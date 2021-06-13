A poem dedicated to my dear Grandmother. By her Granddaughter, Kaleisha Walker

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

My dear grandmother, a soul so special & quite rare

How I will eternally miss your tender love & care

Cant even fathom youre gone, how unreal & unfair

That May 25th call was just too much to bear

In disbelief, as if my last breath dissipated into thin air

I felt paralyzed, & upon my face sat a blank stare

Etched in my heart is a perpetual tear

As much as I want to bring you back, I wouldnt dare

Because I know youre at peace & rejoicing up There

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

Now anytime you need her, just call on her up There

Lord knows I wasnt ready for your tragic demise

Its always the hardest to say those goodbyes

In this life, they said there will be lows & highs

Youll forever be present in my present  just in a new disguise

Grandma, I see you in me more than you realize

Again, Im longing to see your doves eyes

A grandmother & granddaughters love has unbreakable ties

Until its time for me to Rise

Above is where Ill look to see you in the skies

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

Now it should give us peace knowing shes up There

I ponder how can I go on with life enduring this pain

Your physical absence has left a substantial & permanent stain

Its as if Im bleeding out from that central vein

And from my eyes pour torrential rain

I pray to the Lord my heart & soul He will sustain

Grandmother, youve reached your Victory Lane

And it comforts me knowing youre one of the Lords gain

Im a reflection of you, so within me, youll always remain

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

Now it should give us joy knowing shes up There

You persevered

Even through all your heartache, pain & tears

Losing you has always been one of my biggest fears

How can I shift the mental hurt gears?!

I guess by knowing youre in heaven with family, loved ones, & peers

Im eternally thankful for all of our shared memories & years

Now, its my prayers my Heavenly angel hears

And thats uplifting & like music to my ears

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

Now it should give us comfort knowing shes up There

Without you, its a feeling of deprive

Grandma, Lord knows, its you I wish I could revive

Into your warm & loving arms, I would collide

To be like you, my hero, Ill forever strive

Deep within our souls, your spirit will live & thrive

Just to see you, Heaven would be a trip Id be willing to drive

Please continue to watch over me until There I arrive

Until then, Grandma, well keep your love & legacy alive

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

Now it should give us strength knowing shes up There

Family, I love you, and the Lord will get us through

I know there will be days were sad, crying, & feeling blue

But the Lord will heal us, strengthen us, & change that hue

If we have faith & trust in Him, spiritual & Godly benefits will accrue

Whyd you have to go so young at 82, I have the slightest clue

Im still trying to peace the pieces together with Elmers glue

Only the Lord understands the bigger picture of the Masterpieces He drew

I thank You, Lord, for making my Grandmas body whole, healed, & new

Its a beautiful feeling knowing my grandmother is with You

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

Now it should give us peace of mind knowing shes up There

Just like your mother, you were a woman of strong stock

Grandma, thank you for always being our familys solid rock

Ill always keep your love near, dear, & on lock

Memories resurface when I ride by your home on that Sprigg block

How I wish I could rewind those moments on the clock

Slowly pass the time -- tick tock, tick tock

When you heard the Lords knock

He gladly opened the doors & moved you on up to Heavens block

Anytime you called on her, she was always there

Now anytime you need her, shell answer & be there -- if you just call on her up There

Due to your absence, the lingering chest pains are terribly tight

Throughout your journey, you fought with all your might

Even on your days dark as night

And despite all that, to everyone, you were still a beacon of hope & light

Your illuminating light is a constant sign youre near in sight

The Lord knows I wasnt ready for you to take flight

But it gives me joy that youve elevated to that new Height

Like your son, Tyrone, always said, youre letting us know, Itll be alright!

Now with your mother & son, reunited in the air

That gives me peace, strength & comfort knowing youre all up There