle & Fitness magazine's annual Ms. Health and Fitness Contest. The winner will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page...
Most read 7/12/21SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter assesses damage from stormSoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County released a statement overnight regarding the the storm damage and status of patients and staff. Southeast Health of Stoddard County has evacuated all inpatient units as well as the Emergency Department due to a...
Most read 7/12/21New medical marijuana company is high on Chaffee4CHAFFEE, Mo. At one time, the Columbia Sportswear plant in Chaffee employed more than 400 people and produced about a third of the apparel company's consumer goods. But when the plant closed in early 2000, Chaffee and the surrounding region ...
Most read 7/10/21Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'6In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough. Nearly a...
Most read 7/9/21Tyson recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken produced in DexterDEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall...