News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-25-21
O Lord Jesus, may we be a blessing to those in need. Amen.
More to explore
-
Scott Meyer reflects on historic tenure as Cape Girardeau city manager1Scott Meyer, who has been chief executive officer of Missouri's 16th largest city for longer than anyone else since the job was created in 1966, is about to step aside for Kenneth Haskin, the first African American city manager in Cape Girardeau's...
-
Cape County has no plan to follow Jackson's employee vaccination policyAt Thursdays regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it...
-
-
Cape native ranks master chief in Navy2Cape Girardeau native Scott Enderle gives the credit for his recent promotion to master chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy to the sailors under his charge. "To get from petty officer, you know, just joining out of high school, to master chief,...
-
Cape Girardeau church's congregation building going up ahead of schedulePastor Billy Garner said The Church of the Rescued and Redeemeds new congregation building located north of the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street is being worked on sooner than anticipated because of availability of the...
-
Chaffee brothers take on Nationals in National History Day in Missouri competitionWith a family military background and love for history, two brothers in Chaffee, Missouri, made it to the National level in the National History Day in Missouri competition. The National History Day in Missouri program aims to "encourage young...
-
North Bollinger County Fire Protection District to receive grain rescue tubesThe North Bollinger County Fire Protection District is one of 48 fire departments across the country selected to receive free grain-rescue tubes and training from Nationwide Insurance. More than 1,000 fire departments and districts were nominated...
-
Marble Hill woman dies in one-vehicle accident1A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman died recently when she fell under her vehicle as she was backing up. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Hilary Cronk, 35, was pronounced dead at a Cape Girardeau hospital Monday morning after the incident,...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged drug violationsA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Wednesday for alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Michael Vincent, 43, was arrested for alleged felony possesion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of...
-
Sex-offense warrant leads to man's arrestAn outstanding felony probation/parole warrant led to a Cape Girardeau man's arrest Wednesday evening. Dillon Dougan, 29, was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. on the sex-offense warrant, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol warrant. He was...
-
Alabama man arrested after chaseMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Alabama man Tuesday after a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 and through Perryville, Missouri. A news release from the Patrol said Jody Lee Cooley, 39, of Brownsboro, Alabama, eluded Perryville...
-
One City hires pastor as executive directorOne City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit. Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth...
-
Chaffee to stage first-ever bike rodeo; fireworks updateThe City of Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a children's event Saturday to register bicycles and to meet municipal police officers, city firefighters and members of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. "We have an assortment of bicycles right now and we...
-
New Cape City Hall supplies arrive; project back on track3Roofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct....
-
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/24/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 21 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
-
Sikeston man arrested for child pornographyA Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Christopher Arivett, 38, was taken into custody about 11 a.m. in Scott County for alleged first-degree promotion...
-
Dexter man taken into custody on warrantThe Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Dexter, Missouri, man Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. A patrol report said Bradley Jones, 29, was taken into custody about 10:15 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs. He...
-
Jackson man taken into custodyA Jackson man was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony warrant. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jamie Jones, 44, was taken into custody on a Cape Girardeau County felony warrant for second-degree terroristic threatening. He was taken...
-
Dexter man arrested for alleged DWIA Dexter, Missouri, man was taken into custody Tuesday night for alleged felony driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacob Standridge, 31, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, shortly after 8 p.m. He...
-
The Great Race: Cape natives strive to drive 3,000 miles in eight days3Over 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally. Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste. Hopen, along with his navigator,...
-
Who's responsible for Harmony Lane? Good question1Is Harmony Lane on the northwest edge of Jackson a city street or a county road? Depending on which side of the pavement you're on, it's apparently both. Although it resembles a blacktop county road, about a mile of Harmony Lane straddles Jackson's...
-
Delta variant not yet seen in Cape Girardeau County11The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said Tuesday there has not been an identification of the delta COVID-19 variant reported to local officials. Jane Wernsman, PHC director, nevertheless calls on citizens to heighten their...
-
Cape pastor takes diversity role at Ohio university18The Rev. Renita Green of historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, whose six-year ministry brought -- among other things -- a warming center to citizens in the bitter cold of winter, is moving to...
-
Cape Girardeau Central grad wins state scholarship2The 2021 valedictorian of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Emma McDougal, is the state winner of a combined $2,500 scholarship from Future Builders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA). The scholarship...
-
California man pleads to felony meth possessionCAPE GIRARDEAU -- A California man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession...
-
Most read 6/22/21Vaccination concerns brought before Jackson Board of Aldermen32Is the City of Jackson discriminating between city employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't? The wife of at least one city employee thinks so and brought her concerns to the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night....
-
Photo Gallery 6/22/212021 Great Race stop in Cape GirardeauOver 100 cars made it past the Great Race checkpoint on Main Street in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The race is a 3,000-mile journey across the country, with various stops across seven states. Three natives from Cape Girardeau took part...
-
Most read 6/21/21SendAFriend: How a 21-year-old from Jackson formed a $7.5 million care-package business1Many 21-year-olds spend their time studying for college and working a part-time job between classes and enjoying their carefree early adult years. Not Tyler Macke. Tyler runs a $7.5 million business called SendAFriend out of his hometown of...
-
Most read 6/21/21River Eagle merges with distributorships in Sikeston, Kennett to create 3 Eagles DistributingAfter more than three decades operating as River Eagle Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch products distributor in Cape Girardeau is changing its name to 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri. The name change, which goes into effect this week,...
-
Photo Gallery 6/21/21One Citys 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration 2021This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
-
Mark Twain, Huck Finn and Cape Girardeau9This is the 21st in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
-
One man injured in Friday morning shooting8An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau...
-
Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch5Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872. North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the...
-
Most read 6/18/21Four bidders for Jefferson project, Glass to make late June recommendation17Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District now have definitive figures on what the long-planned civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, which will house an aquatics center, may cost. A formal bid opening Thursday afternoon from a...