There
A poem dedicated to my dear Grandmother. By her Granddaughter, Kaleisha Walker
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
My dear grandmother, a soul so special & quite rare
How I will eternally miss your tender love & care
Cant even fathom youre gone, how unreal & unfair
That May 25th call was just too much to bear
In disbelief, as if my last breath dissipated into thin air
I felt paralyzed, & upon my face sat a blank stare
Etched in my heart is a perpetual tear
As much as I want to bring you back, I wouldnt dare
Because I know youre at peace & rejoicing up There
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
Now anytime you need her, just call on her up There
Lord knows I wasnt ready for your tragic demise
Its always the hardest to say those goodbyes
In this life, they said there will be lows & highs
Youll forever be present in my present just in a new disguise
Grandma, I see you in me more than you realize
Again, Im longing to see your doves eyes
A grandmother & granddaughters love has unbreakable ties
Until its time for me to Rise
Above is where Ill look to see you in the skies
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
Now it should give us peace knowing shes up There
I ponder how can I go on with life enduring this pain
Your physical absence has left a substantial & permanent stain
Its as if Im bleeding out from that central vein
And from my eyes pour torrential rain
I pray to the Lord my heart & soul He will sustain
Grandmother, youve reached your Victory Lane
And it comforts me knowing youre one of the Lords gain
Im a reflection of you, so within me, youll always remain
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
Now it should give us joy knowing shes up There
You persevered
Even through all your heartache, pain & tears
Losing you has always been one of my biggest fears
How can I shift the mental hurt gears?!
I guess by knowing youre in heaven with family, loved ones, & peers
Im eternally thankful for all of our shared memories & years
Now, its my prayers my Heavenly angel hears
And thats uplifting & like music to my ears
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
Now it should give us comfort knowing shes up There
Without you, its a feeling of deprive
Grandma, Lord knows, its you I wish I could revive
Into your warm & loving arms, I would collide
To be like you, my hero, Ill forever strive
Deep within our souls, your spirit will live & thrive
Just to see you, Heaven would be a trip Id be willing to drive
Please continue to watch over me until There I arrive
Until then, Grandma, well keep your love & legacy alive
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
Now it should give us strength knowing shes up There
Family, I love you, and the Lord will get us through
I know there will be days were sad, crying, & feeling blue
But the Lord will heal us, strengthen us, & change that hue
If we have faith & trust in Him, spiritual & Godly benefits will accrue
Whyd you have to go so young at 82, I have the slightest clue
Im still trying to peace the pieces together with Elmers glue
Only the Lord understands the bigger picture of the Masterpieces He drew
I thank You, Lord, for making my Grandmas body whole, healed, & new
Its a beautiful feeling knowing my grandmother is with You
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
Now it should give us peace of mind knowing shes up There
Just like your mother, you were a woman of strong stock
Grandma, thank you for always being our familys solid rock
Ill always keep your love near, dear, & on lock
Memories resurface when I ride by your home on that Sprigg block
How I wish I could rewind those moments on the clock
Slowly pass the time -- tick tock, tick tock
When you heard the Lords knock
He gladly opened the doors & moved you on up to Heavens block
Anytime you called on her, she was always there
Now anytime you need her, shell answer & be there -- if you just call on her up There
Due to your absence, the lingering chest pains are terribly tight
Throughout your journey, you fought with all your might
Even on your days dark as night
And despite all that, to everyone, you were still a beacon of hope & light
Your illuminating light is a constant sign youre near in sight
The Lord knows I wasnt ready for you to take flight
But it gives me joy that youve elevated to that new Height
Like your son, Tyrone, always said, youre letting us know, Itll be alright!
Now with your mother & son, reunited in the air
That gives me peace, strength & comfort knowing youre all up There
Respond to this story
Posting a comment requires a subscription.