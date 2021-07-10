News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Letter to the Editor
Celebrating Doctors' Park
Friends in Cape shared the 50th Anniversary Doctors' Park article. My father, Dr. Gordon Nunnelly, was one of the leaders of the founding team and actually helped negotiate the first bank loan, kept the initial investor payments and books, found the St. Louis architects Peckham and Guyton who designed the complex, and designed the Doctors' Park logo.
That group of doctors from the greatest generation wanted the best medical care for Cape and surrounding areas and knew that included services and support for the families of patients.
I have only encountered one other such visionary complex, and it was in Barcelona, Spain, founded on the same ideas as Doctors' Park in the early 20th century.
It is wonderful that the site has thrived and grown and become a critical part of Cape's medical system.
BARBARA ADLER, East Hampton, New York
More to explore
-
The costs of Biden's big governmentIt is one of the unfortunate ironies coming out of the Biden administration that, with all the obsession about so-called equity, policies they are putting forth will only hurt the very low-income Americans they pretend to want to help. The Biden...
-
Rediscovering the promise of the American foundingDeclaring their independence from British rule 245 years ago, the American colonists held "these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are...
-
Who are the real bullies on race?As absurd, extreme and reckless as the American left has been on race, and despite growing public disapproval of their antics, they are doubling down rather than pulling back. On the Fourth of July, Utah's Black Lives Matter chapter described the...
-
Editorial (7/9/21)Vintage motorcycles make their way to CapeDays after starting their trek in Cape Girardeau, riders in the Cross Country Chase's Mini Chase: Secret of the Ozarks race will finish here this weekend. The race of vintage motorcycles, which totals 1,340 miles, is set to finish at about 3:30 p.m....
-
-
Editorial (7/7/21)Julia Jones to retire, leaves behind strong parks departmentCape Girardeau has excellent parks and many recreational opportunities. The success of these facilities and programs can be attributed in part to a dynamic individual: Julia Jones. Following a successful career in Florida, Jones moved back to her...
-
Column (7/7/21)Recalls are the only option when there's one-party ruleIts on. California will vote on whether to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom on Sept. 14. I am deeply conflicted on the question. I am opposed to recalls on principle. In 2003, I was one of the few conservatives to oppose the recall of then-Gov. Gray...
-
Column (7/7/21)On a collision course with national disasterIf I were leading President Joe Bidens central committee and my goals were to destroy America as founded and ensure it lose its distinction as the worlds freest and most powerful nation, I doubt I could concoct a superior strategy than adopting...
-
Editorial (7/6/21)Local artists share their creativityThe Southeast Missourian recently reported on two separate arts related stories that we found noteworthy. Malcolm McCrae, a local airbrush artist, created a mural along the riverwalk in downtown Cape Girardeau titled "A Wish of Hope." It's part of...
-
Republicans should abandon the bipartisan infrastructure dealSo far, the bipartisan infrastructure deal is going through the normal life cycle of such proposals -- alive, dead, revived, uncertain. For Republicans, the best answer should be dead. They have nothing to gain by blessing a portion of President Joe...
-
-
Has the military lost Middle America?Traditionalist and conservative America once was the U.S. military's greatest defender. Bipartisan conservatives in Congress ensured generous Pentagon budgets. When generals, active or retired, became controversial, conservative America usually...
-
Column (7/3/21)Column: Jackson police, an honest person and kindness through chicken and dumplingsAs another month of the Acts of Kindness program comes to a close, it continues to amaze me how wonderful this place is that we all call home. The Southeast Missourian developed this program in order to shine a light on the good in our community and...
-
-
Editorial (7/2/21)Editorial: Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be recognized with Spirit of American AwardThis weekend we celebrate Americas birthday. Shes 245 years young. Across the area there are many patriotic events, most including fireworks displays in the evening. Some are all-day celebrations with food, games and music. In todays edition of...
-
Editorial (6/30/21)SoutheastHEALTH construction projects a positive for patients, region's economyAnother round of major health care construction projects is coming to Cape Girardeau. Topping the list is a 70,000-square-foot multiphase expansion by SoutheastHEALTH that will be home to an orthopedics and sports medicine center and a womens...
-
-
Editorial (6/25/21)Semoball finalists announced for spring sports, top awardsThe final round of finalists were announced recently for the eighth annual Semoball Awards, the area's premier awards show for high school sports. These student athletes and coaches will join fall and winter sports finalists for the show in July:...
-
Editorial (6/23/21)Editorial: Remembering Barbara Lohr and her love of Jackson, life of serviceBarbara Lohr loved her community in Jackson. She volunteered in numerous ways, was a fixture at events and served as the town's mayor for eight years. Some described her as "the first lady of Jackson," certainly appropriate given her love and...
-
Editorial (6/21/21)The Great Race returns to Cape GirardeauThe Great Race, a 3,000-mile journey from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina, makes a stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday. The event is more than a long road trip. It's billed as the world's premier old car rally. Only cars built in or before...
-
Editorial (6/18/21)Happy Father's Day to the dads doing it right"The father of a righteous son will rejoice greatly, and one who fathers a wise son will delight in him." (Proverbs 23:24) This weekend we celebrate Father's Day, a time to recognize the dads our there doing it right. The ones playing catch in the...
-