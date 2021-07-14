Doctors' Park celebrates 50 years

Editorial

An important medical complex in Cape Girardeau recently marked its 50th anniversary.

Doctors' Park opened on the west side of town in June 1971. A group of local doctors pioneered the idea for the multi-disciplinary care complex on 20 acres of farmland. Now 50 years later, it has expanded to 70 tenants and 32 buildings on nearly 80 acres.

"We wanted to bring a big idea to a small town," Dr. Charles P. McGinty, one of the late founders, once told the Southeast Missourian.

As reported in B Magazine, the Southeast Missourian's regional business publication, the complex and local health care facilities have gone through a number of changes over the years. One of the big changes has been the growth of our local hospitals. Another has been the purchase of individual buildings within Doctors' Park by tenants. But even with the various changes, leadership is bullish about the future of Doctors' Park.

What the future holds for the complex is less certain as local hospitals continue to build their own facilities, many of which are contiguous to their own campuses. Still, the hospitals use space within Doctors' Park as do other independent medical providers.

Doctors' Park has played an important role in the business and health care sectors of this region. The individuals behind the complex were visionaries, and we salute them and those who've followed them on 50 years of service.