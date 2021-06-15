Prayer 6-15-21

More to explore
Semo Port Loop Project on track to finish in 2023The Southeast Missouri Regional Port Authority already receives and ships to 37 states and 30 countries, but in a couple of years, a new project could stretch the port's impact even further. Semo Port aims to add two new loop tracks and a terminal...
Center Junction work remains ahead of scheduleWork on the new diverging diamond interchange at the junction of U.S. 61 and Interstate 55 between Cape Girardeau and Jackson, commonly referred to as Center Junction, continues to run well ahead of schedule. The original timeline for the $17.4...
Cape chief 'concerned' about new Second Amendment state law4Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair said Monday he has "concerns" about what he terms "the unintended consequences" of a bill signed over the weekend by Gov. Mike Parson prohibiting enforcement of federal gun laws by local law enforcement...
Restoration a Scott City church rises from the ashesAlmost two years ago, a lightning strike destroyed Cornerstone Wesleyan Church, 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City. This Saturday, the congregation which rebranded as Restoration Community Church, will have a building dedication at its new location,...
Book covers life, death of Cape founder Pierre-Louis de LorimierFourty years ago, Robert Kuck sifted through an old trading post in Ohio with a metal detector. After finding several artifacts, Kuck decided he wanted to know more about the man who could've put them there. Kuck put his findings into a book...
Muddy River Marathon donates $22,000 to CPSEMOMuddy River Inc. presented a $22,000 donation to Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (CPSEMO) on Monday, which is a portion of the proceeds from the Muddy River Marathon, held May 1 in Cape Girardeau. Melissa Stickel, executive director of...
Teen dies in Friday night crashA 17-year-old boy died Friday night in a one-vehicle crash in Cape Girardeau County. The crash occurred at about 11:30 p.m. on County Road 472, according to a state Highway Patrol report. The report said the Friedheim youth was westbound when the...
Perryville man arrested after crashA Perryville, Missouri, man was arrested Friday afternoon for allegedly leaving the scene of a crash. A state Highway Patrol report said Luis Salinas Velasco, 21, was arrested in Madison County and cited for felony leaving the scene of a crash with...
Kansas man arrested for alleged DWIA Kansas man was arrested Saturday night in Stoddard County, Missouri, for allegedly driving while intoxicated. A state Highway Patrol report said Dallas Gillam, 29, of Olathe, Kansas, was taken into custody for alleged driving while intoxicated,...
Mississippi man arrested in Cape Co.State Highway Patrol officers arrested a Mississippi man Saturday afternoon for alleged drug violations. A report said officers arrested Jamareo Bush, 34, of Starkville, Mississippi, in Cape Girardeau County, citing him for four counts of felony...
Woman cited for drug violationsA Columbia, Missouri, woman was arrested Saturday for alleged drug violations. A state Highway Patrol report said Damesha Washington, 33, was cited for felony unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of felony posession of a controlled substance (heroin...
Two injured in Scott County crashTwo people were injured in a Scott County crash Friday morning. According to a state Highway Patrol report, Mark Ressel, 64, of Kelso, Missouri, was driving a 2020 Chevrolet Express Van southbound on Route H southeast of Benton, Missouri, at about...
Most read 6/14/21First tenant identified for Drury Southwest's Auburn CenterThe first tenant at Auburn Center, Drury Southwest's new commercial development under construction in the 3000 block of William Street next to Chili's, has been identified. "We can confirm we are moving to the new location," Charles Bassett, lead...
Photo Gallery 6/13/21Cruisin Uptown Car Show in JacksonThe City of Jackson Community Outreach Board is holding the monthly Cruisin Uptown Car Show in the Jackson Courthouse Square this summer. The Cruisin Uptown Car Show features antique cars, hot rods, customs and bikes. The monthly cruise in is free...
Bicentennial: Cape's connection to 1904 St. Louis World's Fair1A trip to the Wehking Alumni Center on the Southeast Missouri State University campus will allow a visitor the opportunity to step back in time. Inside Wehking are art reproductions more than a century old, donated to the university by railroad...
Multiple shots fired on Themis; no injuries, arrests4Cape Girardeau police officers responded to a report of shots fired Friday evening in the 2800 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau. According to Cape Girardeau Police Department Sgt. Joey Hann, officers canvassed the area around 6:52 p.m. and...
Get to know the valedictorians of 2021: part twoThis is the second installment of a feature story on the valedictorians from 18 high schools in Southeast Missouri. The remaining schools' valedictorians from Cape Central, Jackson, Leopold, Scott County Central, Meadow Heights and Woodland will be...
Dogged determination leads to pet's safe return6Melissa Graviett tried everything to find her dog when she lost him on a 2020 camping trip on Memorial Day weekend. She put up fliers. She hiked through the hills of Grassy, Missouri, where Buddy was last seen. She even consulted a psychic to get a...
Former deputy convicted of sex crime15A Cape Girardeau County jury found a former Scott County deputy sheriff guilty of a sex crime involving a minor and sentenced him to prison, but the judge in the case is deciding whether probation would be the appropriate punishment. Jurors found...
Most read 6/11/21Cape dentist Sauer was committed to youth sportsJohn L. Sauer IV, DDS, of Cape Girardeau, a former high school football referee, coach and supporter of youth sports in Jackson, is being remembered as a man who encouraged others professionally and who was passionate about sports. He died Monday...
Most read 6/10/21West Park Mall going on auction block27Theres a for sale sign in front of West Park Mall. Figuratively, that is. Once considered the center of retail activity in Southeast Missouri, the 40-year-old mall will be sold to the highest bidder in an online auction later this month. To...
Most read 6/8/21Report: Black drivers more likely to be pulled over than white drivers in area24Black drivers are far more likely to be pulled over and arrested by Missouri police, according to a report released June 1. By law, the office of Missouri's attorney general has produced a yearly vehicle stops report since 2000. The most recent...
Most read 6/7/21Campbell coins Flinkin' brand to capture lifestyle2You won't find it in the dictionary, but if Cape Girardeau entrepreneur Glenn Campbell has any say about it, "flinkin'" will soon be part of your vocabulary. Campbell, who co-founded a hugely successful headwear company called LIDS in the 1990s,...