News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Editorial
Doctors' Park celebrates 50 years
An important medical complex in Cape Girardeau recently marked its 50th anniversary.
Doctors' Park opened on the west side of town in June 1971. A group of local doctors pioneered the idea for the multi-disciplinary care complex on 20 acres of farmland. Now 50 years later, it has expanded to 70 tenants and 32 buildings on nearly 80 acres.
"We wanted to bring a big idea to a small town," Dr. Charles P. McGinty, one of the late founders, once told the Southeast Missourian.
As reported in B Magazine, the Southeast Missourian's regional business publication, the complex and local health care facilities have gone through a number of changes over the years. One of the big changes has been the growth of our local hospitals. Another has been the purchase of individual buildings within Doctors' Park by tenants. But even with the various changes, leadership is bullish about the future of Doctors' Park.
What the future holds for the complex is less certain as local hospitals continue to build their own facilities, many of which are contiguous to their own campuses. Still, the hospitals use space within Doctors' Park as do other independent medical providers.
Doctors' Park has played an important role in the business and health care sectors of this region. The individuals behind the complex were visionaries, and we salute them and those who've followed them on 50 years of service.
Comments
More to explore
-
Column (7/14/21)Bogus claims from the Poor People's CampaignThe Poor People's Campaign has announced a "season of nonviolent, moral direct action," targeting the U.S. Senate with disruptive activities every Monday, July 12 through Aug 2. According to the campaign's co-chair, the Rev. William Barber II, "The...
-
Column (7/14/21)The left's favorite dictatorship is under siegeIt's not easy to run a hideous dictatorship and still have fans and defenders in fashionable quarters, but the Castro regime has managed it for decades. The mass, spontaneous protests that broke out all over the country last weekend are yet another...
-
Column (7/13/21)Defenders, opponents of CRT prone to exaggerationPut aside what you may have heard -- pro or con -- about terms such as systemic racism or critical race theory (CRT) for a moment. There's a lot of exaggeration out there among both defenders and critics. Instead, let me tell you a story. After the...
-
Column (7/13/21)Priest's arrest part of larger problemAs I write, a Franciscan priest I know is in a courtroom in Ohio. Father Fidelis Moscinski was charged with criminal trespass for walking into an abortion facility in Cuyahoga Falls. It's called a Red Rose Rescue: He goes inside, offers women roses,...
-
Editorial (7/12/21)Cape Girardeau native earns impressive promotion from NavyA Cape Girardeau native recently received a promotion reserved for the top 1% of Navy personnel. Scott Enderle earned the highest rank for an enlisted member, otherwise known as master chief petty officer. It's an impressive distinction, though...
-
The costs of Biden's big governmentIt is one of the unfortunate ironies coming out of the Biden administration that, with all the obsession about so-called equity, policies they are putting forth will only hurt the very low-income Americans they pretend to want to help. The Biden...
-
Rediscovering the promise of the American foundingDeclaring their independence from British rule 245 years ago, the American colonists held "these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are...
-
Who are the real bullies on race?As absurd, extreme and reckless as the American left has been on race, and despite growing public disapproval of their antics, they are doubling down rather than pulling back. On the Fourth of July, Utah's Black Lives Matter chapter described the...
-
-
Editorial (7/9/21)Vintage motorcycles make their way to CapeDays after starting their trek in Cape Girardeau, riders in the Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will finish here this weekend. The race of vintage motorcycles, which totals 1,340 miles, is set to finish at about 3:30 p.m....
-
-
Editorial (7/7/21)Julia Jones to retire, leaves behind strong parks departmentCape Girardeau has excellent parks and many recreational opportunities. The success of these facilities and programs can be attributed in part to a dynamic individual: Julia Jones. Following a successful career in Florida, Jones moved back to her...
-
Column (7/7/21)Recalls are the only option when there's one-party ruleIts on. California will vote on whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14. I am deeply conflicted on the question. I am opposed to recalls on principle. In 2003, I was one of the few conservatives to oppose the recall of then-Gov. Gray...
-
Column (7/7/21)On a collision course with national disasterIf I were leading President Joe Bidens central committee and my goals were to destroy America as founded and ensure it lose its distinction as the worlds freest and most powerful nation, I doubt I could concoct a superior strategy than adopting...
-
Editorial (7/6/21)Local artists share their creativityThe Southeast Missourian recently reported on two separate arts related stories that we found noteworthy. Malcolm McCrae, a local airbrush artist, created a mural along the riverwalk in downtown Cape Girardeau titled "A Wish of Hope." It's part of...
-
-
Editorial (7/2/21)Editorial: Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be recognized with Spirit of American AwardThis weekend we celebrate Americas birthday. Shes 245 years young. Across the area there are many patriotic events, most including fireworks displays in the evening. Some are all-day celebrations with food, games and music. In todays edition of...
-
Editorial (6/30/21)SoutheastHEALTH construction projects a positive for patients, region's economyAnother round of major health care construction projects is coming to Cape Girardeau. Topping the list is a 70,000-square-foot multiphase expansion by SoutheastHEALTH that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center and a womens...
-
-
Editorial (6/25/21)Semoball finalists announced for spring sports, top awardsThe final round of finalists were announced recently for the eighth annual Semoball Awards, the area's premier awards show for high school sports. These student athletes and coaches will join fall and winter sports finalists for the show in July:...
-
Editorial (6/23/21)Editorial: Remembering Barbara Lohr and her love of Jackson, life of serviceBarbara Lohr loved her community in Jackson. She volunteered in numerous ways, was a fixture at events and served as the town's mayor for eight years. Some described her as "the first lady of Jackson," certainly appropriate given her love and...
-
Editorial (6/21/21)The Great Race returns to Cape GirardeauThe Great Race, a 3,000-mile journey from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina, makes a stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. The event is more than a long road trip. It's billed as the world's premier old car rally. Only cars built in or before...
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.