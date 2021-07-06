*Menu
Southeast Missourian

VFW Post 3838 & Auxiliary Memorial Day Poppy Drive

User-submitted story by LaDonna Hengst
Tuesday, July 6, 2021
Quartermaster James Colyer presents check to Auxiliary President Sandy Prichard with Commander Dr. Scott Smith

Thank You to All Volunteers and Community Support for our semi annual Poppy Drive. All proceeds go to local veterans needs.

