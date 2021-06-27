Today in History
Today is Sunday, June 27, the 178th day of 2021. There are 187 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 27, 1950, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution calling on member nations to help South Korea repel an invasion from the North.
On this date:
In 1787, English historian Edward Gibbon completed work on his six-volume work, "The History of the Decline and Fall of the Roman Empire."
In 1880, author-lecturer Helen Keller, who lived most of her life without sight or hearing, was born in Tuscumbia, Alabama.
In 1942, the FBI announced the arrests of eight Nazi saboteurs put ashore in Florida and Long Island, New York. (All were tried and sentenced to death; six were executed while two were spared for turning themselves in and cooperating with U.S. authorities.)
In 1944, during World War II, American forces liberated the French port of Cherbourg from the Germans.
In 1955, Illinois enacted the nation's first automobile seat belt law. (The law did not require cars to have seat belts, but that they be made seat belt-ready.)
In 1957, Hurricane Audrey slammed into coastal Louisiana and Texas as a Category 4 storm; the official death toll from the storm was placed at 390, although a variety of state, federal and local sources have estimated the number of fatalities at between 400 and 600.
In 1974, President Richard Nixon opened an official visit to the Soviet Union.
In 1985, the legendary Route 66, which originally stretched from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, passed into history as officials decertified the road.
In 1988, at least 56 people were killed when a commuter train ran into a stationary train at the Gare de Lyon terminal in Paris.
In 1991, Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, the first Black jurist to sit on the nation's highest court, announced his retirement. (His departure led to the contentious nomination of Clarence Thomas to succeed him.)
In 2005, the Supreme Court ruled, in a pair of 5-4 decisions, that displaying the Ten Commandments on government property was constitutionally permissible in some cases but not in others. BTK serial killer Dennis Rader pleaded guilty to ten murders that had spread fear across Wichita, Kansas, beginning in the 1970s. (Rader later received multiple life sentences.)
In 2006, a constitutional amendment to ban desecration of the American flag died in a Senate cliffhanger, falling one vote short of the 67 needed to send it to states for ratification.
Ten years ago: Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich was convicted by a federal jury in Chicago on a wide range of corruption charges, including the allegation that he'd tried to sell or trade President Barack Obama's U.S. Senate seat. (Blagojevich was later sentenced to 14 years in prison; his sentence was commuted by President Donald Trump in February 2020.) International judges ordered the arrest of Libya's Moammar Gadhafi for murdering civilians. Venus and Serena Williams were eliminated in the fourth round of Wimbledon, the first time in five years that neither sister advanced to the quarterfinals at the All England Club.
Five years ago: The U.S. Supreme Court issued its strongest defense of abortion rights in a quarter-century, striking down Texas' widely replicated rules that sharply reduced abortion clinics. The Supreme Court overturned the bribery conviction of former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell, sending the case back to a lower court. (Prosecutors ended up deciding not to retry McDonnell.)
One year ago: Florida set another daily record for the state in the number of daily confirmed coronavirus cases, with more than 9,500 new cases. Thousands of people gathered outside a police building in suburban Denver to call for justice in the death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man who'd been put in a chokehold by police in August 2019; he suffered cardiac arrest on the way to the hospital and was later declared brain dead. Princeton University said it would remove the name of former President Woodrow Wilson from its public policy school because of his segregationist views. French cosmetics giant L'Oreal said it would remove words like "whitening" from its skin care products following criticism of the company amid global protests against racism.
