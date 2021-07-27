Dr. Anne Heisserer outlines options to address neck, back pain
Neck and back pain can make day-to-day activities difficult, but many of those activities can actually cause pain.
In chiropractic care, I see a lot of patients for neck and back pain directly related to how theyre spending most of their days for those who sit at a desk or drive in a car for long periods of time, neck and back pain are almost always going to occur at some point, said Dr. Anne Heisserer, chiropractor and practice owner of Heisserer Chiropractic. Its important to integrate healthy practices into your work day to avoid this pain, and seek preventative or correctional care when necessary.
Some healthy practices include sitting up straight, elevating computer monitors to eye level, standing to stretch every 30 minutes and keeping both feet on the floor.
Heisserer Chiropractic offers a variety of services to relieve neck and back pain, including: chiropractic adjustments to improve spinal motion and improve the bodys physical function; electric stimulation to block the transmission of pain signals being sent towards the brain and spine; and muscle work to relax muscles and reduce inflammation.
For more information about Heisserer Chiropractic or to schedule an appointment, call (573) 332-1111.
