America the Beautiful
This past spring, I took the first steps in following my dream of traveling around the U.S. in a motorhome or travel trailer. I purchased a minivan, removed the rear seats and had a Murphy bed installed, and on April 8, began my advanture.
Over the next six weeks and over the course of three legs of travel, I visited all but two of the states east of the North-South line extending from North Dakota down to Texas. Along the way, I traveled 7,655 miles; visited 29 states, 11 of which I had never before visited; visited more than 35 individual towns and two large cities; and spent 27 days and 25 nights on the road, with my camper-van as my home 20 of those nights.
Along the way, I learned a life lesson or two and rediscovered a few more Id nearly forgotten.
Early in my first week of travel, for example, I discovered when traveling solo, it is more fun to eat in a restaurant bar than alone at a table in the dining room. On a side note, my already-frequent practice of asking the waitstaff (or bartender) for a meal and drink suggestion served me extremely well every time the occasion arose.
A life-long planner, Ive tried to become more spontaneous in the last decade or so. My itinerary for this trip was, by design, so loose as to be almost non-existent. That willingness to be totally open and extremely flexible allowed me to visit where Washington and his men crossed the Delaware, an absolutely adorable and fun small town situated along the Appalachian Trail, Cheers Beacon Hill in Boston, the phenomenal small town of Decorah, Iowa, and countless other places. I also drove a few hours out of my way to visit a town that was supposedly the most charming in its state, only to be sorely disappointed in every respect.
As a result, I learned to trust my instincts, to take acceptable risks, to be open to the unknown and to shrug off any disappointment when something fell even spectacularly short of my expectations.
All my life, Ive felt very blessed to be a U.S. citizen. My parents, teachers and civic leaders instilled in me a love and respect for this country. More recently, though, Ive felt inundated both by mainstream press and social media with stories of nothing but ugliness and divisiveness.
My travels reminded me that we live in a truly wonderful country. Not a perfect one, but one of which I can be very proud. A country filled with beauty from God, as well as beauty created by human hands, using the talents and materials provided by that same Creator.
We live in a nation full of truly good, hardworking people who go about their business in an honorable, positive way every day without ever being the focus of a news story or featured in a social media post.
We live in a country worthy of respect and celebration! Happy birthday, America!
McDonald's holds ribbon cutting ceremony for new Cape Girardeau locationMcDonald's held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new restaurant location on North Kingshighway. This is the third location for the fast food franchise in Cape Girardeau. For owner/operator Shannon Davis, the new store is the 18th...
Governor visits Cape to tout fuel tax increase1On a hill overlooking the ongoing Center Junction interchange project, Gov. Mike Parson ceremoniously signed Senate Bill 262 into law Tuesday. Parson visited Cape Girardeau as part of a statewide tour to tout the fuel tax legislation. The measure...
Airport boardings taking off this summerAlthough they haven't quite returned to pre-pandemic levels, monthly boardings at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport are once again nearing the 1,000 passenger mark. In fact, more people took off from Cape Girardeau in May and June (1,751) than...
Youths allegedly damage vehicle in downtown Cape2A group of apparent teenagers allegedly damaged at least one vehicle in downtown Cape Girardeau on Monday by throwing items onto the vehicle from a rooftop. Patrick Bond of Cape Girardeau, along with his wife, Meri, was at Rude Dog Pub participating...
Fate of Broadway Theatre hangs on public hearing, future of building unclearThe Broadway Theatre building has sat stagnant on Broadway for years. Even after a fire burned much of its interior and roof earlier this year, minimal repairs were done. Cape Girardeau city officials are doing what they can to get the ball...
Dexter health center progresses on tornado damage repairsRepairs are underway after an EF2 tornado damaged Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County in Dexter. Missouri, Saturday night. According to a statement released Tuesday from SoutheastHEALTH, major progress has been made to repair roof leaks. Once...
NB I-55 in Scott Co. reduced for pavement work; Highway 51 overpass in Perry Co. reduced for bridge repairsNB I-55 in Scott County reduced for pavement work Northbound Interstate 55 in Scott County, from mile marker 66 to mile marker 80, will be reduced to one lane with a 12-foot width restriction as contractor crews repair the pavement. According to a...
Tax helps Cape County fund some 'critical' needs14It's been just over a year since voters in Cape Girardeau County approved a half-cent sales tax to address law enforcement and public safety needs. The tax went into effect last fall and since that time it has generated more than $5.3 million, which...
EF2 tornado strikes Dexter on SaturdayDEXTER, Mo. Preliminary reports from the National Weather Service say an EF2 tornado struck Dexter on Saturday evening. "The National Weather Service arrived here in town at noon today and have relayed preliminary information that this is a...
Youth group has narrow escape from Saturday tornadoDEXTER, Mo. A youth group at First Pentecostal Church of Dexter took shelter just minutes before an EF2 tornado struck the town, leaving a 5.5-mile long path of destruction. The group of teenagers had just heard the tornado sirens sound and gone...
Broadway Theatre fire still under investigation; fundraising festival to begin Saturday6The news was almost unbelievable. Suzanne Hightower hung up the phone March 31 after hearing from her real estate agent the former Broadway Theatre -- a building she recently acquired to restore -- had just suffered a damaging fire. "I was almost in...
