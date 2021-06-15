News about Cape and Jackson matters. Sign up for free updates.
John Guild Chapter NSDAR Attend MSSDAR State Conference
Five members of the John Guild Chapter, NSDAR attended the Missouri State Society Daughters of the American Revolution held June 4-6, 2021 at the Intercontinental Hotel in Kansas City. Members attended meetings and meals where they learned of the accomplishments of the chapters across the state and honored a variety of award winners.
