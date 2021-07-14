Dawn and Violet Work Toward Hunting Retriever Titles

Having a labrador retriever to take duck hunting is an asset when needing to pick up downed birds. But duck season lasts only so long, with many months to go before the next season. By keeping duck dogs busy in the off months, it can help them progress when the fall flight returns. One way to keep retrievers tuned up is attending hunt tests offered through the Hunting Retriever Club (HRC).

Hunt tests have been of interest to me for a while, but it was only this spring that I looked into them for my labs Dawn and Violet. A hunt test is basically a simulated duck hunt with different levels of challenge, ranging from started to seasoned to finished.

After conferring with a couple of field trial handlers and doing some online research, I decided to sign the girls up for their first started-hunt test in May at Old Hatchie Hunting Retriever Club in Tiplersville, Miss. The started-hunt test requires two land retrieves and two water retrieves. If completed successfully, the dog and handler earn a pass for that day, and they may be awarded a ribbon. Dawn and I earned two ribbons over two days that weekend, and Violet earned a pass, too.

Violet and Dawn are 2 years old, and the ages of the other dogs running the hunt tests were from younger to several years older. The predominant breed was labrador retriever, but there were a few golden retrievers and Boykins.

Since Dawn had two passes, just two more would earn her a Started Hunting Retriever title. So, we went to Deer River Hunting Retriever Club in Adamsville, Tenn., to work toward that and to try to get Violet another pass.

We spent two days doing our four cumulative hunt tests, and Dawn passed both of hers while Violet received one pass. With Dawn earning four ribbons, she will receive the title of Started Hunting Retriever (SHR). It will take another weekend or so for Violet to catch up, but the wait will be worth it, and so is she.

These hunt tests  also offered as junior hunt tests through the American Kennel Club  are a great way to keep retrievers minds on hunting, even when duck season is months away. The best part is the girls can continue to advance toward the higher-level titles. Well go as far as we can.