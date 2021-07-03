News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 7-4-21
Father God, thank you for our freedoms, including the freedom to worship you. Amen.
Photo Gallery 7/4/21Avenue of Flags new flag ceremonyFourteen new flags were added to the Avenue of Flags on July 4, 2021. Dozens gathered to observe and speak about their veteran. Three out of the five times a year that the flags fly, new ones are added. Each flag represents a deceased Cape Girardeau...
Photo Gallery 7/4/21July 4th activities in JacksonAfter a year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jackson's annual Independence Day activities commenced in and around City Park. It began with the 5K Walk/Run and Children's Fun Run at 7:04 a.m. with over 300 runners and walkers that started and...
Jones retires after long career with Parks & RecJulia Jones will retire July 12 after 10 years as head of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, concluding more than four decades of work in the same field. She is a native of the Show Me State, having been born in Cabool, Missouri, in...
Veteran couple bring military knowledge to coffee business5There's a lot Billy and Kristen Lewis learned during their time in the military -- discipline, attention to detail, a few words of Pashto. However, they didn't know they were also learning how to be successful in business. The Lewises run a mobile...
County praised for handling of federal COVID-19 fundsCape Girardeau County has received "kudos" from local auditing firm Stanley, Dirnberger, Hopper and Associates for its handling of federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds, of which the county received an $9.2 million...
Highways panel rejects Chester Bridge bid3Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission did not award the contract to rehabilitate the Chester Bridge during its regular meeting July 1, according to a press release. According to Missouri Department of Transportation (MDoT), four bids were...
COVID-19 outbreak in Advance nursing facility leaves one dead34There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in Stoddard County, Missouri. An outbreak at a skilled nursing facility in Advance is responsible for 14 of those cases. One resident died as a result of the outbreak, Stoddard County Health Center...
Cape-Jackson could be hurt if Biden administration changes MSA rules14Six Show Me State members of Congress, including Southeast Missouri's Rep. Jason Smith, have joined both of Missouri's U.S. senators and Gov. Mike Parson in opposing raising the population threshold to become a Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA)...
Southeast Missouri prepares for Fourth of July celebrations2People around the nation are gearing up to celebrate Independence Day, and this weekend brings a variety of events to Southeast Missouri in honor of the country's birthday. Cape Girardeau, Jackson and surrounding areas are holding their annual...
Fireworks lead to increase in noise disturbance, shots fired calls to Cape Girardeau PoliceThe weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July usually entails a sharp up-tick in calls to law enforcement, according to Cape Girardeau police spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann. "Historically, these calls increase even more dramatically between July 2...
Riverside Regional Library switches to a new eBook service providerRiverside Regional Library switched from eBook service Axis 360 to Missouri Libraries 2 Go (MoLib2Go) OverDrive Consortium on Thursday. MoLib2Go is a consortium of 103 Missouri public libraries offering an extensive library of popular eBooks,...
Federal judge sentences Cape man 14 years for drug trafficking, firearms charges4A Cape Girardeau man and repeat offender is facing 14 years in federal prison for drug-trafficking and firearms charges. U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh, Jr. on Thursday sentenced Gene Tyrone Wren of Cape Girardeau to 168 months, which...
Stephen Limbaugh Sr. to be honored with Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award7Seven decades of service to upholding the rule of law earned Stephen Limbaugh Sr. the Southeast Missourian's 2021 Spirit of America Award. Limbaugh is a military veteran and later this year will mark 70 years as a lawyer, serving 25 of those as a...
Driver arrested, no one injured in Cape multi-car police chase7A woman is facing several charges after a traffic stop turned into a multi-car police chase Wednesday afternoon in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department's Sgt. Joey Hann, officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a...
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce to hold 41st annual Agri-Business TourOne of the longest-running agriculture tours in the State of Missouri is right around the corner, and in our own backyard. The 41st annual Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce Agri-Business Tour is scheduled for July 14, with the last day for...
Bid of nearly $9.8 million buys West Park Mall12Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall was sold Wednesday afternoon to an unidentified buyer who submitted a high bid of $9,772,222 in an online auction. The 40-year-old shopping center was most recently owned by LNR Partners of Miami Beach, Florida. An...
Dogs and fireworks Loud noises disturb man's best friend2Many upcoming events will mark the country's birthday, but some furry residents will not be celebrating. Dog owner Sarah Lynch of Cape Girardeau does not mince words as the Independence Day weekend approaches. "I love my country but because of...
Artists to display completed Missouri bicentennial mural SundayIt took more than two years and several trips across the state, but the bicentennial mural has finally been completed. To celebrate, it will be on display Sunday at the Arena Building as part of Cape Girardeau's Great American Fourth of July...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 7/1/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 28 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Missouri lawmakers pass critical Medicaid funding bill9JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. Missouri lawmakers on Wednesday passed a bill to renew a critical Medicaid funding tax hours before the deadline set out by Republican Gov. Mike Parson. The House voted 140-13 in favor of extending the tax on hospitals,...
Second-offense DWI alleged in Cape GirardeauA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged second-offense DWI in Cape Girardeau County. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Byron Gardner, 32, was arrested at about 10:30 p.m. Saturday for alleged second-offense driving while intoxicated,...
Florissant man arrested in Stoddard CountyA Florissant, Missouri, man was arrested Saturday afternoon in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Elliott Hendricks, 27, was arrested at 3 p.m. Saturday for alleged...
Jackson man arrested in Cape CountyA Jackson man was arrested Monday night for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri Sate Highway Patrol report said Jeffrey Colyer, 62, was arrested at about 9 p.m. for alleged first-offense driving while intoxicated. He was taken to Cape...
Cape School District sends letter opposing 'empowerment scholarship' accounts12The Cape Girardeau School District Board of Education is hoping Gov. Mike Parson will heed its advice and not sign a recently passed General Assembly bill creating the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts Program. In its meeting Monday, board...
Photo Gallery 6/30/21Shawnee District Cub Scout Day CampAbout 65 campers gathered at City Park in Jackson this week to take part in the Shawnee District Cub Scout Day Camp. It is open to all children in grades one to five, some of which are cub scouts. The Boy Scout's Shawnee District manages the...
Farmington firm OK'd for Jefferson project; Cape schools approve raises17The Cape Girardeau School Board, at the recommendation of superintendent Neil Glass, approved on Monday the selection of Brockmiller Construction of Farmington, Missouri, as general contractor on the Jefferson Civic Center project, to include a...
Bidding begins in West Park Mall auction2Unless more bidders come forward by Wednesday morning, its possible Cape Girardeaus West Park Mall could be sold at a bigger discount than any store inside the mall ever offered. An online auction to sell the shopping center and the 68 acres it...
Saint Francis adds diversity position13Saint Francis Healthcare System has added a new position that will focus on diversity and inclusion within the organization. Wyky Jean joined the Saint Francis system last month in the newly-created role of director of development and diversity. In...