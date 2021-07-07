Farming is in Jerry Davis blood. As vice-president of the River Hills Antique Tractor Club, he helped organize the 43rd-Annual Old Timers Day that took place at the Seminary Picnic Grounds in Perryville, Mo., May 29-30, 2021. Although it was a two-day event for the community, the knowledge passed on at it is something thats part of Davis everyday  every day.

This event is important to me because its a family tradition, and my sons, grandsons and great-grandsons are involved, Davis said.

The fun-filled, two-day tradition hosted by the River Hills Antique Tractor Club gave residents of Perry County and visitors from across the region the opportunity to display their antique tractors and demonstrate old ways of doing things, such as cutting wood, blacksmithing and using antique machinery.

A host of activities occurred throughout the two-day event. Saturdays events consisted of a lawn mower pull, tractor games, kids pedal pull, skillet toss and small train rides. Sundays events included a church service with local pastor Charlie Mangles, tractor rides, games and an antique tractor pull.

Local residents demonstrated wheat threshing, hand shelling, rope making and blacksmithing throughout the weekend. Old machinery and apparatus, such as a corn grinder, corn sheller, rock crusher, sawmill, cordwood saw, wood splitter and steam engine, were also on display, and attendees could make crafts and participate in an antique swap meet and farm flea market.

Old Timers Day is a family-friendly day of reliving agricultures past, said Trish Erzfeld, Perry County Heritage Tourism director and resident of Perryville.

The club welcomed all tractors at the event. Some of the tractors on display included an Oliver and White, as well as Fordson Dearborn equipment. Tractors restored by students from Four Rivers Career Center were also on display.

Davis said he loves tractors and everything about them; as an investment and part of his or her livelihood, a farmers tractor means a lot to him or her.

God looks at you like he looks at the tractors, Davis said.

The Old Timers Day tradition means a lot to Davis, his family and the residents of Perry County. Old Timers Day is not just something thats fun; its an educational tool for the locals and visitors, teaching the youth and giving them the opportunity to be exposed to history during the present. Discipline. Patience. Management. Organization. Problem-solving. Hard work. Those are some of the many skills farmers possess and some of the skills those in attendance hope to pass along from generation to generation.

This event celebrates the farmers and their families, Erzfeld said. Farming is a way of life in Southeast Missouri, but to actually see and touch these old-time machines, to hear them run, and to watch the demonstrations is an agricultural history lesson many have never seen. Its a fun day.

Old Timers Day is more than a day; its a lifestyle and a tradition. A tradition that is  and will stay  alive.