News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-22-21
Prayer 6-22-21
O Father God, may we be encouragers to those around us. Amen.
More to explore
-
Local public defender office to expand; understaffed for years, state director saysWith the expected signature of Gov. Mike Parson, staffing is planned to grow markedly in the Area 32 Missouri State Public Defender office in Jackson. Our offices (statewide) are historically understaffed, said Mary Fox, state MSPD director based...
-
Cape Council bids farewell to Meyer; concrete project OK'dIt was a night of recognition Monday at the Cape Girardeau City Council as two retirements were acknowledged and the memory of a former city department head was permanently honored. n Scott Meyer, the citys longest-ever manager, in his final...
-
Vaccination concerns brought before Jackson Board of AldermenIs the City of Jackson discriminating between city employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't? The wife of at least one city employee thinks so and brought her concerns to the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night....
-
Cape Girardeau PD notes Ameren scamCape Girardeau police authorities indicated Monday reports of an Ameren-based scam. A social media post said the attempt to defraud involves a phone message purporting to be from Ameren. The prompts eventually lead to a person who then tries to...
-
Cape man arrested for alleged DWIA Cape Girardeau man was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated in Ste. Genevieve County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Illya Klyopox, 31, was arrested about 4 p.m. Sunday and cited for driving while intoxicated and...
-
-
Marble Hill man hurt in motorcycle wreckA Marble Hill, Missouri, man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash in Howell County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Gerald McCormich, 55, was northbound on Highway 17 north of West Plains at about 4 p.m....
-
Mississippi man hurt in motorcycle crashA Mississippi man sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle accident early Monday morning. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Dexter Eddie, 43, of Shannon, Mississippi, was southbound on Interstate 55 near the 103 mile marker at...
-
St. Louis man arrested in Cape CountyMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a St. Louis man in Cape Girardeau County for alleged driving while intoxicated. A patrol report said Noah Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody at about 2 a.m. Sunday and cited for driving while...
-
Illinois man pleads to sexual assaultAn Anna, Illinois, man pleaded guilty to a sexual abuse charge Monday. Union County (Illinois) State Attorney Tyler Tripp said Rusty Shipley, 22, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault, a non-probationable felony. The case stemmed...
-
Local News 6/21/21River Campus festivals wrap; playwright winner, spring production announcedA full-week of festivities on Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus came to a close this past weekend during the eighth annual Summer Arts Festival. The festival offered visual and performing arts exhibitions and activities...
-
Local News 6/21/21One City hosts second annual Juneteenth CelebrationThis year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
-
Photo Gallery 6/21/21One Citys 2nd annual Juneteenth Celebration 2021This year marks the 156th anniversary of the end of slavey, commonly known as Juneteenth, but only the first year its being recognized as a national holiday. One City, a not-for-profit organization in Cape Girardeau, hosted the second annual...
-
Mark Twain, Huck Finn and Cape Girardeau7This is the 21st in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th...
-
-
One man injured in Friday morning shooting8An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau...
-
'Bows for Barbara': Jackson merchants to lay wreaths in honor of late Barbara LohrBarbara Lohr's impact can be seen throughout Jackson, but starting Monday, the former Jackson mayor will be honored for something other than her work -- her life. Lohr died last Tuesday while on vacation with family at Walt Disney World in Florida....
-
Fake body found in Bollinger Co. ditch5Bollinger County Sheriff's office responded to a 911 call Thursday evening of a possible human body near Bollinger County Road 872. North Bollinger County Fire Protection District first responders, Bollinger County EMS and deputies with the...
-
-
Get to know the valedictorians of 2021: part threeThe last seven valedictorians of Southeast Missouri share their high school experience and advice to underclassmen before moving on to their next adventure. See all of the region's valedictorians in a photo gallery at semissourian.com.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Local News 6/18/21Sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite: It's travel season, so bewareAttendees at Thursdays Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast heard an eye-opening presentation about a common tiny insect just in time for travel season. Chris Horrell, owner of Cape Girardeaus Bug Zero pest control company since...
-
-
-
Most read 6/17/21New Chaffee firefighter makes historyCHAFFEE, Mo. Chaffee's newest firefighter, Madelynn Mosley, is the youngest volunteer at just about a month away from 19 years old and is the first woman in the role in the department's history. "The fact that I'm here is kind of enough for me,...
-
Most read 6/17/21'It's great to live in Jackson': Friends, colleagues remember Barbara Lohr6A woman described as the first lady of Jackson and who served as the towns first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, died this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old. She was enjoying a vacation last week with her...
-
Most read 6/16/21Cape County PHC reacts to new state law34The new chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees said he is generally supportive of new legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday limiting the duration of restrictions imposed by local governments in...
-
Most read 6/16/21Cape Girardeau native to drive in the Great Race3On Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste embarked on a 3,000-mile journey across the country. Foeste left for San Antonio, where the Great Race, the world's premiere old car rally, will begin on Saturday. Foeste is the only known Cape...
-
Most read 6/15/21Cape chief 'concerned' about new Second Amendment state law21Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Monday he has "concerns" about what he terms "the unintended consequences" of a bill signed over the weekend by Gov. Mike Parson prohibiting enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement...
-
-
Most read 6/14/21Best hiring practices the rules have changed7There was a time when all an employer had to do was to hang a "help wanted" sign in the window to attract job seekers. That's no longer the case. Throughout Missouri and across the nation for that matter employers are dealing with a labor...