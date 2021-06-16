*Menu
Cape Girardeau Evening Lions Club Welcomes Two New Members

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by David Baldwin
Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Membership Chair Dr. Kory Thoma, OD welcomes Kim Thoma (l) and Dr. Laura Evans (r) to the club at the June 15 meeting held at Leet EyeCare. Lioness's Kim and Laura are both part of the Leet EyeCare team, sponsors of KidSight MO and supporters of the Lions Mission... WE SERVE!