Jackson woman advances in national Ms. Health and Fitness competitionVictoria Busche of Jackson stands to win much more than just muscle poundage by staying in shape. Last month, Busche entered Muscle & Fitness magazine's annual Ms. Health and Fitness Contest. The winner will receive a $20,000 prize and a two-page...
Gov. Parson to hold signing of gas-tax bill Tuesday in Cape Girardeau17Gov. Mike Parson will hold a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. Parson will sign Senate Bill 262, which will increase the state's fuel tax to fund infrastructure projects. The measure will raise the tax in 2.5-cent-per-gallon...
Restaurant ride to raise money to help finish homeThis Saturday, the Hiney Hut restaurant in Scott City will host a ride to other local eateries to help raise money for Ashley Harris, a local woman who unexpectedly lost her husband, Lance Sterling, in May and needs help to finish building her...
SoutheastHEALTH in Dexter assesses damage from stormSoutheastHEALTH of Stoddard County released a statement overnight regarding the the storm damage and status of patients and staff. Southeast Health of Stoddard County has evacuated all inpatient units as well as the Emergency Department due to a...
Rhoda Reeves remembered as 'leading lady' in business, family1Rhoda Reeves, who died Wednesday at the age of 85, is known to many in the Cape Girardeau area for the successful T-shirt printing and promotional products store Horizon Screen Printing, but she is also remembered by those who knew her for her...
Cape man collects more than 70 pairs of sneakers4Bart Pittman really likes shoes. Really, really likes shoes. So much so he's bought more than 70 pairs a measly collection compared to the 150 he once owned at the height of his collecting. Each pair is unique and special. "Trying to pick my...
New medical marijuana company is high on Chaffee4CHAFFEE, Mo. At one time, the Columbia Sportswear plant in Chaffee employed more than 400 people and produced about a third of the apparel company's consumer goods. But when the plant closed in early 2000, Chaffee and the surrounding region ...
Cross Country Chase 2021 Grand Finale in CapeCompetitors in the 2021 Cross Country Chase came roaring into downtown Cape Girardeau for the Grand Finale of the five-day race on Saturday, July 10, crossing the finish line at Independence Street and Main Street. The Grand Finale Event consisted...
Missouri Bicentennial: Military tensions led to riot in 191715Frank Nickell argues a theory about history that may help to explain a period of labor strife in Southeast Missouri that many either have forgotten about or never knew. "The ten years from 1914 to 1923 perhaps represents the most significant decade...
Erlbachers: 'A Family Legacy on the river'6In the 1930s, brothers Robert and Eddie Erlbacher decided to forge their way into the highly competitive river business. The pair had no money, experience and little education, but, as time shows now, whatever they did have was enough. Nearly a...
No place like home: Kelly alum begins duties as new superintendent1BENTON, Mo. -- For Bradley Kolwyck, who is the new superintendent at Scott County R-4 "Kelly" Schools in Benton, life has come full circle. The 2000 graduate of Thomas W. Kelly High School was hired as the district's new superintendent in April by...
State considering catfish regulations on big riversThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) announced Wednesday that they are seeking public input on potential regulation changes for both recreational and commercial catfish harvest in some big rivers of the state, including the Mississippi....
Cape Girardeau LDS church arson suspect gets public defender3The 45-year-old homeless Cape Girardeau man charged with burning down Cape Girardeau's Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS) on April 18 has been given a lawyer at government expense. Christopher Pritchard was assigned a public defender...
Tyson recalls almost 4,500 tons of chicken produced in DexterDEXTER, Mo. Tyson Foods is recalling almost 4,500 tons of ready-to-eat chicken products after finding the products may be tainted with listeria bacteria, federal officials announced Thursday. The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the recall...
No active COVID cases linked to delta variant in Cape County19Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said Thursday "no notification has been received from the state that any of the (22) active cases in the county have been attributed to the delta variant." Wernsman did acknowledge,...
Juveniles injured in early morning crashTwo Dexter, Missouri, youths were injured in a one-vehicle crash north of Dexter early Tuesday morning. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the two female juveniles -- 13 and 14 years old -- were passengers in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven...
Jackson drowning victim identifiedThe man who drowned in Jackson City Park's Rotary Lake on Sunday night during the city's Fourth of July fireworks display has been identified as 58-year-old Kenneth R. Pair of Jackson. Pair's identity was released Wednesday by the Missouri State...
Delta variant 'presumed' present in Cape County26The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center received confirmation Tuesday of the potential presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, according to Maria Davis, a health educator at the center. The Missouri Department of Health and Senior...
Historian Nash, an authority on Cape founder Lorimier, mourned2Linda Nash, a longtime history teacher at Jackson High School and former executive director of Voices for Children/CASA in Southeast Missouri, is being remembered this week as an authority on local and regional history following her sudden passing...
Cape ambulance collides into telephone pole after 2-vehicle crash1An ambulance transporting a patient was involved in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon. The ambulance was headed south on Mount Auburn Road at the corner of Mount Auburn and Hopper when the crash occurred. The driver of the second vehicle turned...