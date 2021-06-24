News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-24-21
O Lord Jesus, with joy in our hearts we praise your name. Amen.
One City hires pastor as executive directorOne City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit. Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth...
Chaffee to stage first-ever bike rodeo; fireworks updateThe City of Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a children's event Saturday to register bicycles and to meet municipal police officers, city firefighters and members of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. "We have an assortment of bicycles right now and we...
New Cape City Hall supplies arrive; project back on trackRoofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/24/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 21 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Sikeston man arrested for child pornographyA Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Christopher Arivett, 38, was taken into custody about 11 a.m. in Scott County for alleged first-degree promotion...
Dexter man taken into custody on warrantThe Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Dexter, Missouri, man Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. A patrol report said Bradley Jones, 29, was taken into custody about 10:15 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs. He...
Jackson man taken into custodyA Jackson man was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony warrant. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jamie Jones, 44, was taken into custody on a Cape Girardeau County felony warrant for second-degree terroristic threatening. He was taken...
Dexter man arrested for alleged DWIA Dexter, Missouri, man was taken into custody Tuesday night for alleged felony driving while intoxicated. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jacob Standridge, 31, was arrested in Stoddard County, Missouri, shortly after 8 p.m. He...
The Great Race: Cape natives strive to drive 3,000 miles in eight days3Over 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally. Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste. Hopen, along with his navigator,...
Who's responsible for Harmony Lane? Good questionIs Harmony Lane on the northwest edge of Jackson a city street or a county road? Depending on which side of the pavement you're on, it's apparently both. Although it resembles a blacktop county road, about a mile of Harmony Lane straddles Jackson's...
Delta variant not yet seen in Cape Girardeau County11The director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center said Tuesday there has not been an identification of the delta COVID-19 variant reported to local officials. Jane Wernsman, PHC director, nevertheless calls on citizens to heighten their...
Cape pastor takes diversity role at Ohio university18The Rev. Renita Green of historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, whose six-year ministry brought -- among other things -- a warming center to citizens in the bitter cold of winter, is moving to...
Cape Girardeau Central grad wins state scholarship2The 2021 valedictorian of Cape Girardeau Central High School, Emma McDougal, is the state winner of a combined $2,500 scholarship from Future Builders, the education foundation of the Missouri School Boards Association (MSBA). The scholarship...
California man pleads to felony meth possessionCAPE GIRARDEAU -- A California man is facing at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. Dexter Elcan, 36, of South Gate, California, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of possession...
Malden man arrested for alleged DWIAlleged drug violations resulted in a Malden, Missouri, man's arrest Monday afternoon. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Khane Booker, 23, was taken into custody in Stoddard County, Missouri, for alleged driving while intoxicated (drugs),...
East Prairie man is arrested in Scott CountyAn East Prairie, Missouri, man was arrested Tuesday for alleged driving while intoxicated. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Christopher Williams, 29, was arrested shortly after 6 a.m. in Scott County. He was taken to the county jail and...
Vaccination concerns brought before Jackson Board of Aldermen32Is the City of Jackson discriminating between city employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't? The wife of at least one city employee thinks so and brought her concerns to the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night....
Local public defender office to expand; understaffed for years, state director saysWith the expected signature of Gov. Mike Parson, staffing is planned to grow markedly in the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender office in Jackson. Our offices (statewide) are historically understaffed, said Mary Fox, state MSPD director based...
Cape Council bids farewell to Meyer; concrete project OK'd2It was a night of recognition Monday at the Cape Girardeau City Council as two retirements were acknowledged and the memory of a former city department head was permanently honored. n Scott Meyer, the citys longest-ever manager, in his final...
Photo Gallery 6/22/212021 Great Race stop in Cape GirardeauOver 100 cars made it past the Great Race checkpoint on Main Street in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. The race is a 3,000-mile journey across the country, with various stops across seven states. Three natives from Cape Girardeau took part...
Cape Girardeau PD notes Ameren scamCape Girardeau police authorities indicated Monday reports of an Ameren-based scam. A social media post said the attempt to defraud involves a phone message purporting to be from Ameren. The prompts eventually lead to a person who then tries to...
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Illya Klyopox, 31, was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday and cited for driving while intoxicated and...
Marble Hill man hurt in motorcycle wreckA Marble Hill, Missouri, man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Howell County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Gerald McCormich, 55, was northbound on Highway 17 north of West Plains at about 4 p.m....
Mississippi man hurt in motorcycle crashA Mississippi man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dexter Eddie, 43, of Shannon, Mississippi, was southbound on Interstate 55 near the 103 mile marker at...
Most read 6/21/21SendAFriend: How a 21-year-old from Jackson formed a $7.5 million care-package business1Many 21-year-olds spend their time studying for college and working a part-time job between classes and enjoying their carefree early adult years. Not Tyler Macke. Tyler runs a $7.5 million business called SendAFriend out of his hometown of...
Most read 6/21/21River Eagle merges with distributorships in Sikeston, Kennett to create 3 Eagles DistributingAfter more than three decades operating as River Eagle Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch products distributor in Cape Girardeau is changing its name to 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri. The name change, which goes into effect this week,...
Photo Gallery 6/21/21One Citys 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration 2021This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
Most read 6/19/21One man injured in Friday morning shooting8An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau...
Most read 6/19/21Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch5Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872. North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the...
Most read 6/18/21Four bidders for Jefferson project, Glass to make late June recommendation17Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District now have definitive figures on what the long-planned civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, which will house an aquatics center, may cost. A formal bid opening Thursday afternoon from a...
Most read 6/17/21New Chaffee firefighter makes historyCHAFFEE, Mo. Chaffee's newest firefighter, Madelynn Mosley, is the youngest volunteer at just about a month away from 19 years old and is the first woman in the role in the department's history. "The fact that I'm here is kind of enough for me,...
Most read 6/17/21'It's great to live in Jackson': Friends, colleagues remember Barbara Lohr6A woman described as the first lady of Jackson and who served as the towns first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, died this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old. She was enjoying a vacation last week with her...