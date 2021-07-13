News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-13-21
Lord Jesus, we lift up praises to you, the author and perfecter of our faith. Amen.
More to explore
Tax helps Cape County fund some 'critical' needs2It's been just over a year since voters in Cape Girardeau County approved a half-cent sales tax to address law enforcement and public safety needs. The tax went into effect last fall and since that time it has generated more than $5.3 million, which...
EF2 tornado strikes Dexter on SaturdayDEXTER, Mo. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say an EF2 tornado struck Dexter on Saturday evening. "The National Weather Service arrived here in town at noon today and have relayed preliminary information that this is a...
Youth group has narrow escape from Saturday tornadoDEXTER, Mo. A youth group at First Pentecostal Church of Dexter took shelter just minutes before an EF2 tornado struck the town, leaving a 5.5-mile long path of destruction. The group of teenagers had just heard the tornado sirens sound and gone...
Broadway Theatre fire still under investigation; fundraising festival to begin Saturday4The news was almost unbelievable. Suzanne Hightower hung up the phone March 31 after hearing from her real estate agent the former Broadway Theatre -- a building she recently acquired to restore -- had just suffered a damaging fire. "I was almost in...
Jackson woman advances in national Ms. Health and Fitness competitionVictoria Busche of Jackson stands to win much more than just muscle poundage by staying in shape. Last month, Busche entered Muscle & Fitness magazine's annual Ms. Health and Fitness Contest. The winner will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page...
Gov. Parson to hold signing of gas-tax bill Tuesday in Cape Girardeau1Gov. Mike Parson will hold a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Parson will sign Senate Bill 262, which will increase the state's fuel tax to fund infrastructure projects. The measure will raise the tax in 2.5-cent-per-gallon...
Restaurant ride to raise money to help finish homeThis Saturday, the Hiney Hut restaurant in Scott City will host a ride to other local eateries to help raise money for Ashley Harris, a local woman who unexpectedly lost her husband, Lance Sterling, in May and needs help to finish building her...
SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter assesses damage from stormSoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County released a statement overnight regarding the the storm damage and status of patients and staff. Southeast Health of Stoddard County has evacuated all inpatient units as well as the Emergency Department due to a...
Rhoda Reeves remembered as 'leading lady' in business, familyRhoda Reeves, who died Wednesday at the age of 85, is known to many in the Cape Girardeau area for the successful T-shirt printing and promotional products store Horizon Screen Printing, but she is also remembered by those who knew her for her...
Cape man collects more than 70 pairs of sneakers2Bart Pittman really likes shoes. Really, really likes shoes. So much so he's bought more than 70 pairs a measly collection compared to the 150 he once owned at the height of his collecting. Each pair is unique and special. "Trying to pick my...
Photo Gallery 7/11/21Cross Country Chase 2021 Grand Finale in CapeCompetitors in the 2021 Cross Country Chase came roaring into downtown Cape Girardeau for the Grand Finale of the five-day race on Saturday, July 10, crossing the finish line at Independence Street and Main Street. The Grand Finale Event consisted...
Missouri Bicentennial: Military tensions led to riot in 191715Frank Nickell argues a theory about history that may help to explain a period of labor strife in Southeast Missouri that many either have forgotten about or never knew. "The ten years from 1914 to 1923 perhaps represents the most significant decade...
Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'6In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough. Nearly a...
No place like home: Kelly alum begins duties as new superintendent1BENTON, Mo. -- For Bradley Kolwyck, who is the new superintendent at Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Schools in Benton, life has come full circle. The 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School was hired as the district's new superintendent in April by...
State considering catfish regulations on big riversThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Wednesday that they are seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state, including the Mississippi....
Cape Girardeau LDS church arson suspect gets public defender3The 45-year-old homeless Cape Girardeau man charged with burning down Cape Girardeau's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on April 18 has been given a lawyer at government expense. Christopher Pritchard was assigned a public defender...
Most read 7/9/21Tyson recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken produced in DexterDEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall...
No active COVID cases linked to delta variant in Cape County18Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant." Wernsman did acknowledge,...
Community college 'not possible,' according to study12A community college in Cape Girardeau "is not possible nor is it feasible at this time." That's the conclusion of a new study examining whether there is a need for a community (or "technical") college here and if state statutes and guidelines would...
School immunization clinic is today in CapeAn immunization clinic for students entering the eighth or 12th grade will be available today. It will be a drive-through event at Arena Park. Immunizations given will be meningitis (MCV4), Tdap and HPV (Gardasil) for eighth-graders and meningitis...
Semo Port secures dredging grant3The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has awarded $400,000 to the Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority based in Scott City to support dredging activity in the harbor, according to a release Thursday from U.S. Rep. Jason Smith (R-8). "It's not just...
Juveniles injured in early morning crashTwo Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven...
Dexter women hurt in two-vehicle crashA Dexter, Missouri, woman sustained serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash near Bell City, Missouri, Wednesday evening. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Judy Kirby, 67, was driving a 2017 Buick Enclave southbound on Route N...
Poplar Bluff man injured in motorcycle wreckA Poplar Bluff, Missouri, man was injured in a motorcycle crash west of Advance, Missouri, on Monday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Travis Fox, 20, was eastbound on Route C on a 2017 Honda CBR300 when he ran off the right side...
Most read 7/8/21Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...
Most read 7/7/21Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County25The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
Most read 7/7/21Historian Nash, an authority on Cape founder Lorimier, mourned2Linda Nash, a longtime history teacher at Jackson High School and former executive director of Voices for Children/CASA in Southeast Missouri, is being remembered this week as an authority on local and regional history following her sudden passing...
Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after 2-vehicle crash1An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn and Hopper when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned...
Jackson man drowns Sunday night2A 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the citys Rotary Lake. According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said...
Paducah company buying area Wink's stores1After more than 30 years in the convenience store business, Kevin Stanfield has agreed in principle to sell his Wink's convenience stores to Acee's Inc. in Paducah, Kentucky. "We've been in negotiations for several months and have been working out...