Today's Birthdays: Former Interior Secretary Bruce Babbitt is 83. Singer-musician Bruce Johnston (The Beach Boys) is 79. Fashion designer Vera Wang is 72. Actor Julia Duffy is 70. Actor Isabelle Adjani is 66. Country singer Lorrie Morgan is 62. Actor Brian Drillinger is 61. Writer-producer-director J.J. Abrams is 55. Former Sen. Kelly Ayotte, R-N.H., is 53. Olympic gold and bronze medal figure skater Viktor Petrenko is 52. Latin singer Draco Rosa is 52. Actor Edward "Grapevine" Fordham Jr. is 51. TV personality Jo Frost is 51. Actor Yancey Arias is 50. Actor Christian Kane is 49. Actor Tobey Maguire is 46. Gospel singer Leigh Nash is 45. Christian rock singer Zach Williams is 43. Musician Chris Eldridge (Punch Brothers) is 39. Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is 37. Actor Drake Bell is 35. Actor Sam Claflin is 35. Actor India de Beaufort is 34. Actor Ed Westwick is 34. Actor Matthew Lewis (Film: "Harry Potter"; TV: "Ripper Street") is 32. Actor Madylin Sweeten is 30. Pop singer Lauren Jauregui (Fifth Harmony) (TV: "The X Factor") is 25. R&B singer H.E.R. is 24. Actor Chandler Riggs is 22.
S. Illinois filmmaker films movie scenes in CairoIf you hear booms resembling cannon blasts near Cairo, Illinois, don't worry. You didn't accidentally stumble upon a battlefield. It's just Brett Ray filming his moving, "Letters Home." Ray, a filmmaker based in southern Illinois began filming...
Construction underway for Cape utility billing center8Residents and businesses of Cape Girardeau will soon be able to pay municipal utility bills at the Osage Centre in the northwest part of the city now that construction has begun on a 1,000-square-foot customer service addition there. Currently,...
Perryville man arrested on charges of child molestation, statutory rapeJose Gasca, 50, of Perryville was arrested by Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office early Friday morning on five sex crime charges. Gasca's charges include one count of first-degree child molestation and two counts of first-degree statutory rape or...
Sewer work scheduled along Greensferry RoadSewer work scheduled along Greensferry Road A portion of Greensferry Road in Jackson will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, weather permitting, to allow crews to replace a failing sanitary sewer service line connection to the city's main sewer...
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/28/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 24 meeting Communications/reports -- other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Cape County has no plan to follow Jackson's employee vaccination policy6At Thursdays regular meeting of the Cape Girardeau County Commission, Presiding Commissioner Clinton D. Tracy responded definitively when asked by a resident whether the county had any intention to follow the lead of the City of Jackson when it...
Scott Meyer reflects on historic tenure as Cape Girardeau city manager3Scott Meyer, who has been chief executive officer of Missouri's 16th largest city for longer than anyone else since the job was created in 1966, is about to step aside for Kenneth Haskin, the first African American city manager in Cape Girardeau's...
Cape native ranks master chief in Navy6Cape Girardeau native Scott Enderle gives the credit for his recent promotion to master chief petty officer in the U.S. Navy to the sailors under his charge. "To get from petty officer, you know, just joining out of high school, to master chief,...
Cape Girardeau church's congregation building going up ahead of schedulePastor Billy Garner said The Church of the Rescued and Redeemeds new congregation building located north of the intersection of Lexington Avenue and North Sprigg Street is being worked on sooner than anticipated because of availability of the...
Chaffee brothers take on Nationals in National History Day in Missouri competition2With a family military background and love for history, two brothers in Chaffee, Missouri, made it to the National level in the National History Day in Missouri competition. The National History Day in Missouri program aims to "encourage young...
North Bollinger County Fire Protection District to receive grain rescue tubesThe North Bollinger County Fire Protection District is one of 48 fire departments across the country selected to receive free grain-rescue tubes and training from Nationwide Insurance. More than 1,000 fire departments and districts were nominated...
Marble Hill woman dies in one-vehicle accident1A Marble Hill, Missouri, woman died recently when she fell under her vehicle as she was backing up. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Hilary Cronk, 35, was pronounced dead at a Cape Girardeau hospital Monday morning after the incident,...
Cape man arrested for alleged drug violationsA Cape Girardeau man was taken into custody Wednesday for alleged drug violations. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Michael Vincent, 43, was arrested for alleged felony possesion of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of...
