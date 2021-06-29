S. M. WILSON & CO. CAPE GIRARDEAU HIRES PROJECT SUPERINTENDENT JEFF SCHWETTMAN

St. Louis, Mo., June 29, 2021 - S. M. Wilson & Co. has hired Cape Girardeau native Jeff Schwettman as project superintendent for the firms Southeast Missouri location.

As a project superintendent, Schwettman will be responsible for the day-to-day site management of a project including scheduling, quality and safety. He joins the firms Cape Girardeau office as a local resident with 20 years construction experience. He has a B.S. in Criminal Justice from Southeast Missouri State University, is OSHA 30 certified and Safety Trained Supervisor Construction (STSC) certified by the Board of Certified Safety Professionals.

Schwettman will be the full-time, on-site project superintendent on the Lee Hunter Elementary School project for Sikeston R-6 School District.

S. M. Wilson opened the Cape Girardeau location earlier this year. Nick Martin sr. project development manager is managing the new Cape Girardeau location. The new office is located in the heart of the city at 145 S. Mount Auburn Rd., Suite A. Martin joined S. M. Wilson in September. He has 14 years of experience and is a Cape Girardeau native.

S. M. Wilson is a full-service construction management, design/build and general contracting firm with headquarters in St. Louis and offices in Edwardsville, IL and Cape Girardeau, MO. Founded in 1921, and celebrating its 100th year of serving the community, S. M. Wilson is dedicated to going above and beyond expectations for their clients by putting people first. The 100% employee-owned company is one of the leading construction management firms in the Midwest. For more information, visit www.smwilson.com.