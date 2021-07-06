News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7/6/21
O Lord Jesus, we lift up hands of praise to you, our King of kings. Amen.
Cape throws annual July 4th celebration; Limbaugh Sr. accepts Spirit of America Award3The sounds of American patriotism boomed from the Arena Park grandstand as hundreds of area residents gathered for the Great American 4th of July on Sunday evening in Cape Girardeau. Following the Cape Girardeau Municipal Bands performance of...
Jackson man drowns Sunday nightA 58-year-old Jackson man drowned Sunday night in the citys Rotary Lake. According to a news release from Capt. Robert Greif of Jackson Fire Department, witnesses said the man entered the water about 9:40 p.m. for unknown reasons. The release said...
Cape schools tout rosy financial outlook1The Cape Girardeau School District started the new fiscal year Thursday and officials say the 4,200-pupil district is enjoying its strongest financial position in several years. Reserves in the general fund and special revenue funds today are nearly...
Byrd scholarship established at SEMO1The estate of the late James Lanier Byrd III, a lifelong resident of Charleston, Missouri, and founder of South Missouri Broadcasting Co., has established a scholarship in his name through the Southeast Missouri University Foundation. In a release,...
SEMO Law Enforcement Academy promotes alum as new directorBobby Bollinger became Southeast Missouri State University's Law Enforcement Academy director last week nearly 28 years after his graduation from the academy. Bollinger graduated from the academy in 1993. He served as the academy's training...
Cape City Hall completion date moved to DecemberCape Girardeau city officials revealed Friday the new $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall at 44 N. Lorimier St. is expected to be complete Dec. 1, two months later than anticipated. Anna Kangas, new City Hall project manager, said the new...
Local News 7/5/2114 flags added to Avenue of Flags memorial1Fourteen new flags were added to the Avenue of Flags on Sunday. Dozens gathered to observe and speak about their veteran. Three out of the five times a year that the flags fly, new ones are added. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau...
Photo Gallery 7/5/21Great American Fourth of July Celebration Cape Girardeau 2021The Great American Fourth of July celebration was held at Arena Park in Cape Girardeau from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, July 4, 2021. The all-day event included food trucks, bicentennial murals on display inside the A.C. Brase Arena, chalk art with the...
Photo Gallery 7/4/21Avenue of Flags new flag ceremonyFourteen new flags were added to the Avenue of Flags on July 4, 2021. Dozens gathered to observe and speak about their veteran. Three out of the five times a year that the flags fly, new ones are added. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau...
Photo Gallery 7/4/21July 4th activities in JacksonAfter a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson's annual Independence Day activities commenced in and around City Park. It began with the 5K Walk/Run and Children's Fun Run at 7:04 a.m. with over 300 runners and walkers that started and...
Jones retires after long career with Parks & RecJulia Jones will retire July 12 after 10 years as head of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, concluding more than four decades of work in the same field. She is a native of the Show Me State, having been born in Cabool, Missouri, in...
Veteran couple bring military knowledge to coffee business5There's a lot Billy and Kristen Lewis learned during their time in the military -- discipline, attention to detail, a few words of Pashto. However, they didn't know they were also learning how to be successful in business. The Lewises run a mobile...
County praised for handling of federal COVID-19 fundsCape Girardeau County has received "kudos" from local auditing firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates for its handling of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, of which the county received an $9.2 million...
Highways panel rejects Chester Bridge bid5Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission did not award the contract to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge during its regular meeting July 1, according to a press release. According to Missouri Department of Transportation (MDoT), four bids were...
COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead35There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases. One resident died as a result of the outbreak, Stoddard County Health Center...
Cape-Jackson could be hurt if Biden administration changes MSA rules16Six Show Me State members of Congress, including Southeast Missouri's Rep. Jason Smith, have joined both of Missouri's U.S. senators and Gov. Mike Parson in opposing raising the population threshold to become a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)...
Southeast Missouri prepares for Fourth of July celebrations3People around the nation are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day, and this weekend brings a variety of events to Southeast Missouri in honor of the country's birthday. Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas are holding their annual...
Fireworks lead to increase in noise disturbance, shots fired calls to Cape Girardeau PoliceThe weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July usually entails a sharp up-tick in calls to law enforcement, according to Cape Girardeau police spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann. "Historically, these calls increase even more dramatically between July 2...
Riverside Regional Library switches to a new eBook service providerRiverside Regional Library switched from eBook service Axis 360 to Missouri Libraries 2 Go (MoLib2Go) OverDrive Consortium on Thursday. MoLib2Go is a consortium of 103 Missouri public libraries offering an extensive library of popular eBooks,...
Federal judge sentences Cape man 14 years for drug trafficking, firearms charges4A Cape Girardeau man and repeat offender is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug-trafficking and firearms charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Gene Tyrone Wren of Cape Girardeau to 168 months, which...
Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be honored with Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award7Seven decades of service to upholding the rule of law earned Stephen Limbaugh Sr. the Southeast Missourian's 2021 Spirit of America Award. Limbaugh is a military veteran and later this year will mark 70 years as a lawyer, serving 25 of those as a...
Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chase7A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to hold 41st annual Agri-Business TourOne of the longest-running agriculture tours in the State of Missouri is right around the corner, and in our own backyard. The 41st annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Tour is scheduled for July 14, with the last day for...
Bid of nearly $9.8 million buys West Park Mall12Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall was sold Wednesday afternoon to an unidentified buyer who submitted a high bid of $9,772,222 in an online auction. The 40-year-old shopping center was most recently owned by LNR Partners of Miami Beach, Florida. An...
Dogs and fireworks Loud noises disturb man's best friend2Many upcoming events will mark the country's birthday, but some furry residents will not be celebrating. Dog owner Sarah Lynch of Cape Girardeau does not mince words as the Independence Day weekend approaches. "I love my country but because of...
Artists to display completed Missouri bicentennial mural SundayIt took more than two years and several trips across the state, but the bicentennial mural has finally been completed. To celebrate, it will be on display Sunday at the Arena Building as part of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July...
