Be safe on the water
From our nation's coastal beaches to lakes and rivers that dot every state, water recreation is a hallmark of the United States. Men, women and children enjoy swimming, kayaking, fishing and myriad other activities on the water. But in the blink of an eye, the inherent danger of water can snatch a life.
It happened at Washington State Park Boat Access on Big River, when a 67-year-old woman wading in the water, slipped and fell.
It happened on the Current River in Carter County, Missouri, when a man visiting from Los Angeles had his canoe swept into a root ball, holding him underwater.
It happened to an 8-year-old boy on Lake of the Ozarks when a boat propeller struck him.
All these cases in Missouri and a dozen more since June 5 illustrate the need for anyone enjoying water recreation to be mindful of hazards and employ recommended safety practices.
Indeed, state officials, in response to the mounting casualties, spoke to the issue last week.
"Rivers are relentless. They do not discriminate, they don't care who you are," said Cpl. Juston Wheetley of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, in response to three drownings in the St. Louis area in a one-week period.
Of course, as the weather warms and young people get out of school, our waterways become more crowded. This year, that is especially true, as we cautiously get back to our pre-COVID-19 routines.
And so we should consider basic safety precautions when on the water:
* Wear a life jacket.
Even the best swimmers can find themselves disoriented in the water, as happened recently on the Meramec River when a boat collided with a rock. One person died in the incident and five others sustained injuries. Children should especially wear life jackets.
* Recognize dangers.
High-water conditions can lead to stronger-than-usual currents, and hide dangerous situations under the water's surface. Avoid canoeing, kayaking or tubing in such conditions.
If driving a boat, pay careful attention to potential objects in the water or under the surface.
* Avoid alcohol use while on the water.
Alcohol use and water do not mix. Impaired judgment or physical reactions can lead to disaster.
Enjoy the scenic beauty and fun of the water. Go to the beach. Kayak a river. Have fun at the swimmin' hole.
But do so with an eye to safety.
