The Great Race returns to Cape Girardeau

Editorial

The Great Race, a 3,000-mile journey from San Antonio to Greenville, South Carolina, makes a stop in Cape Girardeau on Tuesday.

The event is more than a long road trip. It's billed as the world's premier old car rally. Only cars built in or before 1974 are included in the trek.

"It's more of an endurance race, not a fast race," Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste, one of the participants, told the Southeast Missourian.

The group will make an overnight stop Tuesday in Cape Girardeau. It's the first time since 2013 for the city to host the race.

Drivers will park along Water and Main streets Tuesday evening. It's worth stopping by to check out the vehicles between 4 and 9 p.m. And it's free to attend.

The Great Race was one of the first events to put Cape Girardeau on the map for these types of tours. Previous stops were a big hit with locals who came out to see the cars and cheer on the drivers. And participants raved about their experience here.

To all those in town, we extend our welcome and hope you enjoy your time in Cape Girardeau.

We're thrilled to welcome the Great Race back to town. And just in case you want to revisit previous Great Race fun in Cape Girardeau, check out the photo gallery below.