Sex-offense warrant leads to man's arrestAn outstanding felony probation/parole warrant led to a Cape Girardeau man's arrest Wednesday evening. Dillon Dougan, 29, was taken into custody at about 7 p.m. on the sex-offense warrant, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol warrant. He was...
Alabama man arrested after chaseMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested an Alabama man Tuesday after a high-speed chase on Interstate 55 and through Perryville, Missouri. A news release from the Patrol said Jody Lee Cooley, 39, of Brownsboro, Alabama, eluded Perryville...
One City hires pastor as executive directorOne City founders Jeremy and Raelenna Ferguson have searched for someone to head their not-for-profit since they started it nearly six years ago. On Tuesday, the couple announced they found the perfect fit. Taylor Smith, a local pastor and youth...
Chaffee to stage first-ever bike rodeo; fireworks updateThe City of Chaffee, Missouri, will hold a children's event Saturday to register bicycles and to meet municipal police officers, city firefighters and members of the Scott County Sheriff's Office. "We have an assortment of bicycles right now and we...
New Cape City Hall supplies arrive; project back on track3Roofing insulation arrived Wednesday at the site of the $12.5 million Cape Girardeau City Hall project at 44 N. Lorimier St., enabling work crews to again be able to move toward substantial completion of the project, which had been targeted for Oct....
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 6/24/21 meetingCape Girardeau County Commission 9 a.m. today 1 Barton Square, Jackson Approval of minutes n Minutes from June 21 meeting Communications/reports other elected officials n COVID-19 Update: In an effort to keep Cape Girardeau County residents safe...
Sikeston man arrested for child pornographyA Sikeston, Missouri, man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly possessing child pornography. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Christopher Arivett, 38, was taken into custody about 11 a.m. in Scott County for alleged first-degree promotion...
Dexter man taken into custody on warrantThe Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested a Dexter, Missouri, man Wednesday on an outstanding warrant. A patrol report said Bradley Jones, 29, was taken into custody about 10:15 a.m. on a Stoddard County, Missouri, warrant for dangerous drugs. He...
Jackson man taken into custodyA Jackson man was taken into custody Tuesday on a felony warrant. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Jamie Jones, 44, was taken into custody on a Cape Girardeau County felony warrant for second-degree terroristic threatening. He was taken...
The Great Race: Cape natives strive to drive 3,000 miles in eight days3Over 100 classic and vintage cars passed through downtown Cape Girardeau on Tuesday night for the Great Race, the world's premiere old-car rally. Among them were Cape Girardeau natives Thom Hopen and Kenny Foeste. Hopen, along with his navigator,...
Cape pastor takes diversity role at Ohio university19The Rev. Renita Green of historic St. James African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church, 516 North St. in Cape Girardeau, whose six-year ministry brought -- among other things -- a warming center to citizens in the bitter cold of winter, is moving to...
Vaccination concerns brought before Jackson Board of Aldermen38Is the City of Jackson discriminating between city employees who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and those who aren't? The wife of at least one city employee thinks so and brought her concerns to the Jackson Board of Aldermen on Monday night....
SendAFriend: How a 21-year-old from Jackson formed a $7.5 million care-package business2Many 21-year-olds spend their time studying for college and working a part-time job between classes and enjoying their carefree early adult years. Not Tyler Macke. Tyler runs a $7.5 million business called SendAFriend out of his hometown of...
River Eagle merges with distributorships in Sikeston, Kennett to create 3 Eagles DistributingAfter more than three decades operating as River Eagle Distributing, the Anheuser-Busch products distributor in Cape Girardeau is changing its name to 3 Eagles Distributing of Southeast Missouri. The name change, which goes into effect this week,...
One man injured in Friday morning shooting8An adult male sustained a gunfire wound in the lower torso during a shooting near the Cape Meadows Apartments Friday morning. Cape Girardeau Police officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:27 a.m. after a 911 call, according to Cape Girardeau...