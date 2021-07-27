Dr. Anne Heisserer outlines options to address neck, back pain

Neck and back pain can make day-to-day activities difficult, but many of those activities can actually cause pain.

In chiropractic care, I see a lot of patients for neck and back pain directly related to how theyre spending most of their days  for those who sit at a desk or drive in a car for long periods of time, neck and back pain are almost always going to occur at some point, said Dr. Anne Heisserer, chiropractor and practice owner of Heisserer Chiropractic. Its important to integrate healthy practices into your work day to avoid this pain, and seek preventative or correctional care when necessary.

Some healthy practices include sitting up straight, elevating computer monitors to eye level, standing to stretch every 30 minutes and keeping both feet on the floor.

Heisserer Chiropractic offers a variety of services to relieve neck and back pain, including: chiropractic adjustments to improve spinal motion and improve the bodys physical function; electric stimulation to block the transmission of pain signals being sent towards the brain and spine; and muscle work to relax muscles and reduce inflammation.

For more information about Heisserer Chiropractic or to schedule an appointment, call (573) 332-1111.