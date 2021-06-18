News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
Prayer 6-18-21
Bless, O God, those who call upon you and seek your guidance and mercy. Amen.
Sleep tight, don't let the bedbugs bite: It's travel season, so bewareAttendees at Thursdays Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce monthly breakfast heard an eye-opening presentation about a common tiny insect just in time for travel season. Chris Horrell, owner of Cape Girardeaus Bug Zero pest control company since...
Four bidders for Jefferson project, Glass to make late June recommendation2Officials with the Cape Girardeau School District now have definitive figures on what the long-planned civic center project at Jefferson Elementary, which will house an aquatics center, may cost. A formal bid opening Thursday afternoon from a...
American Tractor Museum to host ag broadcaster Max ArmstrongThe American Tractor Museum in Perryville, Missouri, will host Max Armstrong, an American agriculture broadcaster and Indiana native, July 23 as its first fundraising event for museum expansion. The museum features 60 tractors and opened in August...
New program aims to reduce gun-related suicide deaths in Southeast Missouri regionMore than 20 out of every 100,000 Missourians died from intentional self-harm in 2018. Katie Ellison from the Missouri Institute of Mental Health (MIMH) wants to change that statistic. Ellison along with her colleagues at the Missouri Institute of...
Sikeston woman arrested for alleged drugsMissouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrested a Sikeston, Missouri, woman Wednesday night for alleged drug violations. A Patrol report said Leigh Fisher, 37, was taken into custody in Scott County for two counts of alleged felony possession of a...
Two injured in Scott Co. wreckTwo Oran, Missouri, women were injured in a vehicle wreck on U.S. 61 in Morley, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said the crash occurred at about 8 a.m. Thursday when a southbound 2007 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Kathryn Hamilton, 71,...
Charleston man injured in crash, arrested for alleged DWIA Charleston, Missouri, man was seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 55 on Tuesday, and a Missouri State Highway Patrol officer cited him for driving while intoxicated. A Patrol report said Jeremy Simpkins, 33, was northbound on...
New Chaffee firefighter makes historyCHAFFEE, Mo. Chaffee's newest firefighter, Madelynn Mosley, is the youngest volunteer at just about a month away from 19 years old and is the first woman in the role in the department's history. "The fact that I'm here is kind of enough for me,...
'It's great to live in Jackson': Friends, colleagues remember Barbara Lohr5A woman described as the first lady of Jackson and who served as the towns first female mayor, Barbara Lohr, died this week while on a family vacation in Florida. She was 83 years old. She was enjoying a vacation last week with her...
Area food pantries anticipate spike in need2Food pantries in Southeast Missouri expect an up-tick in food insecurity as Missouri pulls out of pandemic-era federal unemployment benefits. In a release last month, Gov. Mike Parson announced the state would pull out of federal unemployment...
New local program aimed at helping men 'be better dads'Ron North of Cape Girardeau is one of two full-time "life transformation" coaches with Every Day Dad, one of the new programs offered by Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO). With Father's Day approaching, North is clear about his...
Photo Gallery 6/17/21Missouri Department of Conservation annual geese roundupThe Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) rounded up Canada geese at Cape Girardeau County Park and Capaha Park on Thursday to catch, inspect, record, tag and release the animals. Wildlife management biologist at the MDC, Nicole Walker, said...
Cape Splash sees banner attendanceCape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Advisory Board was told this week the city's family aquatics center, Cape Splash, had "a very good weekend" on June 12 and 13, according to Penny Williams, the department's recreation division manager, with...
VA medical center still on track for February opening3Although rising costs and material shortages have caused building project delays from coast to coast, the Veterans Affairs Health Care Center under construction on South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau remains on pace for an opening early next...
Cape County PHC reacts to new state law25The new chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees said he is generally supportive of new legislation signed by Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday limiting the duration of restrictions imposed by local governments in...
Cape Girardeau native to drive in the Great Race3On Tuesday morning, Cape Girardeau native Kenny Foeste embarked on a 3,000-mile journey across the country. Foeste left for San Antonio, where the Great Race, the world's premiere old car rally, will begin on Saturday. Foeste is the only known Cape...
SEMO Food Bank receives 34,500 pound food donationThe Church of Jesus Christ of Latter -day Saints (LDS) donated an entire truck load of food to the Southeast Missouri Food Bank last week. The food bank's chief executive officer Joey Keys said donation equates to nearly 29,000 meals. With food...
Gentry named Gordonville fire chiefA longtime firefighter with Gordonville Fire Protection District has been tapped to be the department's chief. Michael Gentry took over the post June 10. He has served with the district since 2010 and has been a firefighter with Jackson Fire Rescue...
Cape man injured in Monday crashA Cape Girardeau man sustained "moderate" injuries in a one-vehicle crash Monday night. Preston Hicks, 18, was southbound on County Road 318 west of Cape Girardeau in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee when the vehicle went into a skid while navigating a...
Stoddard County wreck injures twoTwo people were hurt in a Monday morning crash in Stoddard County, Missouri. A Missouri State Highway Patrol report said Heather Moreland, 46, and a 13-year-old girl, both of Van Buren, Missouri, were eastbound on U.S. 60 east of Fisk when the 2016...
Route TT in Bollinger, Wayne counties closed for pavement workRoute TT in Bollinger and Wayne counties will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform pavement repairs, according to a MoDOT news release. This section is from Route E in Bollinger County to Route P in Wayne County. The work...
Semo Port Loop Project on track to finish in 2023The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority already receives and ships to 37 states and 30 countries, but in a couple of years, a new project could stretch the port's impact even further. Semo Port aims to add two new loop tracks and a terminal...
Center Junction work remains ahead of schedule3Work on the new diverging diamond interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, commonly referred to as Center Junction, continues to run well ahead of schedule. The original timeline for the $17.4...
Cape chief 'concerned' about new Second Amendment state law18Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Monday he has "concerns" about what he terms "the unintended consequences" of a bill signed over the weekend by Gov. Mike Parson prohibiting enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement...
Best hiring practices the rules have changed6There was a time when all an employer had to do was to hang a "help wanted" sign in the window to attract job seekers. That's no longer the case. Throughout Missouri and across the nation for that matter employers are dealing with a labor...
First tenant identified for Drury Southwest's Auburn CenterThe first tenant at Auburn Center, Drury Southwest's new commercial development under construction in the 3000 block of William Street next to Chili's, has been identified. "We can confirm we are moving to the new location," Charles Bassett, lead...
Cape couple reopens convenience store in Kelso5A convenience store in Kelso has reopened after closing more than a year and a half ago. Kelso Kwik Stop on U.S. 61, across the street from R.P. Lumber, had been closed since October 2019, but it reopened June 7 under new owners Sam and Luma...
Most read 6/12/21Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrests4Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and...
Most read 6/11/21Cape dentist Sauer was committed to youth sportsJohn L. Sauer IV, DDS, of Cape Girardeau, a former high school football referee, coach and supporter of youth sports in Jackson, is being remembered as a man who encouraged others professionally and who was passionate about sports. He died Monday...