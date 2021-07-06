News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
VFW Post 3838 Auxiliary Donates Lap Quilts to Veterans
4th of July Lap Quilts Donated & Delivered to 8 local Retirement/Nursing homes and 36 veterans in Cape/Jackson area. Dale Humphries received donation of quilts and Phyllis Newman-Lewis delivered to Jackson Retirement/Nursing Homes and LaDonna Hengst delivered to Cape Retirement/Nursing Homes
