Should you have your home appraised before listing?

If youre thinking of selling your home, chances are you have a list of things to take care of before your home is ready to go on the market.

One of the things we are asked most during this process: Should I get my home appraised? The answer to this question is subjective, and while theres no straightforward answer, our team at Area Properties Real Estate  River Region has some advice to help you determine if this is the right step for you.

When we meet with a client, the first thing we research is comparable sales. If there have been home sales in your neighborhood within the last 12 months, your real estate agent should be able to pull those sales and give a well-educated price opinion.

In this case, an appraisal may not be necessary in the listing process. Often times, the appraisal value is not always the same as the perceived market value of your home.

Appraisers look at your home objectively, not taking into consideration things that may increase the price someone may be willing to pay  such as competition in the area, design details, etc.

Its always best to speak to your well-trained agent, as pricing your home too high can prevent a sale or pricing it too low can leave money on the table.

There are times it may be necessary to have your home appraised before listing.

If there is a lack of comparable homes in your area, or you have a unique home, it may be in your best interest to get an appraisers professional opinion.

Keep in mind that if your home was appraised two or three years ago, that number is no longer relevant due to market changes.

If you are considering listing your home and would like a professional opinion, call Area Properties Real Estate  River Region for a price opinion or list of appraisers.