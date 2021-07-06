*Menu
Ride to benefit Ashley Harris

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Joyce Cliff
Tuesday, July 6, 2021

Ashley unexpectedly lost the love of her life, Lance Sterling on March 23, 2021. Their dream of finishing their home is now in jeopardy unless we can raise enough money to help her keep their home.

Registration starts at 10:30

Ride leaves at noon.

