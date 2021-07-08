A Return to Nearly Normal

Life is returning to normal: Restaurants and stores are open, people can gather again, and meetings have returned to in-person events. In addition, we at Aging Matters are starting our Medicare Matters Workshops and other events.

Medicare Matters Workshops are in-person meetings where we go over all of the parts of Medicare from A to D. We discuss when you need to enroll, when you do not need to enroll and penalties if you get the timing wrong. We also discuss the cost for the different parts of Medicare, what Medicare does and does not cover and how Medicare works with other insurance. Finally, we go through the extra help programs that can help pay for Medicare if you meet the eligibility guidelines.

We will hold these Medicare Matters Workshops throughout the 18 counties we serve. If you would like more information, please call 1 (800) 392-8771 to find out where we will be and to reserve your spot. Aging Matters also does one-on-one Medicare counseling if that is preferred; please call for an appointment. Our offices are open for clients by appointment only at this time.

Get our Daily Headlines Sent right to your inbox.

As we return to normal, we hope to have other events such as our Scamboree. Scamborees are programs held in conjunction with the Missouri Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP). Missouri SMPs mission is to empower and assist Medicare beneficiaries to prevent, detect and report health care fraud, errors and abuse. At the Scamborees, we discuss different scams seniors in our area have reported to us and ways fraudsters try to take advantage of seniors. We also offer tips and ways to protect yourself.

In addition, we hope to hold our Grand-parenting Conferences, which are aimed at grandparents who are raising their grandchildren; there is useful advice on legal protections, ways to relieve stress and other helpful tips.

Aging Matters is still assisting seniors to sign up for the COVID-19 vaccine; if you need help getting the vaccine, please call (573) 335-2482. We can help schedule the appointment, and if you need transportation, we can assist with that, too. If you are homebound and cannot get out to get your COVID-19 vaccine, we can help arrange for you to get the vaccine at your home.

Life is slowly getting back to a type of normal for most of us. Between the vaccine and face masks, many people feel they are able to meet in-person and go out more than they have in the past year. This is exciting, and I am so glad we can begin reaching out to people and helping them in the ways we have before. If you would like more information about any of the services provided by Aging Matters, please call 1 (800) 392-8771. Because Aging Matters.