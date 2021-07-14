Capes new medical spa takes personalized approach to anti-aging, skin rejuvenation

Aurora Medical Spa is a premier practice brought to Cape Girardeau by Chelsey Becker, a leader in the aesthetic industry.

Becker, who owns and operates Aurora Medical Spa, is an aesthetic nurse practitioner and Allergan certified Master Injector, said that at Aurora, no two faces are treated the same. Aurora providers utilize a variety of anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments to create an individualized plan for each patient, customized to their needs and aesthetic goals.

We are dedicated to developing long-term relationships with our patients and we work diligently to ensure that each and every patients goals are understood and achieved, said Becker.

Some anti-aging and skin rejuvenation treatments offered by Aurora include: Botox/Dysport, dermal fillers, laser treatments, Diamond Glow Facials, chemical peels, microneedling and medical-grade skincare. Exciting new treatment options that will be offered exclusively in Southeast Missouri by Aurora Medical Spa are coming soon. She said to stay tuned!

Aurora Medical Spa is located at 3117 Lexington Avenue, Suite 103 in Cape Girardeau.

For more information on Aurora Medical Spa or to schedule an appointment, call (573) 271-5120 or visit www.auroramedicalspacape.com.